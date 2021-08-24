U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,487.21
    +7.68 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,413.83
    +78.12 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,986.30
    +43.65 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.61
    +0.97 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2670
    +0.0120 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3712
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6840
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,585.82
    -1,689.02 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.01
    -24.69 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.92
    -30.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Echion Technologies, Cambridge, UK, Is Pleased To Announce Completion Of £10M Series-A Funding Round

·4 min read

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Echion Technologies ("Echion") is a leading developer of next generation materials for Lithium-Ion batteries. Its products deliver a unique combination of fast-charging capability, cost-effectiveness, and high energy density; vital for the world's shift towards decarbonisation through pervasive electrification.

Echion Technologies co-founders: Jean de La Verpilliere, CEO (right) and Alex Groombridge, CTO (left) (PRNewsfoto/Echion Technologies)
Echion Technologies co-founders: Jean de La Verpilliere, CEO (right) and Alex Groombridge, CTO (left) (PRNewsfoto/Echion Technologies)

The Series-A funding round has been led by CBMM - the world's leading supplier of niobium products and BGF - the UK & Ireland's most active and dynamic investor of equity capital in growth economy companies, with the University of Cambridge, Origin Capital and other existing shareholders also taking part.

Richard Pugh, Investor at BGF, who joins the Board of Echion says: "Echion has huge potential to use its cutting-edge battery chemistry technology to accelerate the adoption of batteries in a range of applications. BGF is convinced that batteries will play a critical role in the energy transition, and identified that Echion's technology brings significant benefits in key areas such as fast-charging or high-power applications."

"This funding round will support an exceptional management team in completing the final push to commercial adoption, working in parallel with a range of very high quality stakeholders for instance recent joint projects with Johnson Matthey, and a number of other high profile international customers."

This increases BGF's investment in companies engaged in carbon reduction and the energy transition to £230m, and comes shortly after the announcement of a Clean Growth Advisory Board chaired by Baroness Brown of Cambridge.

Echion's materials have been successfully evaluated by major battery cell and battery materials manufacturers around the world, who are now moving forward to larger scale trials. This financing will allow Echion to scale-up to multi-tonne level material production, demonstrating high-yield, cost effective manufacturability as well as to supply the growing demand for material for pre-production trials.

Rodrigo Amado, Head of Strategy and New Ventures at CBMM says: "This partnership is part of our global strategy to accelerate the time to market of our Battery Materials Business front and bring to market an innovative niobium applied technology that will truly transform the way the world moves. Together, CBMM and Echion will advance towards sustainable mobility by offering ultra-fast charging batteries that have greater stability and longer life. We are optimistic and believe that these new products will be available within the next year."

The funds will also be used to strengthen customer support, commercial and R&D operations.

Echion CEO Jean de La Verpilliere said: "We are tremendously excited to start the next stage in our journey to bring the Echion Mixed Niobium Oxide products to market. We have great synergies within our investor base, and will keep building a world-leading team to deliver exceptional performance to our customers. We look forward to creating value for our partners and contributing to making superfast charging batteries a reality."

Echion is keen to hear from other cell or battery material manufacturers who also wish to evaluate its products.

Chris Gibbs, Investment Manager at Cambridge Enterprise said: "Having supported Echion right from the start of its journey to commercialise its novel lithium-ion battery technology, Cambridge Enterprise is delighted to see it complete this significant funding round. Echion is now in a very strong position to deliver on the team's robust commercial traction and make a significant impact in the industry."

About Echion Technologies:

Echion is a world-leading developer of advanced lithium-ion battery materials, whose products enable cell manufacturers to deliver cost-effective, fast-charging, high-energy density and long-life power cells for a wide range of markets including automotive, transportation, premium consumer electronics, and grid-storage applications.

Echion provides materials and battery cell manufacturers with packages of protected intellectual property, customisation options, materials synthesis and cell integration know-how and for different end-user markets.

