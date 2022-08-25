U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.00
    +37.25 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,190.00
    +232.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,058.25
    +128.50 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.10
    +21.90 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.39
    +0.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.80
    +13.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.31 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0033 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.33
    -1.78 (-7.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1842
    +0.0048 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4930
    -0.6010 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,725.83
    +406.48 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.29
    +16.48 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.28
    +58.77 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

ECB's Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation

·1 min read
General view of almost dried up Lake Zicksee near Sankt Andrae in Austria

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday.

"If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines occur throughout the world, there will be repercussions on prices, on insurance premiums and on the financial sector," said Christine Lagarde in an interview with Madame Figaro. "We need to take that into account."

She also said that she could imagine that different environmental, social and governance standards will be harmonised and tightened rather quickly.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More)

Recommended Stories

  • Global Bond Inflows to Emerging Asia Signal Shift in Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors are turning into net buyers of key emerging markets bonds in Asia for the first time in months, hinting at more significant inflows if the Federal Reserve goes for a more calibrated rate tightening.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures o

  • China Adds 1 Trillion Yuan More of Stimulus to Rescue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China stepped up its economic stimulus with a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of funding largely focused on infrastructure spending, support that likely won’t go far enough to counter the damage from repeated Covid lockdowns and a property market slump.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil

  • French minister seeks probe into TotalEnergies' possible fuel links to Russian army

    The French transport minister called on Thursday for an investigation into whether French oil major TotalEnergies was involved in supplying jet fuel to the Russian military through a local joint venture. Le Monde newspaper reported on Wednesday that TotalEnergies was involved in supplying gas condensate to make jet fuel that may have been used by Russian warplanes in Ukraine, via the French firm's stake in a venture with Russia's Novatek.

  • ECB's Rehn sees several benefits to possible digital euro

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -A possible digital euro currency, which the European Central Bank is studying, could have several benefits such as facilitating cross-border payments and providing a digital monetary anchor, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday. The investigation phase for the digital euro is expected to be concluded in October 2023, Rehn said in a speech at the University of California, published on Wednesday. The ECB would then decide whether to start building a digital euro, Rehn said.

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Salesforce, Snowflake, Nvidia, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group Are Rising Today

    Several key Chinese stocks were rising on recent macro news in China, as well as bullish Wall Street sentiment.

  • Stocks Up Amid Countdown to Powell, China Stimulus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Thursday as China’s stimulus and better-than-expected data from Germany steadied some nerves in the anxious wait for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Treasury yields and dollar gauge dipped. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Meas

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’

    Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in Q4. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, is often the talk of Wall Street due to her bold market […]

  • Nvidia earnings fall short, Q3 forecast misses by $1 billion

    Nvidia announced Q2 earnings that fell short of expectations.

  • Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me in Bozeman, Montana are Frank Slootman, our chairman and chief executive officer; Mike Scarpelli, our chief financial officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our senior vice president of products, who will join us for the Q&A session. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, products and features, long-term growth, and overall future prospects.

  • China tears down tower blocks in effort to boost stalling economy

    China is tearing down tower blocks and pausing construction on buildings that could house 75m people as Xi Jinping’s government seeks to prop up the country’s stalling property market.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock bounces back on news of securing loan deal

    Bed Bath & Beyond shares are surging after news that it selected a lender for financing to boost its liquidity.

  • Snowflake stock soars 18% after large revenue beat

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. surged higher in Wednesday's aftermarket action after the data-software company easily topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter.

  • What the Zillow fiasco can teach homebuyers and sellers about property pricing

    Don't make the same mistake as Zillow when you try to price a home.