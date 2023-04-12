ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market to Exceed USD 4.0 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ECG cables and lead wires market stood at USD 2.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 Bn by 2031 growing at a CAGR of 6.70%.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/748746/ecg-cables-and-lead-wires-market.jpg

Surge in adoption of non-invasive cardiac monitoring instruments to diagnose or detect arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) is expected to propel the global ECG cables and lead wires market. Manufacturers in the market are striving to develop new designs and color-coding schemes for wires and cables in order to promote ease of connection of ECG machines with electrodes and reduce any malfunctioning.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 2.2 Bn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 4.0 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate 6.70% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 225 Pages Market Segmentation By Material, Usability, Machine Type, and Patient Care Setting Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Company, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Welch Allyn, Inc., Medtronic, Cables and Sensors, Curbell Medical Products

Rise in usage of advanced ECG machines in critical care and emergency care settings globally is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the global ECG cables and lead wires industry. Surge in usage of technologically advanced ECG units, such as Holter monitoring, to record heart rhythm for a 24-hour period or more is expected to propel the market.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Utilization of TPU-based Wires and Cables: Among the various types of material used in the market, the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) segment accounted for the leading share in 2022. Rise in utilization of TPU in ECG cables and lead wires can be ascribed to the fact that wires made of the material are sturdy and resistant to chemicals and abrasion. Moreover, rapidly increasing incorporation of TPU-based cable assemblies in advanced ECG devices is expected to propel the segment. Recent market trends indicate high preference for reusable ECG cables. Healthcare providers are adopting adequate cleaning and disinfection norms to ensure that reusable cables are safe.

Surge in Usage of ECG in Emergency & Critical Care Units to Drive Product Innovations: Technological advancements in ECG devices are expected to augment the market size. Increase in popularity of ECG devices that are interoperable across different cardiac care units is a key market trend. The trend is likely to lead to the usage of medical cable assemblies that are compatible with a range of monitoring instruments used in cardiac care. For instance, demand for high-performance lead wires that can connect to Holter monitoring is increasing. Rise in usage of ECG devices to detect pacemaker or defibrillator device malfunction is expected to expand the ECG cables and lead wires market outlook.

Surge in Demand for Portable ECG Devices for Remote Monitoring to Offer Lucrative Opportunities: Rise in adoption of 12-lead ECG wires is expected to offer significant opportunities to companies in the ECG cables and lead wires market. This type of wire is widely used in portable ECG equipment, which is adopted by clinicians to get elaborate assessments of the heart rhythms of the patients.

Key Drivers

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to elevate the risks of heart failure, myocardial infarction (heart attack), and arrhythmia. Increase in trend of using ECG readings to diagnose cardiac-related problems is thus expected to drive the ECG cables and lead wires industry.

Surge in adoption of advanced ECG machines in cardiac care is expected to bolster market growth. For instance, increase in use of portable ECG devices for remote monitoring of electrical activity of the heart in home settings helps in the diagnosis of arrhythmia. Growth in awareness about preventive cardiac care (or cardiology) among the patient population globally is anticipated to boost the market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held largest market share in 2022. Rise in adoption of advanced ECG machines and monitoring units is expected to propel the market in the region. Surge in prevalence of CVD in the region is anticipated to offer significant revenue opportunities for companies. The U.S. held majority share of the market in North America in 2022. Presence of an established healthcare infrastructure in the country is likely to bolster market size.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace from 2023 to 2031. Rise in awareness about the economic and health burden of cardiovascular disease among the population of the region is expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, demand for advanced cardiac care technologies in hospitals is projected to fuel the ECG cables and lead wires industry in the region.

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the ECG cables and lead wires market are Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Company, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Medtronic, and Cables and Sensors.

ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market Segmentation

By Material

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Others (Silicone, PVC)

By Usability

Reusable

Disposable

By Machine Type

Single-lead ECG Leadwires

3-lead ECG Leadwires

S-lead ECG Leadwires

12-lead ECG Leadwires

Others (15- and 18-lead ECG Leadwires)

By Patient Care Setting

Hospitals

Clinics

Long-term Care Facilities

Ambulatory & Home Care

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