See: www.echiontech.com

About CBMM:

World leader in the production and commercialization of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 customers in 40 countries. Headquartered in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States, the company supplies products and technology to the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace and energy sectors. Founded in 1955, in Araxá, Minas Gerais, CBMM has a technology program that expands Niobium applications and contributes to the growth and diversification of this market.

See: www.cbmm.com/products

About BGF:

BGF was set up in 2011 and has invested over £2.5bn in more than 400 companies, making it the most active growth capital investor in the UK. BGF is a minority, non-controlling equity partner with a patient outlook on investments, based on shared long-term goals with the management teams it backs. BGF invests in growing businesses in the UK and Ireland through its network of 16 offices. In 2018, Canada launched its equivalent – the Canadian Business Growth Fund – and in 2020, Australia did the same, both based on BGF's approach and funding model.

See: www.bgf.co.uk.

About Cambridge Enterprise:

Part of the University of Cambridge, Cambridge Enterprise supports academics, researchers, staff, and students in achieving knowledge transfer and research impact.

We facilitate knowledge transfer by helping innovators, experts, and entrepreneurs to use commercial avenues to develop their ideas and expertise for the benefit of society, the economy, themselves, and the University.

Liaising with organisations both locally and globally, we offer expert advice and support in commercialisation and social enterprise, including help with academic consultancy services; the protection, development, and licensing of ideas; new company and social enterprise creation and seed funding.

See: www.enterprise.cam.ac.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600336/Echion_Technologies_co_founders.jpg

Contact:
Ben Ting
Ben.Ting@echiontech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echion-technologies-cambridge-uk-is-pleased-to-announce-completion-of-10m-series-a-funding-round-301361627.html

SOURCE Echion Technologies

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/24/c7428.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, CrowdStrike Set to Open Higher— And What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks were set for a higher open as the Chinese central bank said it wants monetary policy to support economic growth.

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • This High-Flying Tech Stock Is About to Get a Nice Boost

    Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock has switched into a higher gear over the past three months as investors have cheered the chipmaker's strong growth and the moves it has been making to attack the networking and storage end markets. It won't be surprising to see Marvell repeat its robust stock market performance in the second half of 2021 (and beyond). Marvell's organic revenue growth for Q2 would be 17% year over year, excluding the $215 million revenue from Inphi, which was acquired in April this year.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively.While there’s no

  • Move Over, Tesla: There's a New Most-Held Stock on Robinhood

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has been dethroned as Robinhood's top stock. Here's what replaced it.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Says Buy Reopening Before Too Late

    (Bloomberg) -- When clients call Andrew Slimmon for advice on how to position their portfolios given the rapid spread of the delta variant, he tells them in no uncertain terms: Prepare for an economic recovery, and soon. Slimmon, who oversees about $7.5 billion at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, says it’s not unusual to see economic hiccups this time of year. Going forward, “people will turn a little bit more optimistic,” which bodes well for equities that have sold off due to Covid-relate

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • Better Streaming Music Stock: Spotify or Tencent Music Entertainment

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) are two of the world's largest streaming music companies. Spotify, which is based in Sweden, serves 365 million monthly active users (MAUs) across most of the world, but doesn't operate in mainland China. Its social entertainment platform, which revolves around its live streaming karaoke app WeSing, hosts an additional 209 million mobile MAUs.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • 2 Powerful Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Quick, can you name a famous investor who earns billions of dollars in dividends every year from publicly traded companies? If you said Warren Buffett, you've identified one star stock picker at the top of the list. Buffett and his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) are huge on dividend stocks.

  • GM orders recall on EVs, JD.com’s record-setting growth, Robinhood’s stock rides a wave of potential

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down some of Monday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;JD.com&nbsp;beating estimates fueled by a record-setting quarterly growth of new users, GM's ordering a recall on all Chevrolet Bolt EVs over battery concerns, and Robinhood seeing a bump in its stock as analysts emphasize the potential of the company’s growth.