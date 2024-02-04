ECB’s Vujcic Says Patience Needed Before Starting Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials need to ensure there aren’t any second-round effects on inflation from wages before cutting interest rates, according to Governing Council member Boris Vujcic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We need to have patience at the moment before we get into the easing cycle, to make sure that wage costs aren’t translating into sustained wage pressure,” he said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Warwick Economics Summit in the UK, the Croat central banker said that high company profitability in recent years leads him to expect that firms can absorb “much of the wage costs through their profit margins” and therefore not increase prices so much.

“But you cannot be sure about that until you see it,” he said, urging a wait-and-see approach “in order not to repeat the mistakes that central banks have sometimes done in the past.”

ECB policymakers are in a holding pattern while they wait for additional data to see if inflation and wage developments will allow them to start cutting rates. Markets are betting such a move will happen as early as April, though officials appear to be leaning more toward June.

Rate Path

“If you look at what we define as domestic inflation, it is at the moment still resilient, so this is a part that you want to see easing before you decide to get into the easing cycle,” Vujcic said.

Europe’s economy will be the main focus to determine the start, speed and terminal rate of that cycle, he said, adding that “none of that needs to be the same as in the US — like it was not actually on the way up.”

Asked to compare the current situation with the wage-price spirals seen half a century ago, Vujic said that “wage pressures are still strong, however I don’t think we are in a world of the 1970s.”

Story continues

That’s because of companies’ lower pricing powers thanks to stronger competition, reduced union density, and fewer contracts now having inflation-indexation, he said.

(Updates with Fed in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.