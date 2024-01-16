ECB Rate Cut Is Very Probable But Timing Open, Villeroy Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is likely to start lowering borrowing costs this year but the exact timing will depend on data, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Expect very probably a rate cut this year but the question of a season is a premature one,” the Bank of France chief told Bloomberg Television. He declined to comment directly on market expectations, but said the ECB will “probably be a bit more patient.”

The comments come just over a week before the ECB next decides on borrowing costs, with economists expecting the deposit rate to be left at 4% for a third straight meeting. Against that backdrop, debate among Villeroy’s peers in Davos has focused on how soon it is appropriate to start discussing looser policy.

On Monday, Robert Holzmann, one of the ECB’s most hawkish policymakers, warned that rate cuts aren’t guaranteed this year, while Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said it’s premature to discuss now.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has said it’s not possible to specify a date, and any move will hinge on having certainty that inflation will be at 2%.

Earlier Tuesday, an ECB survey showed consumer expectations for inflation fell to the lowest in more than 1 1/2 years in November.

“We must have the inflation outlook anchored around 2% — solidly and durably,” Villeroy said. “Solidly means we look at effective data including core inflation and wages; durably means we look at forecasts but also inflation expectations.”

--With assistance from Jana Randow, Alexander Weber and Mark Schroers.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.