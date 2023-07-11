Get an Echo Show 8 for 54% off for Prime Day 2023

Get an Echo Show 8 for over half off for Prime Day 2023.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Prime Day 2023 has arrived, and that calls for two days of savings on all of your favorite tech, fashion, home goods and more. We've got you covered with another great Amazon Prime Day deal on the Echo Show 8. You can snag it for a whopping 54% off of its usual $129.99 price tag at just $59.99.

$59.99 at Amazon (Save $70)

➤Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the 200+ best deals on Apple, Keurig and Skechers

➤Walmart+ Week sale: This Walmart sale rivals Amazon Prime Day—shop 90+ deals on Dyson, Ninja and more

Amazon has outdone itself with the upgrades added to each edition of the Echo Show. The Echo Show 8 is a great gadget to have in any home for added security. We've tested it and loved that it provided ease of communication, top-notch security and excellent entertainment options. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can give commands without needing to touch a button. The Echo Show 8 is also enabled with Alexa Guard, which provides the security you need to feel safe at home including detection of smoke and carbon dioxide alarms and glass breaking.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The Echo Show 8 even allows you to stream your favorite shows and movies through Netflix, Prime Video and more and you can ask Alexa to play your favorite tunes through Amazon Music, Spotify or Apple Music. This Echo Show 8 deal is a steal, but it won't last forever. Be sure to take advantage of the 54% discount this Prime Day.

$59.99 at Amazon (Save $70)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day Deal: Get an Echo Show 8 for 54% off