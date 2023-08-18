U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,583.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,768.75
    -9.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.90
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.68
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.30
    +7.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.89
    +1.11 (+6.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2724
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1860
    -0.6420 (-0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,538.58
    -2,088.96 (-7.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.07
    -42.60 (-6.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.21
    -46.67 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,450.76
    -175.24 (-0.55%)
     

ECB to write to Italy raising objections over windfall tax on banks - press

Reuters
·1 min read
ECB building in fog, in Frankfurt

ROME (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing to send a letter to Italy raising objections about the government's windfall tax on banks' profits, the Corriere della Sera daily wrote on Friday.

The letter will criticize the fact Rome announced the tax last week without previously informing either the Bank of Italy or the ECB as it is supposed to do under EU rules, the newspaper wrote, without citing sources.

The tax risks weakening Italy's banks and its economy in general, the ECB will say in the letter to be sent within "a couple of weeks" at the latest, the article said.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Federica Urso, editing by Gavin Jones)