The new Echo Dot is also an Eero

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

You already know whether you're an Amazon Echo type person. If so you're probably looking at one right now, thinking "should I upgrade that thing or is it pointless?" Probably the latter — unless you also have Amazon's Eero mesh wi-fi product, in which case: it's probably still pointless, unless it's pretty old. In which case, you can get a new or lightly used Dot that will now act as a wi-fi range extender.

The new Dot and other Echo products were announced at Amazon's hardware event today; the Dot has been lightly redesigned with a better speaker and a couple monster-themed prints for the ones that go in the kids' room.

No one really expects such a small device to offer anything but serviceable sound, so that part of the upgrade isn't particularly notable. But the next piece is interesting: the latest Dot will automatically connect to your Eero network and extend its range. The 4th-gen Dots and spherical Echo will also gain this ability after a software update soon.

It won't push the coverage as far as a dedicated router, but there are tricks that a stationary, powered transceiver can do with wi-fi that a phone or laptop can't, and that means it can act as a repeater even when signal is weak. Then it can pass that signal on to your other devices.

We haven't had a chance to test this, though we know the Eero is probably the leading consumer mesh wi-fi brand and it's unlikely Amazon would half-ass this, even with the cheapest Echo.

You can probably expect lots more devices to offer "Eero Built-in," as it seems to be a thing now, having started with the Ring Alarm Pro. Don't all rush out to buy Echo Dots as cheap-ish ($50) wireless extenders.

