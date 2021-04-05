U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,075.95
    +56.08 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,531.36
    +378.15 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,687.69
    +207.59 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.24
    +5.33 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.69
    -2.76 (-4.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.10
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    -0.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    +0.0410 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0076 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2140
    -0.4440 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,961.18
    +389.52 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.72
    +22.37 (+1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.25
    +235.25 (+0.79%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett in a post-COVID world'

Investor Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to explore the move from growth to value on Wednesday, 4/7 at 2pm EDT

Zoom now works on Amazon's Echo Show 10

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

You now have another way to hop into Zoom calls with friends, family and co-workers. Amazon is bringing the video chat service to its Echo Show 10 smart displays in the US, according to SlashGear. Echo Show 8 already has Zoom support.

Hooking up your calendar to Alexa or your Zoom account will make it easy to use the app on an Echo Show, as long as you have a meeting ID and passcode on a calendar entry. Otherwise, you can tell Alexa to join a call and you'll be asked for the meeting ID and passcode. We've contacted Zoom for more details.

Amazon Chime, which will work in a similar way to Zoom on the smart display, is also rolling out on Echo Show 10. The device should update automatically with support for the two apps. Having Zoom and Chime on Echo Show 10 (alongside the likes of Alexa Calling and Skype) should be useful for folks who want to take video calls in another part of their home without using a small phone screen or having to lug around a laptop or tablet.

Recommended Stories

  • Thai households struggle with record debt, COVID-19 increases burden

    "I'm so heavily indebted and don't know what to do," said the 51-year-old, single mother of two, who travelled from the northern province of Kamphaeng Phet to join a demonstration of indebted rice growers in Bangkok late last month, asking the government to help reduce their debt burden. Such protests have put further pressure on the Thai government, which is already grappling with mounting pro-democracy demonstrations and struggling to revive the pandemic-hit economy. The level of household debt is the highest since the central bank began keeping records in 2003.

  • Gold Steadies Amid Recovery Optimism After U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as investors weighed a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report against a weakening dollar.Employers in the U.S. added the most jobs in seven months in March, as more coronavirus vaccinations and fewer business restrictions bolstered the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 from February, according to a Labor Department report released on Good Friday holiday, when stocks and commodities markets were closed and the bond market closed early.“The outstanding jump in employment is fueling optimism that growth this year will be extraordinary, boosting both stocks and interest rates, which pulls gold in opposite directions,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped its short call on the currency.Commodity traders are also watching the progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-spending proposal. Republicans, wary of the tax increases needed to fund it, have said they may support a smaller plan.Still, bullion trading volume remains muted as markets in much of Europe, Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for the Easter Monday holiday.Gold prices this year had their first quarterly drop since 2018 as U.S. bond yields rose amid more optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery. That has caused investors to turn more bearish on the precious metal -- holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have dropped to the lowest since May, while hedge funds cut net bullish gold bets to a three-week low last week.“Gold is likely to face an uphill climb -- the global economy is recovering fast,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,726.75 an ounce at 2:45 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex settled little changed at $1,728.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium all fell.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Easter Monday 2021 Trading Hours.

    The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq were closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday, along with U.S. over-the-counter markets.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • Artificial intelligence has advanced so much, it wrote this article

    YOUR DIGITAL SELF I did not write this article. In fact, it wasn’t written by any person. Every sentence you see after this introduction is the work of OpenAI’s GPT-3, a powerful language-prediction model capable of composing sequences of coherent text.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • At what age should you stop saving for retirement?

    My accountant sent my husband and me a note yesterday asking how much we planned to contribute to our retirement accounts for 2020. Maybe I’m sharing too much, but at our ages, it did make us pause and think, should we really still be contributing to a retirement account? My husband is nearing the time he will start to take required minimum distributions by law at 72 from his tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • GameStop falls after filing to sell up to 3.5 million shares

    GameStop Corp. shares dropped Monday, but bounced sharply off earlier lows, after the videogame and consumer electronics retailer finally took advantage of the trading frenzy in its stock to raise money through an "at-the-market" offering.

  • How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires

    While Bitcoin has smashed record-high after record-high this past year, low market cap “alt-coins” are where savvy investors currently find the biggest returns. The post How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires appeared first on Worth.

  • AMC Entertainment stock bounces back after B. Riley analyst turns bullish

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rallied Monday, after B. Riley analyst Eric Wold said it's time to buy, citing an improving balance sheet outlook and as a strong opening weekend for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' pointed to a resurgence in demand.

