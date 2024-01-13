ECB Recalibrating Rates Too Fast Self Defeating, Lane Says

(Bloomberg) -- Lowering borrowing costs too early could thwart the European Central Bank’s monetary policy, according to Chief Economist Philip Lane.

“A false dawn, too rapid a recalibration, can be self-defeating,” Lane told Corriere della Sera in an interview published Saturday. “The history of high inflation episodes tells us that if central banks try to normalize too quickly, before the problem is really conquered, then we get another inflation wave, and then another wave of interest rate hikes. That would be a far worse scenario.”

ECB policymakers are in a holding pattern while they wait for data to confirm that inflation will slow enough to allow them to start cutting rates. Investors are betting on six cuts, kicking off in April, while officials have pushed back against that notion, saying it’s too early to discuss the prospect.

President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday evening that the ECB will start lowering borrowing costs once it’s sure that inflation is headed back to its 2% goal, without giving any specific guidance on how soon that could be. On Friday, Lane echoed that sentiment, saying rate cuts aren’t “a kind of near-term topic.”

With the ECB “very data dependent,” Lane suggested in the Corriere della Sera interview that some vital wage numbers may not be available until well into the second quarter.

“The most complete dataset is in the Eurostat national accounts data — the data for the first quarter will not be available until the end of April,” he said. “By our June meeting, we will have those important data.”

Inflation is set to continue to slow this year, though at a less pronounced pace than in 2023 and base effects mean that upticks are also possible over the next few months.

“The continued progress on the easing of core inflation is welcome,” Lane said. “But we do see some headwinds to services inflation this year and, for the time being, wages are still growing well above any kind of long-run equilibrium rate.”

