ECB Rate Cuts in First Half Currently Not Needed, Kazaks Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank probably won’t need to reduce borrowing costs in the first six months of next year, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

“Given current economic outlook and medium-term projection baseline, no need for rate cuts in 1H 2024, but, if the outlook changes, and the balance of risks for price stability shifts, also our decisions on rates might change,” Kazaks said in a presentation cited by Econostream Media.

Traders are ramping up bets on the extent of monetary easing from the ECB in 2024 as policymakers signal they’ve probably tightened enough to bring inflation back to target. Money markets see 150 basis points of interest rate cuts through next year, the most priced so far this cycle. The first quarter point cut is seen coming as soon as March.

The ECB meets for its final decision of the year next week, with no change in rates expected.

The inflation path is “likely to remain bumpy,” Kazaks was cited as saying. A “clear peak in wage growth” hasn’t yet emerged and similarly there is “no clear decline in profit margins visible yet.”