  • The case against cutting remote workers’ big-city salaries

    Companies like Facebook and Twitter say remote workers who move to cheaper cities will have to take pay cuts.

  • Financial crises happen about every 10 years, which makes the Archegos meltdown unnerving

    No one, for now, can say for sure that the so-called family office's billions in investment losses won't spread.

  • World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

    With the EV boom squarely in the front view mirror, and with battery gigafactories promising to be heavy-hitting purchasers, lithium prices have started to rise at a fast pace

  • The IRS wants to know all about your Bitcoin holdings — and this court summons is a reminder

    The IRS wants Circle, a Boston-based financial technology company enabling trade in various types of cryptocurrencies, to produce account-registration information, account activity records and other materials for customers who had at least $20,000 in transactions any year from 2016 to 2020. Cryptocurrency has gained prominence and value over the year, but the IRS says tax reporting hasn’t kept up. The IRS issued Circle with a summons, which is part of an ongoing investigation by the Internal Revenue Service to make sure all sorts of cryptocurrency users across the board are reporting and paying up their tax obligations, the government explained in court papers.

  • Fossil-fuel mainstay Baker Hughes joins Plug Power in green hydrogen fund

    A trio of companies, including fossil-fuel industry mainstay Baker Hughes Co., plan to back a new fund focused on hydrogen-technology investment, just the latest example of rising investment interest tied to alternative energy sources.

  • Peso May Seal Lead Over Baht as Philippine Trade Deficit Shrinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso and the Thai baht offer a tale of contrasting fortunes, with one faring better than the other against a strong dollar.The peso dropped 1% against the greenback in the first quarter, outperforming the baht whose 4.2% decline made it emerging Asia’s laggard. The divergence is likely to persist in the coming three months as the Philippines’ trade deficit narrows while Thailand’s tourism industry languishes.As a rising dollar reasserts itself, local factors are helping to determine which regional currencies can better withstand the fallout. Still, a weaker exchange rate may not be an undesirable outcome for Asian policy makers, with the likes of the Bank of Thailand consistently arguing against a strong currency to protect exporters.“The Philippine peso has been driven by expectations on its trade balance,” said Eugenia Fabon Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. “The baht is dealing with persistently weak portfolio flows which is exacerbated by the propensity of local corporates to raise outbound investments considering the weak domestic demand in Thailand.”The peso rallied to 47.90 to the dollar in mid-February, the strongest since September 2016. It’s being supported by a steady stream of overseas remittances and expectations for the Philippines’ trade shortfall to shrink as virus-related curbs damp domestic demand and imports.A report due Thursday may confirm this, with economists in a Bloomberg survey forecasting that the deficit narrowed to $2.25 billion in February from $2.42 billion the previous month.All these positives have helped offset the impact of falling real interest rates after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept policy on hold even as inflation quickened. Technicals also favor the Philippine currency, with the dollar-peso currency pair facing resistance at its 200-day moving average, currently around 48.64.In contrast, the outlook for the baht appears less rosy. After bearishly breaching support at around 31.00 to the dollar, the path is clear for Thailand’s currency to fall toward its July low of 31.858.Beyond technicals, the baht lost a pillar of support after Thailand’s long-standing current-account surplus turned into a deficit as tourism collapsed in the face of the pandemic. Equity outflows totaling almost $1 billion in the first quarter may have also hurt the currency.Additionally, the central bank has pledged to keep policy accommodative after lowering its 2021 growth forecast to 3% from 3.2% at a meeting last month.With the baht’s headwinds unlikely to subside anytime soon, it appears more likely than not that the currency will continue to trail its Philippine peer.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, April 5: Singapore retail sales, Japan services PMI, Thailand CPITuesday, April 6: RBA policy decision, Japan labor cash earnings, China Caixin services PMI, Philippine CPIWednesday, April 7: South Korea BoP current account balance, RBI policy decisionThursday, April 8: New Zealand business confidence, Japan BoP trade and current account balance, Philippine trade balance, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, April 9: RBA Financial Stability Review, China CPI and PPI, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Going Mainstream. What Investors Need to Know.

    The cryptocurrency is working itself into the mainstream financial world, achieving the scale and critical mass that may make it increasingly difficult to dislodge or restrain.

