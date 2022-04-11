Echo360 Launches New Brand, Expanded Solution Portfolio to Inspire Learning

Company's new look and expanded solutions are unveiled with new website and brand experience events.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most holistic, global, SaaS-based video learning platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment has launched a new brand expression and direction that reflects the company's expanded capabilities to transform learning engagement experiences for individuals and organizations around the world.

The Echosystem by Echo360

In late 2021, Echo360 merged its advanced video recording, streaming and video content management platform with Turning's expansive suite of learning engagement, polling, authoring, assessment, and content solutions. Since then, the company has been engaging its broadened set of global customers, employees, and stakeholders to develop the new brand and direction being introduced today at www.echo360.com and through related events being promoted throughout world.

A COLLABORATIVE APPROACH

True to its company DNA, Echo360 took a collaborative approach to developing its new brand expression and direction, engaging multiple stakeholders in the re-branding process to reflect the current needs and future potential of its broadened customer base which now spans global education, business, and government markets. "The collaborative culture fit between Turning and Echo360 was one of the driving factors of the acquisition, with both companies having earned a reputation of deep customer connection and trust," said Murad Velani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Echo360. "We listened closely to what our customers were telling us they liked about what we were doing, what the new company could do even better to meet their needs, and how that could be reflected in our brand, positioning, and direction."

"The learning landscape has changed dramatically these last two years, demanding a broader range of tools and techniques to engage every learner no matter where they are or how they learn," said Karla Berry, Director at the Center for Teaching Excellence at Southern Illinois University. "The new direction and expanded solutions from Echo360 are coming at exactly the right time for instructors looking for a more holistic approach and partner, now and in the future."

THE NEW ECHO360 ECHOSYSTEM

A key component to the new brand expression is what the company calls "The Echosystem" – a dynamic architecture of how the portfolio of engagement solutions is architected and deployed to achieve engagement and learning outcomes for its customers.

"The Echosystem experience framework takes all of our now-expanded offerings – from video management to content authoring to assessments – and puts them in a framework with the learner, instructor, or administrator at the center to help them achieve their personalized learning experiences" said Jeff Peterson, Echo360 Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. "The Echosystem is more than a long list of features and functions – it's our scalable experience framework of personalized, customized solutions that correspond to the relationship, environment, content, and assessment required for whatever the learning experience."

In The Echosystem, Echo360's flagship video creation, delivery, and management solutions (EchoVideo) are strategically aligned with popular audience response and engagement tools like Dojo360® and PointSolutions (EchoEngage), industry-leading assessment tools like ExamView (EchoExam) and top-ranked content creation solutions like Knowbly® (EchoAuthor).

"What customers love about the Echosystem is that it leads to flexibility and customizing Echo360's best of class capabilities to help them achieve their mission," said Peterson. "It delivers advanced learning engagement tools being used globally by thousands of schools and businesses every day, and the solutions portfolio within the Echosystem experience framework will continue to expand to meet the growing needs of our customers."

A FORMULA FOR INSPIRED LEARNING

The new Echo360 brand experience also introduces broadly its "e3" formula for inspired learning, which will guide product and program development across all geographies and markets:

EQUITY Creating equal opportunities to engage and excel regardless of environment, access, and ability. ENGAGEMENT Inspiring actions and interactions with content, instructors, and peers that deepen understanding and connection. EVIDENCE Measuring progress and outcomes empirically.

"Our e3 formula is not a campaign, it's a commitment," said Velani. "With our portfolio of solutions, our global reach, and the deep relationships we have with our customers, Echo360 is uniquely positioned to create real impact for learners and our industry at large by addressing equity, engagement, and evidence in a very holistic and very real sense."

The e3 framework has already been applied to Echo360's 2022 grantmaking, in which the company will award up to $140,000 in cash and software grants, and its upcoming EchoExperience Community Conference will also reinforce e3 by inviting keynote and breakout presenters from around the world to address impacts of equity, engagement, and evidence worldwide.

EXPERIENCING THE NEW ECHO360

Echo360 is inviting customers to be introduced to the new brand and direction through a variety of experiences this month, including:

A new website at www.echo360.com

A workshop for applicants seeking funding through the company's 2022 Technology Grants program

A virtual roundtable with Echo360's advisory board, discussing trends and impacts of learning engagement

Early registration for its EchoExperience 2022 Virtual Community Conference

An introductory webinar providing an overview of The Echosystem and its expanded solutions

Free registration for Echo360's brand launch events can be found here.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record, and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey.www.echo360.com

