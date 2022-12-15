U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.75
    -52.25 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,620.00
    -373.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,572.00
    -178.75 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.40
    -25.40 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.04
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    -30.80 (-1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.75 (-3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0660
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4850
    -0.0180 (-0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    21.62
    -0.93 (-4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0110 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5230
    +1.1080 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,531.13
    -341.95 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.30
    -8.61 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.69
    -43.24 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

ECB ups Banco BPM's core capital ratio threshold to 8.7% from 8.5%

FILE PHOTO: Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) logo is seen outside the bank in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has raised the minimum core capital requirement at Banco BPM to 8.70% for next year compared with 8.52% at present, Italy's third-largest bank said on Thursday.

Banco BPM, which had a fully-phased best quality capital ratio of 12.39% at the end of September, said it stuck by its goal of a level of more than 13% at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. should've spied on Chinese officials to learn about Covid, report says

    After Covid appeared, U.S. intelligence agencies should've started spying on Chinese officials who were hiding what they knew, says a new report from Congress.

  • Fallen FAANGs, Nasdaq Wipeout, Value Rally Mark 2022 for Tech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors will remember 2022 as the year when the narrative around Big Tech finally cracked, ending a years-long stretch of powerful market leadership. Next year offers few signs of relief. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMarquee stocks like Amazon.c

  • Nikola to sell up to 75 hydrogen-powered trucks to Plug Power

    Plug Power will attach its liquid hydrogen tankers to Nikola's trucks, whose deliveries will begin next year, to transport green hydrogen fuel across North America. The company will also provide a liquefaction system for Nikola's hydrogen hub project in Buckeye, Arizona, which will produce 30 metric tons per day of the gas initially, and scale up to 150 metric tons per day.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Satjiv Chahil

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy sits down with Former Apple Senior VP of Global Marketing and Silicon Valley Pioneer Satjiv Chahil to discuss his tenure at Apple and HP, diversity in the tech space, and the future of Silicon Valley.

  • Wells Fargo's Crippling Asset Cap Has Cost the Bank Billions in Profits. But It Might Be a Tailwind in 2023

    Wells Fargo has been operating under an asset cap since 2018 as punishment for its phony-accounts scandal.

  • What Is a Bank Run?

    Bank runs occur when many individual account holders withdraw large sums of money at the same time out of fear that the bank might fail. Here's how bank runs works. To ensure you're keeping your money in a secure institution, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Bank Run? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Merck A Buy After Its Huge Investment In Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Pays Off?

    Is Merck stock a buy after Moderna said adding its cancer vaccine to Keytruda reduced the risk of relapse? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Should Value Investors Buy HarleyDavidson (HOG) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • What to know about the charges facing FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried

    Once hailed as a genius, the 30-year-old MIT grad now faces multiple charges of fraud following the collapse of his crypto firm.

  • Stablecoins Will Be Forced to Be Treasury-Backed: Researcher

    "By making stablecoins treasury-backed, you increase integrity and you align incentives," says 3IQ Head of Research Mark Connors. He explains why he believes stablecoins will be forced to be treasury-backed.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Lifts Writedown Costs to $5.3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the film and TV giant, expects to incur writedowns and merger-related costs of up to $5.3 billion, far above previous estimates as management continues to drop movie and TV projects.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsThe med

  • After Tesla stock slide, Elon Musk is no longer richest person in the world, Forbes says

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk lost his richest person in the world title Forbes said after Telsa stock continued to drop. Bernard Arnault took the title.

  • Argentina Sees Inflation Bouncing Back Slightly in December

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank forecast monthly inflation to accelerate slightly in December on seasonal effects but that won’t derail a disinflation process expected for the country during early 2023, a top policymaker said.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Apple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery

  • ETFs in Focus Post Oracle's Solid Q2 Earnings

    Software giant Oracle (ORCL) reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, beating both revenue and earnings estimates.

  • India's Mahindra to invest $1.2 billion in new EV plant

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Wednesday it would invest 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant near the western city of Pune. The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate said the investment, for which it has received approval from the Maharashtra state government, would be spread over a 7-8 year period. Known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps, Mahindra will manufacture its upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs) range that includes the EV variant of its popular SUV, the XUV 700, at the new plant.

  • Bit Brother Adopts 1 For 15 Reverse Share Split

    Bit Brother Ltd (NASDAQ: BTB) said that a 1 for 15 reverse split of its class A ordinary shares was approved by the company's board of directors on September 29, 2022. The reverse split is expected to become effective on or around December 15, 2022. Upon the effectiveness, Bit Brother shareholders will receive one new class A ordinary share for every fifteen shares they hold. Bit Brother's class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on De

  • Fed May Hike Rates to 5.25% or Higher and Hold in 2023: Lockhart

    Former Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart&nbsp;discusses the central bank's policy. Chair&nbsp;Jerome Powell&nbsp;said the Fed is not close to ending its anti-inflation campaign of interest-rate increases as officials signaled borrowing costs will head higher than investors expect next year. Lockhart speaks with Kathleen Hays, David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Hillsborough apartments to see extensive upgrades following $30M sale

    An apartment complex in Orange County has changed hands for more than $30 million. Lory of Hillsborough, a 166-unit apartment complex near Hillsborough Spa and Day Retreat and south of Interstate 85, was acquired in November for $30.825 million by Railfield Partners of Bethesda, Maryland, according to property records. Railfield co-founder and CIO Jon Siegel said the company will upgrade common areas and some of the community amenities within the first year of ownership.

  • A Timeline of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Arrest

    United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams breaks down the timeline of Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest and four areas of misconduct alleged in the indictment.