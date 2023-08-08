ECB Says Consumer Inflation Expectations Fell Further in June

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation fell in June but remained above the European Central Bank’s 2% target as officials ponder whether to continue their unprecedented bout of interest-rate hikes.

Expectations for the next 12 months declined to 3.4% from 3.9% in May, the ECB said Tuesday in its monthly survey. For three years ahead, they dropped to 2.3% from 2.5%.

The results come before a September meeting that President Christine Lagarde has said will decide between a 10th straight increase in the deposit rate and a pause.

ECB research last week showed that underlying inflation — a metric it’s been keenly watching as it tightens monetary policy — has probably peaked.

Market measures of price growth, however, are testing record highs. A gauge of future inflation closed at its highest level since 2010 on Monday, pointing to an average pace of 2.67% from 2028-2033.

While price gains in the 20-nation currency bloc won’t hit the ECB’s goal until sometime in 2025, they’re set to slow significantly later this year, according to ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane.

A reversal in such pressures would help the region’s economy as it grapples with a slowdown led by Germany. ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta warned last week that monetary policy “must be prudent” to tame inflation without unnecessarily harming growth.

The ECB’s poll revealed consumers are slightly less pessimistic about the economy, expecting it to shrink by 0.6% over the next 12 months compared with 0.7% in May.

The survey also showed:

Unemployment, which is at a record low, is seen at 11% in a year’s time — matching consumers’ May view

Nominal incomes are expected to rise by 1.2%, the same as in the previous poll

Consumers expect the price of their home to increase by 2.1% over the next 12 months, stabilizing at a two-year low

Expectations for mortgage interest rates 12 months ahead decreased slightly to 5% from 5.1% in May

--With assistance from Barbara Sladkowska.

