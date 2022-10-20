U.S. markets closed

Echo Global Logistics Launches "Truckload Carriers of the Quarter" Program to Recognize Outstanding Carrier Performance

·3 min read

Inaugural List Highlights Five Carriers for Exceptional Execution on Four Criteria:
On-Time Delivery, Low Cancellation, Electronic Tracking, and Overall Service

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced the launch of a new program, Truckload Carriers of the Quarter, which Echo developed to recognize outstanding carrier performance. Carriers earn recognition via exceptional execution on four criteria: on-time delivery, low cancellation, electronic tracking and overall service. Echo will honor carriers who go above and beyond each quarter.

The program includes five categories to recognize different carrier types, i.e., owner operators, small fleets, mid/large fleets, digital carriers, and contractual carriers. Echo's inaugural Truckload Carriers of the Quarter list recognizes the following outstanding carriers for the third quarter of 2022:

  • VVMJ Trucking LLC, Elizabeth, NJ — Owner Operator

  • Vision Transportation LLC, Hammond, IN — Small Fleet

  • Riverside Transport, Inc., Riverside, MO — Mid/Large Fleet

  • Unlimited Carrier Inc., Bolingbrook, IL — Digital Carrier

  • Erick Berscheid Trucking, Kimball, MN — Contractual Carrier

"Truckload carriers play such an essential role in safely moving goods and delivering the products people need, no matter how challenging the conditions," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We created this program to honor excellence in the truckload carrier sector and to call attention to efforts that are often overlooked. At Echo, we are proud to partner with these companies, and I congratulate them for being the inaugural recipients of Echo Global Logistics' Truckload Carriers of the Quarter award."

The program was inspired in part by Echo's participation in National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which the company observed with a $5,000 donation to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. As an extension of its appreciation for individual truck drivers, the company created the new program to recognize the vital support of trucking companies, which are also critical to the global supply chain.

"Our strong partnerships with carriers enable Echo to provide the terrific service shippers expect, and the Truckload Carriers of the Quarter list is a great way to express our appreciation for our carrier partners," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Innovation is essential to improving supply chain efficiency, and technology like our EchoDrive web portal and mobile app gives carriers greater control over shipment management, leading to outstanding performance."

EchoDrive gives carriers real-time access to search, bid, book, manage, track and get reimbursement on the freight carriers haul for Echo. With an effective load management tool and document upload capabilities, EchoDrive helps keep dispatchers organized while enabling drivers to return to the road more quickly. Committed to innovation, Echo continuously invests in data science-driven development, setting the industry standard for logistics technology. Learn more about Echo at www.echo.com.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

(PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-launches-truckload-carriers-of-the-quarter-program-to-recognize-outstanding-carrier-performance-301655605.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

