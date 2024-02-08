ECB’s Wunsch Favors Waiting for More Data Before Cutting Rates

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said he’d prefer to wait for more data — particularly on workers’ pay — before deciding to start cutting interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wage growth is running at a level that’s not compatible with the ECB’s 2% inflation target, the Belgian official said Thursday. If it wasn’t for the increase in salaries, monetary easing could already begin, he said.

“I’m on the side of those that believe there’s some value to waiting,” Wunsch said in Brussels. “But again, we won’t get full comfort. So at some point, we’ll have to look at all the information we have and take a bet.”

ECB officials are increasingly confident that inflation is heading back to 2% and are gearing up to start lowering rates later this year. Some are signaling a first cut is possible in April — an outcome investors are leaning toward. Others are looking at the following meeting, in June, by which time they’ll have seen crucial wage data.

On Wednesday, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel urged policymakers to be “patient and cautious.” In an interview with the Financial Times, she warned against premature action in light of stubborn services inflation, a resilient labor market, a loosening of financial conditions and tensions in the Red Sea.

Price growth in the euro area was somewhat stronger than expected at the start of the year — cooling to 2.8% from 2.9% in December. Meanwhile, the 20-nation bloc narrowly avoided a recession in the latter half of 2023, though its prospects are weak.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.