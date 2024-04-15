ECB’s Simkus Sees Three Rate Cuts in 2024, Chance of Fourth

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus said borrowing costs will decline this year, predicting at least three such moves.

“I see a higher than 50% chance there will be more than three cuts this year,” Simkus told reporters in Vilnius. “I see a higher than zero chance that an interest rate cut may follow also in July. The July decision will be important in setting the trajectory.”

The Lithuanian central banker spoke four days after the ECB kept rates steady for a fifth meeting, while sending its clearest signal yet that cooling inflation will soon allow it to commence cuts. Policymakers appear unified in starting such moves at their next meeting in June, though what happens after that is less clear.

Money markets are currently pricing around 85 basis points of monetary easing in 2024. That implies at least three quarter-point cuts with around a 40% chance of a fourth.

Simkus also said:

  • “Interest rates to come down both this year and next”

  • There’s no urgency to cut rates by moves in more than 25 basis points

  • “There’s clear deflation trend, though domestic pressures still remain” on inflation

  • Commenting on the potential divergence between the ECB and the Federal Reserve, Simkus said that these are two seperate jurisdictions and “interdependence is economic”

