Echocardiography (ECG) device Market to Record USD 2.52 Bn Growth | Cardinal Health Inc., CardioComm Solutions Inc., and General Electric Co. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echocardiography (ECG) Device Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Cardinal Health Inc., CardioComm Solutions Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and SCHILLER AG

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (resting, ambulatory, and stress)

  • Geographies: Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Echocardiography (ECG) Device Market Size is expected to increase by USD 2.52 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Asia will register the highest growth rate, occupying 63% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for echocardiography (ECG) devices in Asia. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in Asia

Vendor Insights-

The echocardiography (ECG) device market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors offering a wide range of products.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers premium echocardiography devices such as Cables and Lead Wires, Diagnostic ECG Electrodes, Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Neonatal and Pediatric ECG Electrodes, and more.

CardioComm Solutions Inc.: The company offers echocardiography devices such as The HeartCheck CardiBeat, The HeartCheck PEN handheld ECG, HeartCheck Handheld ECG Monitor, and others.

General Electric Co.: The company offers premium echocardiography devices such as MAC 2000 ECG Machine, MAC 5500 HD, and among others.

HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC.: The company offers premium echocardiography devices such as ELI 380 Resting Electrocardiograph, ELI 280 Resting Electrocardiograph, Diagnostic Cardiology Suite ECG, and more.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.: The company offers a wide range of advanced echocardiography devices through its medical devices segment.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The echocardiography (ECG) device market growth in Asia will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of untapped market opportunities, improving healthcare infrastructure, economic development, and rising patient awareness are fueling the growth of the echocardiography (ECG) device market in Asia.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Echocardiography (ECG) Device Market Driver:

  • Echocardiography (ECG) Device Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Device, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cardiology Electrodes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Echocardiography Device Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.05%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.53

Regional analysis

Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Asia at 63%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Russian Federation, Mexico, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cardinal Health Inc., CardioComm Solutions Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and SCHILLER AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echocardiography-ecg-device-market-to-record-usd-2-52-bn-growth--cardinal-health-inc-cardiocomm-solutions-inc-and-general-electric-co-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301455343.html

SOURCE Technavio

