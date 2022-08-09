ECG Systems to Account for 40% Share of Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis By Product (ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders & Others) By End-User and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2027

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the cardiovascular disease monitoring and diagnostic devices market is forecasted to rise at 6% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2027).



The urban population is edging more frequently towards unhealthy eating patterns and tobacco use, which has raised the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases and circulatory system disorders such as heart valve dysfunction, cardiac arrest, and high blood pressure. These are the main elements fueling market expansion.

The fusion of science and technology has resulted in the development of instruments that can accurately track and identify the emergence of a disease in the circulatory system, such as the heart and blood vessels. The adoption of these devices is also projected to increase as healthcare infrastructure in developed and emerging economies improve.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7569

Additionally, market players want to increase the accessibility of affordable cardiovascular devices. As a result, the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market is anticipated to rise rapidly over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cardiovascular disease monitoring and diagnostic devices market is set to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2027.

Market in Canada is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Market in Europe is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

Demand for implantable loop recorders is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027.

“Increasing initiatives by government organizations, growing availability of technologically-advanced products, and rising prevalence of obesity are factors supporting cardiovascular disease monitoring and diagnostic devices market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Story continues

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7569

Winning Strategy

Major market participants are concentrating on the creation of web-based remote cardiac monitoring solutions as well as the approval and introduction of new devices to diversify their product offerings.

Manufacturers are concentrating their R&D efforts on creating improved implantable cardiac monitors and heart rate monitors to improve the accuracy of monitoring for patients with irregular heart rhythms.

For instance,

In 2021, a novel AI-based remote monitoring system for heart patients was unveiled by Remo Care Solutions, which evaluates patients' cardiovascular conditions in real time.





Segmentation of Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Industry Research

By Product : ECG Systems Holter Monitors Implantable Loop Recorders Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7569

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cardiovascular disease monitoring and diagnostic devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (ECG systems, Holter monitors, implantable loop recorders, others) and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Endoscopes Market - Endoscopes Market Analysis By Product (Rigid Endoscopes, Flexible Endoscopes), By Application (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy), By End Use, By Region - Global Insights 2022 to 2032

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market - Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Analysis by Treatment (Symptomatic Treatment of Huntington's disease, Disease-Modifying Therapies for Huntington's disease), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Amniotic Membrane Market - Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis by Product (Cryopreserved, Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane), by Application (Surgical Wounds, Ophthalmology), by End Use, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Aesthetic Medicine Market - Aesthetic Medicine Market Analysis by Procedure Type (Invasive Procedures, Non-Invasive Procedures), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market - Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market by Services (Regulatory Consulting Outsourcing, Legal Representation Outsourcing), by Category (Drugs, Biologics), by Indication (Oncology, Neurology, Radiology), by Stage (Pre-Clinical, Clinical), by Company Size, by End Use & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

mHealth Apps Market - mHealth Apps Market Analysis by Product Type (Medical Apps [Women's Health Apps, Personal, Health Record Apps, Medication Management Apps, Diagnostic Apps], Fitness Apps [Diet & Nutrition, Exercise & Fitness, Lifestyle & Stress]), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market - Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Analysis by Service (Product Testing & Validation, Training & Education, Product Design & Development, Product Maintenance, Regulatory Affairs, Consulting), by End Use & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Self-Administered Medication Market - Self-Administered Medication Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2022 to 2032

Tissue Expanders Market - Tissue Expanders Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2022 to 2032

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market - Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Analysis by Indication (Degenerative Sacroiliitis, Sacral Disruption, Trauma), by Treatment Type (Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery, Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Injections, RF Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Ablation), by End User & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158



