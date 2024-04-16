ECB’s Rehn Says Geopolitics Pose Biggest Risk to Rate Cuts

Leo Laikola
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Slower inflation has opened the door for the European Central Bank to start lowering interest rates this summer, though geopolitics could still derail such plans, according to Governing Council member Olli Rehn.

Most Read from Bloomberg

If updates on the inflation outlook, underlying pressures and the strength of monetary-policy transmission increase confidence that the ECB’s 2% price goal is coming sustainably into view, borrowing costs could be cut at June’s policy meeting, Rehn said Tuesday in Helsinki.

But such a step also hinges on the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East not deteriorating. “This assumes there will be no further setbacks — for instance in the geopolitical situation and therefore in energy prices,” the Finnish official said.

The ECB left its deposit rate at a record-high 4% for a fifth meeting last week, while signaling that cooling inflation will soon allow it to commence cuts — an idea that was backed up Tuesday by Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf.

Lithuanian central-bank chief Gediminas Simkus said a day earlier that more than three reductions are possible this year, though some of his colleagues are more cautious.

The ECB’s monetary-policy path may diverge from that of the Federal Reserve, given the economies of the two continents are performing differently, Rehn told a press conference later Tuesday.

“There is, for the moment, divergence in the economic cycle and development between US and European economies, which means that naturally we may take different kinds of decisions in the coming period.”

Even so, given that the US has a “significant impact” on the real economy and financial markets, the ECB doesn’t make its decisions “in a vacuum,” Rehn said.

He also urged measures to improve euro-zone productivity, noting implications for inflation and the level of real interest rates over the medium term.

“Improving productivity doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “This requires long-term economic policy that supports investments and strengthens companies’ opportunities for growth.”

--With assistance from Jennifer Duggan.

(Updates with Makhlouf, Rehn on US economy starting in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Emerging-Market Assets Sink to 2024 Low Amid Growth, Rate Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The benchmark index for emerging-market equities erased its 2024 advance and the gauge for currencies posted a new low for the year amid signals global monetary easing will be delayed and China’s economic recovery remains weak.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War

  • China’s Small-Cap Stocks Extend Rout on Tighter Market Oversight

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese small-cap stocks extended Tuesday as tighter market oversight pledged by the cabinet sparked fears over the delisting of those with weak financial health.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses Another Top DeputyIsrael Versus Iran — What

  • Bitcoin Halving May Lead to Some Sales, Crypto.com CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin selling may become evident as the date of the so-called halving nears but the event is set to bolster the price of the largest digital asset longer term, according to the head of the Crypto.com exchange.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses Another

  • Investors are growing increasingly weary of AI

    After years of easy money, the AI industry is facing a reckoning. A new report from Stanford's Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), which studies AI trends, found that global investment in AI fell for the second year in a row in 2023. Both private investment — that is, investments in startups from VCs — and corporate investment — mergers and acquisitions — in the AI industry were on the downswing in 2023 versus the year prior, according to the report, which cites data from

  • Warren Buffett Could Have Bought Any of 378 S&P 500 Companies With $74 Billion. Instead, He Piled It All Into 1 Beloved Stock

    This is the only stock the Oracle of Omaha has purchased for 22 consecutive quarters, dating back to the midpoint of 2018.

  • 4 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here are four stocks to buy now that could offer investors upside in the short and long term.

  • Wall Street Selloff Goes Global Amid US Rate Angst: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff on Wall Street went global as investors grappled with the threat of higher-for-longer interest rates, China’s sluggish economy and an Israeli counter-strike. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses Another Top DeputyIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out

  • Elon Musk Agrees With Jamie Dimon's Warning Of Political Polarization 'Creating Risks That Could Eclipse Anything Since World War II'

    JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon's annual shareholder letter is a moment investors await to understand the thinking of one of the world's most influential bankers. While there has been speculation of Dimon entering politics, with him even gaining the support of billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman to run for president, JP Morgan shared in a statement that "Jamie has no plans to run for office" and that "he is very happy in his current role." That has not stopped him from oc

  • 1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

    I am a dividend investor, and I prize dividend consistency. I just can't trust what this high-yield income stock says about its dividend.

  • Billionaires Are Buying These 2 Ultra-High Yield Dividend Stocks Hand Over Fist. Are They Smart Buys for Your Portfolio?

    Stocks that work for billionaires aren't necessarily appropriate for every investor.