ECB’s Villeroy Reiterates That Rates Will Be Cut This Year

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is set to cut interest rates at some point in 2024, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau reaffirmed, without giving more specific guidance on how soon that could be.

Last year’s rapid monetary-policy tightening has helped curb underlying inflation, Villeroy told representatives of France’s financial sector in a traditional New Year address. But he said officials should maintain vigilance and not commit to a specific date.

“Our decisions will not be guided by a calendar, but by data,” Villeroy said Tuesday. “We must demonstrate neither obstinateness nor haste.”

Villeroy’s first public policy comments this year echo those made in December, when he said cuts would come in 2024 following a plateau in the deposit rate, which is currently at a record high of 4%.

Earlier Tuesday, his dovish Portuguese colleague, Mario Centeno, indicated the ECB could move in the first half, saying it’s unnecessary to wait until data are in on wage bargaining to make decisions. Meanwhile, Croatia’s Boris Vujcic said Monday the ECB is unlikely to cut before the summer.

For Villeroy, a key trigger for rate reductions will be signs that inflation expectations are anchored at the 2% target. In December, consumer prices rose 2.9% from a year ago — up from 2.4% in November, though the uptick was due partly to base effects.

“We will cut interest rates this year when the inflation outlook is anchored at 2% firmly — in terms of actual data — and durably, in forward-looking data,” Villeroy said.

--With assistance from Alexandre Rajbhandari.

