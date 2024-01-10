ECB’s Schnabel Says Euro Area Faces Weak Near-Term Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- The Euro-area economy faces subdued prospects even if the worst of the downturn may be over, while rate cut expectations lead to looser financial conditions, European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said.

“There is evidence that sentiment indicators are bottoming out, but the near-term economic outlook remains weak in line with our projections,” Schnabel said in a Q&A session on X. “At the same time, financial conditions have loosened more than projected, while energy prices have been weaker.”

The ECB has kept interest rates on hold as it assesses the impact of its tightening campaign on the economy. Output in the euro area probably continued contracting at the end of last year, producing a shallow recession, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said earlier on Wednesday

Inflation has meanwhile slowed dramatically, reaching 2.4% before a December rebound that reflected the withdrawal of government aid to deal with higher energy costs. The retreat is expected to continue this year, though at a slower pace than in 2023.

“Inflation has eased but underlying price pressures remain elevated,” Schnabel said. “Policy rates need to be sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary to ensure that inflation sustainably returns to 2%. A slowing economy is part of monetary policy transmission.”

Investors have been betting that the first cut in borrowing costs will come in the spring — a prospect that several ECB officials have dismissed as premature. Addressing a question about the differing outlook, Schnabel said she doesn’t see a lack of credibility on the part of the central bank.

“There can be different views on future economic developments and the inflation outlook,” she said.

Schnabel highlighted that “crucial indicators for the outlook of underlying inflation are the developments of wages, profits and productivity. Due to the expected easing of monetary policy, financial conditions have loosened rather than tightened recently.”

Schnabel also said:

“Our projections foresee inflation reaching our 2% target in 2025. So we are on the right track. Geopolitical tensions are one of the upside risks to inflation as they could drive up energy prices or freight costs. That’s why we need to remain vigilant”

“The drop in unemployment to a historical low confirms continued strong resilience in labor markets, which is broadly in line with the December 2023 staff projections. As inflation falls, we continue to expect a gradual decline in wage growth in 2024”

“The new fiscal rules are a step in the right direction. They are less procyclical, use a differentiated approach across member states and acknowledge the importance of public investment. However, the new framework lacks a central fiscal capacity”

