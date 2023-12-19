Advertisement
ECB’s Simkus Says Market’s Rate-Cut Bets Are Too Optimistic

Milda Seputyte
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus said investors may have got ahead of themselves in anticipating interest-rate cuts following a steep slowdown in inflation.

While there was a positive surprise on consumer prices in November, the medium-term outlook hasn’t changed much, the Lithuanian central bank chief said Tuesday.

“I think market expectations are too optimistic,” he told reporters in Vilnius. “We have to see further surprises. If there are no surprises, then the expectations of early and fast interest-rate cuts may be too optimistic.”

  • Read More: Villeroy Says ECB Should Cut Rates in 2024 After Plateau

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

