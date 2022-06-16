You can get the Echo Show 5 at a great low price ahead of Prime Day 2021

The compact size of the Echo Show 5 makes it a great bedside option—and you can get it for $30 off ahead of Prime Day 2021.

If you ask us, smart displays, or gadgets that combine smart speakers with touchscreen displays, are the next evolution in smart home devices. You don't have to wait until Prime Day 2021 on Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22, to get your hands on one, though. One of the best-known options on the market, the Amazon Echo Show 5, is on sale for a killer price right now.

For a limited time, you can buy the 2019 version of this gadget for just $49.99—that's a 38% discount from its regular $79.99 price tag!

The original Echo Show 5 will be a great choice for anyone looking for a basic, reliable smart display to use on their bedroom nightstand or in the kitchen. Our senior smart home editor, Rachel Murphy, called it "the perfect accessory for your desk" for its small footprint and robust feature set, which includes a shutter for the camera that gave her added peace of mind and a decent-sounding speaker for its compact size.

The Show 5 can make video calls to loved ones, as well as serve as a hub for all your Alexa-connected devices.

This pick can be used as an alarm clock in the bedroom that can also display the weather and news, a control hub for any Alexa-enabled devices you're running, a Bluetooth smart speaker and a way to make video calls to friends and family. It even supports Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube and Vimeo! While Rachel said she wouldn't necessarily recommend the petite, 5.5-inch screen for movie marathons, she found it plenty suitable for more casual streaming.

Amazon shoppers laud the device too, with nearly 400,00 (!) global reviewers giving the Echo Show 5 a solid 4.7 stars. Reviewers praised the versatile size and how easily the Show fit into their Alexa ecosystems, and echoed Murphy's praise for the sound quality, noting that "it has great bass and the sound is full."

This deal applies to the Amazon Echo Show 5 in both charcoal or Sandstone, so you can get the perfect color to match your décor. At this price, it's an easy decision to grab one and get take your smart home to the next level.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Get the Echo Show 5 for $30 off