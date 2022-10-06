U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,781.75
    -12.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,215.00
    -95.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,594.25
    -29.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.80
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.46
    -0.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9836
    -0.0049 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0100 (+0.27%)
     

  • Vix

    29.00
    -0.07 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1221
    -0.0101 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7920
    +0.1820 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,103.93
    +182.54 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.45
    -0.96 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.89
    -72.73 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Echo360 Joins United Nations Global Compact

·2 min read

Worldwide leader in learning engagement commits to advancing UN Global Compact Principles and Sustainable Development Goals.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video learning platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

In joining over 20,000 corporate and non-profit organizations worldwide, Echo360 makes a commitment to align its strategies and operations with the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles related to human rights, labor, environmental practices and anti-corruption. In conjunction with its commitment, Echo360 will advance broader societal benefits in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Our participation in the UN Global Compact represents a commitment to incorporate its Ten Principles into the strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our growing company," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to participate and excited to collaborate across geographies and industries to advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals."

Participation in the UN Global Compact requires signatories to report yearly on their commitment to the universal sustainability principles and development goals. To learn more about the UN Global Compact, visit https://www.unglobalcompact.org.

About Echo360
Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record, and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. www.echo360.com.

Contact Information:
Jeff Peterson
Chief Marketing & Experience Officer
Echo360
612-859-0488
346119@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo360-joins-united-nations-global-compact-301641877.html

SOURCE Echo360

Recommended Stories

  • Major U.N. powers question Pacific islanders' call for nuclear legacy help

    Nuclear powers have criticized an effort led by the Marshall Islands at the United Nations to seek help on dealing with the consequences of nuclear testing, sources following the talks involving countries including the United States, Britain, Russia, India and China told Reuters. Pacific islanders, who are particularly threatened by rising sea levels from climate change, are becoming more vocal in seeking redress from former colonial powers and wealthy countries on environmental and climate issues which they say affect their human rights. This motion brought to the Human Rights Council on Monday by the Marshall Islands, Fiji, Nauru, Samoa and Vanuatu and backed by Australia requests assistance from the U.N. rights office; seeks a report from its boss; and calls for a future debate at the council.

  • UN rights body rejects Western bid to debate Xinjiang abuses

    In a close diplomatic victory for China, the U.N.'s top human rights body on Thursday voted down a proposal from Britain, Turkey, the United States and other mostly Western countries to hold a debate on alleged rights abuses against Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China's western Xinjiang region. At the 47-member state Human Rights Council, 17 countries voted in favor, 19 were against, and 11 abstained in a vote to hold a debate on Xinjiang at its next session in March.

  • Baird CEO Steve Booth praised for corporate, community leadership as Harvard Business School Club of Wisconsin's business leader of the year

    Steve Booth named Wisconsin business leader of the year by Harvard Business School Club of Wisconsin.

  • Give, get help: Where to offer time, money, food and other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

    There are many ways people can help those devastated by Hurricane Ian, including time, money, supplies, food and more.

  • Coinbase Hires Ex-Goldman Executive for Derivatives Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Usman Naeem on Wednesday announced he’s leaving his role as managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to join Coinbase Global Inc.’s institutional arm for its derivatives efforts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Docum

  • Golden Goose Acquires Its Main Sneaker Supplier

    Buying sneaker producer Italian Fashion Team, the company is investing in building its own verticalized structure.

  • Ray Dalio gives up Bridgewater's control as part of succession plan

    (Reuters) -Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, has handed over control of the $150 billion firm to a new generation of investors, the firm said on Tuesday. There is nothing left to do on Ray’s transition.

  • I’m 66, own 5 properties, and wonder if selling might offer ‘a better retirement than being a landlord.’ But I’m struggling to find an adviser to help who isn’t ‘trying to sell me’ something. What should I do?

    Question: I’m looking for a financial advisor who’s not looking to just sell me some annuities or equities. Two of the properties however are in the Boston area and are just condos but they would provide good basic income. One problem I have is being able to finance a place for myself to live once I liquidate the other properties.

  • Resources Connection (RGP) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Resources Connection (RGP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 3.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended August 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Gem of a Tuesday, JOLTS Jolt, OPEC+ Roils Oil, Dipping Into Chips

    Plus, we focus on Micron Technology's enormous US investment plans and take a quick look at two energy stocks that appear to be gaining technical strength.

  • A Timeline of Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter: The Deal Is On

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter users woke up April 4 and found the words “Elon” and “Elon Musk” trending on the site — not because the world’s richest, most-followed businessman had caused a stir with his futuristic companies, but because he’d disclosed a major stake in Twitter Inc.Suddenly, Musk was Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, with more than 9% of the company, and speculation swirled about how he would influence the network’s future. He’d been frequently tweeting ideas for revamping the s

  • Gold, silver trade modestly higher as investors look to jobs report for potential boost

    Gold and silver traded marginally higher on Thursday as the precious metals clung to most of their gains from a rally that had carried them to their highest prices in three weeks, and three months, respectively.

  • Twitter shares soar 13% on reports Elon Musk now wants to proceed with $44 billion bid, just days before trial

    Musk offered to pay the full $54.20 per share price for Twitter, sending its stock soaring while shares in Tesla tumbled as investors fear he may have to sell more.

  • Solana NFT Sales Jump in September Amid High Profile Projects: Report

    DappRadar data reveals that Solana NFT sales in September hit nearly $133 million, nearly double the $68.5 million from the previous month. "The Hash" team unpacks the outlook for Solana and the digital collectibles market amid crypto winter.

  • Company News for Oct 5, 2022

    Companies in The News Are: TWTR, RIVN, GOOGL, CS

  • Raymond James Nabs $1.1 Billion Merrill Team

    The wirehouse has recently lost several big teams to its rivals and to the independent advisor sector.

  • Treasuries Liquidity Problem Exposes Fed to ‘Biggest Nightmare’

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bout of global financial volatility has heightened concerns about regulators’ continuing failure to resolve liquidity problems with US Treasuries -- the debt that serves as a benchmark for the world.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Le

  • Swiss National Bank monitoring Credit Suisse situation - Maechler

    The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is following the situation at Credit Suisse closely, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler told Reuters on Wednesday. "We are monitoring the situation," Maechler said on the sidelines of an event in Zurich. The SNB has declined to comment in the past about Credit Suisse, which has said it has a strong capital base and liquidity.

  • Time to Invest in this Big Bank Stock During High Inflation?

    While mortgage loans may continue to decline, banks that can keep loan volume up through personal loans, credit cards, and commercial banking have a chance to thrive in current economic conditions.

  • McDonald's defeats Black franchisees' $1 billion bias lawsuit, for now

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp has temporarily beaten back a lawsuit by 52 Black former franchise owners who claim the fast-food chain set them up for failure by steering them toward crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods. A federal judge in Chicago dismissed the 2020 lawsuit in a written order last week, but gave the plaintiffs until Oct. 21 to file an amended complaint. The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has not offered profitable restaurant locations and growth opportunities to Black franchisees that were on the same terms as white franchisees, despite its public commitment to diversity and Black entrepreneurship.