  • Here’s Your Second Chance… Don’t Let This Mistake Cost You Millions

    I have a friend who made one of the biggest investment mistakes of his life in early 2016. Source: Shutterstock He thought the investment case made a lot of sense. He was ready to put his money to work.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips But he didn’t… because it required a little extra effort. He watched the value of the investments he didn’t make soar. And today, he estimates that he could have made $1.5 million in profits. My friend regrets missing out on the cryptocurrency boom of 2017… a boom that minted millionaires… all because buying cryptocurrencies is a little different than buying stocks. 7 Cheap Stocks with Growing Tailwinds I’m not picking on my friend at all. He wasn’t alone. Many people missed out on a huge opportunity to better their lives for the same reason. Well, here’s another and I think even bigger chance. The next cryptocurrency bull market is already beginning … and I urge you not to make the same mistake. Let me say right up front that buying cryptos like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and other altcoins is not as complicated as you may think. Altcoins are any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin, and buying one is very similar to purchasing a stock through your online broker. If you can open a bank account or sign up for a phone service, you can buy an altcoin. But yes… it is a little different than buying stocks. Just don’t let that stop you from looking into it. When you think about it, A LOT of incredible investment opportunities take a little more work. But if we let that get in our way, we’re going to miss some of life’s great investment opportunities. Like cannabis stocks in 2015… Buying these new, tiny companies was a little different than buying regular stocks. They traded on different exchanges with different symbols and fees. Most people stayed with what they knew. Meanwhile, many of these shares soared more than 1,000% as cannabis was legalized in many places across North America. If you’re resistant to doing extra work, you’ll also miss out on amazing real estate investments that can produce decades of regular cash flow. While blockchain technology is about to make buying a piece of real estate a whole lot easier, right now it is much harder than buying a stocks. But if you know anything about investing history, you know that many of America’s greatest fortunes were built on real estate. Investing in great companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Uber (NYSE:UBER) in their early days also took a bit more work than buying conventional stocks. But it paid off spectacularly. Early investors made so much money they never have to work again. This is why so many people missed out on the 2017 cryptocurrency boom. Buying cryptocurrencies was a little different than buying stocks. But man, was it worth it. People who made a little extra effort up front made hundreds of thousands – even millions – of dollars. And people who didn’t ended up like my friend… sitting on the sidelines watching everyone else get rich. It’s a straightforward cost/benefit analysis: Doing a little extra work to make a LOT more money is worth it. When you think of investing this way, you realize that can actually be a good thing when an investment requires a little more effort. Millions of people stay away from the opportunity… so you get a much better deal. This is one of the great secrets of wealth. Rich people love investments that require a little extra work. Rich people get rich in the first place because they do extra work. With this in mind… my advice is to think like a rich person. Think differently than the masses. And now is the time to start. The gains made during the 2017 cryptocurrency boom were incredible… but what’s coming now is bigger. There’s even more money to be made. We are entering a new phase in the evolution of cryptocurrencies. I call it “Blockchain 2.0.” Bitcoin earned the bulk of gains during the first phase. But this new era belongs to hypergrowth altcoins. The vast majority of Americans don’t understand the true power of altcoins. They don’t understand why a little bit of extra work to invest in them pays off in ways they can’t imagine. Altcoins aren’t really cryptocurrencies in the way most people think of them. They aren’t “fantasy internet money”… they are actually investments in one of the most valuable, most revolutionary technologies ever created. And they will create a multi-trillion-dollar tsunami of wealth for their owners. We’re in the midst of one of the biggest revolutions to occur in finance in centuries. I hope you take advantage. I help my readers learn how to invest in cryptocurrencies, and they put in a little extra effort on their own to get up and running. Nothing makes me happier than hearing about the money they have made and how happy they are that they invested. My Ultimate Crypto portfolio is up 815% overall, and expect a lot more to come. That’s why we added two new altcoins in the last 10 days – one in the hot area of decentralized finance and another in the also hot areas of gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). I just released the most recent pick yesterday, and it can be bought directly on a popular crypto exchange using U.S. dollars. I will do anything I can to help you avoid the same disappointment my friend experienced missing the 2017 crypto boom. You can do this. A little extra effort taking advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity could also bring you once-in-a-lifetime profits. On the date of publication, Matt McCall did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Hereâs Your Second Chanceâ¦ Donât Let This Mistake Cost You Millions appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Here’s the $4.5 trillion ‘firepower’ that will drive stocks higher in April, says top strategist

    The direction is up for stocks as markets return from a holiday break. Our call of the day from Fundstrat's Thomas Lee says watch the money on the sidelines.

  • Why the Latest Big Oil Deal Is Making Wall Street Nervous

    Pioneer Natural Resources is buying privately held DoublePoint Energy in a deal valued at $6.4 billion that includes $1 billion in cash.