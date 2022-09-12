U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.98
    +39.62 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,363.37
    +211.66 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,247.62
    +135.32 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.57
    +18.72 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.99
    +1.20 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.50
    +7.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +1.02 (+5.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0116
    +0.0070 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1678
    +0.0091 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8180
    +0.2540 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,385.70
    +798.54 (+3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.82
    +10.67 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

ECC Opportunity Fund Sells 247,000 SF Jacksonville Climate-Controlled Warehouse

·2 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Creek Capital (ECC) announces the recent sale of a single-tenant, climate-controlled industrial facility for $21.85 million outside of Jacksonville, Florida. ECC's Opportunity Fund (ECCOF) acquired the 246,818 square foot warehouse at an attractive basis in partnership with a vertically integrated operator that owns and manages over 10 million square feet of industrial real estate. The off-market acquisition closed in October 2021.

"We are excited to announce the sale of the property, which highlights the market's strong demand for well-located industrial assets," said Tom Hollins, ECCOF Managing Director and Co-Head of Acquisitions. "Given the supply / demand dynamics within the Jacksonville industrial market, and the below market in-place rent, we were able to opportunistically sell the asset to generate an excellent return for investors."

The Class A warehouse is comprised of 10% cold storage space and is 100% leased through June 2025 to KeHe Distributors. KeHe is a strong credit tenant and one of the country's largest specialty food distributors with 16 distribution centers across the United States. This location employs 200 of KeHe's 5,500 employees, and the asset also features land to expand the building by 100,000 square feet.

The facility is ideally located for distribution with immediate access to Interstate 95 and proximity to Interstate 295. The property is located 25 miles south of Jacksonville, the largest city in the state and the fifth fastest-growing city in the country, according to Forbes.

"Secular tailwinds in consumer buying patterns and the growth of e-commerce continue to drive tenant demand for warehouse and distribution space, both nationwide and in the greater Jacksonville market," said Christian Galanti, ECCOF Managing Director and Co-Head of Acquisitions. "The ECCOF platform will continue to focus on investment opportunities that can benefit from these trends."

About:

Founded in 2009, Emerald Creek Capital (ECC) is a real estate investment firm that has sponsored 11 asset-based debt funds and originated over $2.6 billion in commercial loan transactions. At the end of 2021, Emerald Creek launched the ECC Opportunity Fund to target asset acquisitions with value-add, lease up, and repositioning strategies alongside experienced regional operating partners. The strategy has a nationwide reach with a core focus on primary markets in the southeastern and southwestern United States. To date, ECCOF has acquired four multifamily properties and three industrial properties in Florida, Texas, New York, and Virginia totaling over $200 million in real estate acquisitions. 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecc-opportunity-fund-sells-247-000-sf-jacksonville-climate-controlled-warehouse-301622325.html

SOURCE Emerald Creek Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • Gilead's stock jumps 5% after setting patent case related to HIV therapies

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were up 5.2% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that it settled a patent case that extends the exclusivity of its HIV franchise. The drug cited in the case is tenofovir alafenamide, which is included in the formulation of several Gilead therapies, including Biktarvy and Truvada. Gilead said it agreed to a non-exclusive license with several generic drug manufacturers - Cipla Ltd. , Lupin Ltd. , Apotex Inc., Macleods Pharmace

  • President Biden ramping up China export restrictions, analysts slash semiconductor estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that President Biden is ramping up China export restrictions.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after XPeng Inc.'s (NYSE:XPEV) latest 4.2% drop adds to a year losses

    Every investor in XPeng Inc. ( NYSE:XPEV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding...

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • Why General Electric Stock Popped Today

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) is shrinking -- and for investors, that's a good thing. Shares of the onetime industrial giant jumped 2.1% through noon ET on Monday after GE confirmed its plans to spin off its GE HealthCare division as an independent company this morning, announcing the composition of the new company's board of directors and setting a target date of the "first week of January 2023" for the spinoff. GE named 10 executives to sit on the board of the newly independent GE HealthCare, starting with the division's current president and CEO Peter Arduini and including Larry Culp (GE's current chairman and CEO) as well.

  • Is a Mega-Merger Between Tilray and SNDL Inevitable?

    Many businesses are struggling to grow, and pooling resources together can be the best way to increase market share and generate efficiencies. Two cannabis companies that I can definitely see crossing paths in the near future are SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Both companies are fighting for market share, and that could intensify in the future, especially as they continue to pursue acquisitions.

  • EV Roundup: HMC's Electrification Strides, NIO's Q2 Loss & More

    While Honda (HMC) revs up its e-mobility game by collaborating with Hanwa for the procurement of EV batteries, NIO incurs a loss of 25 cents per ADS in Q2, despite improved deliveries.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s investment strategy and his performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. Carl Icahn started […]

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Gets Nod for Rolvedon Injection

    Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) receives FDA approval for its drug candidate, Rolvedon (eflapergrastim), for treating chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN), Dustin Moskovitz, Has Just Spent US$350m Buying 80% More Shares

    Those following along with Asana, Inc. ( NYSE:ASAN ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by...

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • Why Asana Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), the workflow solutions software company, were climbing today as the tech stock continued to rally following last week's smashing second-quarter earnings report and news that CEO Dustin Moskovitz was buying $350 million in stock. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Asana stock was up 10.5%. In a press release last Wednesday evening, Asana said it had sold $350 million to Moskovitz in a private placement, raising money for the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock rally gains momentum as investors await CPI report

    U.S. stocks rallied Monday as Wall Street inched closer to highly-anticipated inflation data this week.

  • Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) experienced its very worst time when the pandemic forced its ships to shore. Concerns about higher interest rates and a weakening economy are weighing on the shares these days. Considering future prospects, should you buy Carnival before it rallies?