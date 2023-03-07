U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Echo Global Logistics' Joe Amici Earns Food Logistics' 2023 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

·2 min read

For the third year in a row, Echo's Director of Consolidation wins the award for his work with refrigerated solutions

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced Joe Amici, Director of Consolidation, has received the 2023 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award by Food Logistics, a publication dedicated to covering food product movement in the global supply chain industry. This award identifies important individuals who are instrumental in their hard work to shape and innovate the productivity and safety of the global food and beverage supply chain industry.

Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Logo
Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Logo

"We're extremely proud of Joe for earning this award for his third year in a row," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating officer at Echo. "His commitment to continuously raising the bar when it comes to providing results to complex, temperature-controlled issues allows Echo to offer practical and advanced solutions to meet all of our clients' diverse needs."

"I'm immensely grateful to have received this award and be recognized with other notable innovators," Amici said. "Our dedicated team works hard to inform and instruct perishable food brands on how Echo can drive their value through our Refrigerated Consolidation program. I look forward to expanding our service to help other refrigerated brands."

Amici's skills allow Echo to drive meaningful change by way of lower costs and higher levels of service. In an effort to align operational efficiencies, Amici planned and coordinated with similar clients to correlate purchase order due dates at distribution centers, allowing grocers to make fewer inbound deliveries by maximizing product shipment per truck. Overcoming challenges to industry conditions, including supply chain bottlenecks and fluctuating freight needs, Amici and his team continue to successfully manage clients' shipment requirements and offer consistent service, inspiring knowledge-sharing and improving efficiency across operations.

Recipients of the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award include various professionals from a variety of industries such as grocery and retail, transportation and logistics, consultants, academics, and more.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and temperature-controlled shipments. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

Echo Logo Tagline (RGB) (PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)
Echo Logo Tagline (RGB) (PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-joe-amici-earns-food-logistics-2023-rock-stars-of-the-supply-chain-award-301763683.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

    Quotient Technology Inc, the parent of Coupons.com, is exploring options that include a sale of the company as it grapples with a collapse in advertising revenue, according to people familiar with the matter. The Salt Lake City, Utah-based company, which has a market capitalization of about $320 million, is working with investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc on a sale process that has been under way for several weeks, the sources said. There is no certainty that Quotient will clinch any deal, added the sources, who requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential.