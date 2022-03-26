U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,383.07
    -108.92 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

ECB's Lagarde does not see risk of stagflation

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: ECB President Christine Lagarde holds news conference following Governing Council's monetary meeting, in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not expect the war in Ukraine to push the euro zone into stagflation even if it does push up inflation due to higher energy prices and push down growth, President Christine Lagarde was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"Incoming data don’t point to a material risk of stagflation," Lagarde said in an interview with Phileleftheros published by the ECB on its website.

Lagarde said growth in the euro area could be as low as 2.3% in a severe scenario due to the war in 2022, however in all scenarios inflation is expected to decrease and settle at levels around the bank's 2% target in 2024.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FAA safety official Billy Nolen named acting administrator

    The Biden administration on Saturday named the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) safety chief as the acting leader of the agency effective Friday. Billy Nolen, who in December was named the FAA's associate administrator for aviation safety, had previously been vice president for safety, security and quality for WestJet Airlines in Canada. Nolen, who started his career as an American Airlines pilot, will replace FAA administrator Steve Dickson, who is stepping down on March 31, until the White House nominates a permanent successor.

  • Euro Looking Vulnerable Again for the Week

    The Euro has fallen a bit during the trading week to reach the 1.10 level at the time of writing. At this point, it looks like we are going lower.

  • ‘Putin cannot remain in power,’ Biden says, in dramatic escalation of rhetoric

    U.S. President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" Saturday during a speech on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given from Poland.

  • Russia warns West: gas bills in roubles are just days away

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the West on Friday that billing in roubles for billions of dollars of natural gas exports to Europe could be just days away, Moscow's toughest response yet to crippling sanctions imposed by the West for the invasion of Ukraine. With the Russian economy facing its gravest crisis since the years that followed the break-up of the Soviet Union, President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hit back at the West, ordering that Russian gas exports should be paid for in roubles.

  • How Putin’s War Made These 3 Fertilizer Producers Hot Stocks

    Fertilizer prices were already rising when Russia invaded Ukraine. But that left these North American producers, with access to cheap natural gas, in an enviable position.

  • Gas prices: These states are being hit hardest

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark crude oil for North America, remains over $100 per barrel as the world continues to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • If the Federal Reserve Pulls Off a Soft Landing, It’s Party Time

    The Federal Reserve actually accomplished the rarest of economic feats—a soft landing—in 1994. Can it do it again?

  • 2 ways Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could hurt the global economy

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer details the economic impacts the Russia-Ukraine war will have on commodity crude oil and metal trading.

  • Why Housing May Not Get as Hammered as Usual in This Rate-Hike Cycle

    Investor home buyers may help protect the housing market, related stocks, and the overall economy from some of the pain that rising rates otherwise make inevitable, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • The economy is in much better shape than the headlines would tell you

    U.S. consumer confidence numbers are at lows only seen during the global financial crisis and crises of the 1970s. Indicators like the American Association of Individual Investors’ weekly sentiment survey, and the CNN Fear & Greed Index, show investors are at extreme levels of misery. The stock market’s going to be headed back up, sooner rather than later.

  • Turkey's C/A deficit seen rising to 4% of GDP this year -Goldman

    Turkey's current account deficit is expected to rise to $32 billion or 4.0% of GDP this year, more than the 2.5% previously forecast, Goldman Sachs said, citing rising commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine and Ankara's reluctance to raise rates. The trade balance - chronically negative in import-reliant Turkey - will get some relief from foreigners, including Russians buying real estate, the Wall Street bank said. But "these inflows will fall short of financing the growing current account deficit, and both (official foreign currency) reserves and the Turkish Lira will come under pressure," it said.

  • Stock-market investors should watch this part of the yield curve for the ‘best leading indicator of trouble ahead’

    Investors are watching bond yield spreads closely for signals about when the next economic slowdown might occur.

  • IMF board signs off $44 billion Argentina debt deal, warns on risk

    The board of the International Monetary Fund approved on Friday a new program with Argentina for about $44 billion, the IMF said, acknowledging that the plan comes with "exceptionally high" risks. The agreement, reached by consensus according to two sources, marks the 22nd IMF program for Argentina and comes after more than a year of negotiations. It replaces a failed $57 billion program from 2018, for which Argentina still owes over $40 billion.

  • Goldman Sees Higher U.S. Treasury Yields, Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its forecasts for Treasury yields across the curve as it anticipates the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a half-percentage point at both its May and June meetings to contend with surging inflation. Most Read from BloombergChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxSony to Unveil PlayStation Subsc

  • Suspending the gas tax ‘would be a very big help to consumers,’ CA state lawmaker says

    California State Assembly Minority Floor Leader James Gallagher sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the impact rising gas prices have had on California drivers, suspending the gas tax, and Governor Gavin Newsom's gas rebate plan.

  • Stocks edge higher as Biden offers US gas to EU

    European stock rallied on Friday as US president Joe Biden and European officials announced plans to send US natural gas to Europe.

  • The Flattening Yield Curve Isn’t a Recession Indicator Now. Here’s Why.

    A flatter Treasury yield curve could stem from the Fed’s massive bond buying, says Richard Bernstein Advisors. Plus, investment newsletter commentary on labor-market dislocations, gold’s allure, and gasoline prices—and, an excerpt from Larry Fink’s letter.

  • Aeroflot sinks as Moscow stock market slides

    The Russian central bank chief who was not allowed to resign Rishi Sunak’s wife handed £12m dividend from company with Russian operation FTSE 100 and pound edge higher Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China's coal revival may soon slash our energy bills, but at a wicked ecological cost Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Germany moves to wean itself off Russian energy

    Germany said Friday it was drastically slashing its energy purchases from Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with oil imports to be halved by June and coal deliveries to end by the autumn.