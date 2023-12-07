Echo Coffee owner’s generosity fuels business, partnership with Arizona Humane Society

Most entrepreneurs pursue business ownership to generate revenue for themselves or their families.

But when Rob Rigolfi Jr. became the owner of Echo Coffee, he did it to generate funds that he could give to charity.

His philanthropic efforts have resulted in Rigolfi donating 1% of every Echo Coffee sale to the Arizona Humane Society since 2021, amounting to more than $20,00 over the last 30 months in donations to the animal advocate nonprofit, Rigolfi said.

“It’s a great way to help people because animals help people so much,” said Rigolfi, who purchased the Scottsdale coffee shop in 2019, with his father Rob Rigolfi Sr.

In addition to coffee and espresso beverage favorites and sweet treats, Rigolfi sells bagged coffee beans named after dogs that have been meaningful in his life. This includes the house blend Diesel, named after a dog he fostered whose various illnesses and age caught up with him before he passed in 2018.

“I’d come home and he’d be there, lying down, waiting for me,” Rigolfi said. “He was my buddy,”

Word about Echo’s philanthropic side has grown, along with sales, which are up 45% since Rigolfi took over, he said. He believes there is a correlation between his business’ growth and customers knowing what their pick-me-ups are benefiting.

“People definitely appreciate that. They know we are here to save pets and I think they are attracted to that,” he said. “We’re here to sell coffee and pastries and we do it well. If we don't do it well, then everything else isn’t going to happen.”

Echo Coffee is among the 66% of small businesses that donate to local charities each year, according to the MetLife and U.S. Chamber Small Business Index. It’s also part of a small business community that donates 250% more than larger businesses to local nonprofits and community causes.

Rigolfi’s passion for supporting nonprofits accelerated right after his days at the University of Arizona, when he went to Haiti. With a background in music, video and photography, he was using his skills to draw attention to the needs of the country and its people and raise funds. He helped a man start his own cafe in Haiti on one of several journeys to the island.

“I left with the feeling (of) what can I do that would substantially help people?” Rigolfi recalled.

At the time, Rigolfi was a barista at Echo Coffee. He started the Bob Rabbit Project as a way to collect and send the funds he raised through various efforts. One was Rabbit Brew, a cold brew sold by the growler that raised money for an orphanage in Haiti.

Over time, he realized he needed to do more. He approached his father about wanting to have his own coffee shop so he could not only support himself but also his contributions to various charities.

The revelation came one night when he was closing Echo for the night.

“I realized, this is the store. It made a lot of sense to buy that store versus starting a new one,” he said. “It got more serious.”

With his dad, Rigolfi bought Echo, which opened in 2011, from its previous owner. Immediately, he used 1% of sales to support a variety of outreach programs including for the homeless and what was The Zone. Soon, managing the Bob Rabbit project and running Echo became a lot for him to handle. He decided to give that 1% to an established nonprofit.

Rigolfi had been invited to play in a golf tournament benefiting the Arizona Humane Society. He met people with the organization and liked its mission. He'd found his nonprofit.

“I didn’t ask anyone. I just did it and started writing checks every month,” he said.

With an Echo Coffee shop in the lobby at the Arizona Humane Society’s new Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus, this partnership has reached a new level. That location will open when the new campus opens to the public in January 2024.

Here, staff and guests can enjoy their coffee and snacks in the main lobby or one of the catios with feline friends and a view of Camelback Mountain, said Steven Hansen, veterinarian and CEO of the Arizona Humane Society.

The presence of a coffee shop will complete what is expected to be a unique animal rescue and shelter facility. Visitors can take advantage of WiFi, so lingering is encouraged.

Hansen said the interactive and inviting nature of this campus lends itself to the public, who can witness a spay or neuter surgery or watch animals getting trained in the play yard.

“We were looking for a partnership,” Hansen said.”Having a coffee shop is key and we're very excited.”

Echo’s donations have funded many endeavors such as transporting homeless pets, providing medical supplies and food for waiting pets, sterilizing, vaccinating and microchipping.

One of the vital services happens in the trauma hospital, where the average cost per treatment for a single animal is $1,300, Hansen said.

“I enjoy working with Rob. He is a very generous young man with a good vision and we make a good combination together,” Hansen said.

During an Arizona Humane Society meeting at Echo, a stray cat wandered up. After she got spayed and her vaccinations, Rigolfi adopted her and named her Cocoa. He talked about seeing how animals and pets bring out the best in everyone and the love he feels every time he’s in an animal nurturing environment.

“Inspiring hope is the best… Just that feeling to help people make it through life a bit,” he said.

What: Echo Coffee

Where: 2902 N. 68th St., #135, Scottsdale

Employees: 10

Interesting stat: Sixty-six percent of small businesses donate to local charities each year, according to the MetLife and U.S. Chamber Small Business Index.

Details: 480-422-4081, echocoffee.shop

