U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,762.23
    -138.63 (-3.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,577.26
    -815.53 (-2.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,858.30
    -481.72 (-4.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.69
    -81.60 (-4.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.16
    -2.51 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.40
    -44.10 (-2.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.87 (-3.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    -0.0104 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2990
    +0.1430 (+4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2127
    -0.0182 (-1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8500
    -0.5700 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,960.09
    -4,787.45 (-17.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.67
    -63.21 (-11.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.32
    -129.20 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Echodyne's compact, steerable radar spots $135M investment and prepares to diversify

Devin Coldewey
·4 min read

When Echodyne showed off its compact but intelligent metamaterial radar system back in 2017, the applications seemed endless... but some, like urban air mobility and autonomous vehicles, we're still waiting on. Fortunately the defense industry has buoyed the company up during a couple tough years and it is now looking to pursue new opportunities, powered by a $135M funding round co-led by Bill Gates.

The company's technology, detailed back then, essentially replaces large, power-hungry, often mechanized radar arrays with a device the size of a hardback book.

The power and weight savings alone would make it attractive enough, but it also adds capabilities like intelligent beam-forming for directing the radar's ability to resolve details to a small area of interest. It's made possible by metamaterials, a class of tech lorded over by Intellectual Ventures, and where Echodyne was incubated.

Originally the thought was that this would be a great addition to things like drones, which are quite limited in the sensing hardware they can carry comfortably without affecting range or maneuverability, and autonomous vehicles, on which space is likewise at a premium.

EchoDrive was the company's first commercial product, put out in January of 2020 and intended for AVs — and as you may recall, that market is still struggling to emerge. Not to mention the pandemic thing.

Fortunately the capabilities of Echodyne's tech were not lost on certain deep-pocketed others, like the Army, Department of Homeland Security, NASA, and Northrop Grumman, all of which have signed contracts with the company for various reasons.

An Echodyne radar attached to a small UAV.
An Echodyne radar attached to a small UAV.

Image Credits: Echodyne

"You don’t need to solve the corner cases of AV when the topic is radar solutions for uncrewed aircraft systems, national and critical infrastructure security, or defense mission requirements. And we have products for dozens of applications in each one of those large and global markets," said Eben Frankenberg, Echodyne's CEO and co-founder.

The reality was people were hungry for better and smarter ground radar as part of a new generation of tracking and sensing that needs to occur in industrial and military situations around the world. If your main radar for detecting small UAVs at a military depot is the spinning one on top of the control tower, you're low-hanging fruit for a modern savvy drone operator. But a dozen Echodyne radars scattered around the place might do the job ten times better for a quarter the price (these numbers purely for illustrative purposes).

Can't hurt that they now offer the devices in desert tan:

An Echodyne radar on a small tripod overseeing a desert area.
An Echodyne radar on a small tripod overseeing a desert area.

Image Credits: Echodyne

It's all part of a stationary, defense-focused package Echodyne calls EchoGuard. You can see in the top render that it's meant to act as a full-sky tracking and warning system.

"We’re really leaning into the idea of networks of radars deployed that operate cooperatively, as a single instance, and feed intelligent radar data into higher-level systems," Frankenberg said. No surprise there; the use case springs naturally to mind for institutional customers replacing or augmenting existing large scale systems and legacy installations.

That's a good use case for existing airports and bases, but it could also apply to future infrastructure, like what might be needed in and around cities to support the still theoretical air taxis and drone delivery services perpetually a couple years out.

And don't think they've given up on self-driving cars, either:

"All of the very clever developments in AI require the solution stack to run at light speed without aberration, with the goal of achieving the highest probabilistic confidence," Frankenberg said. In other words, decision making (is it safe to change lanes?) relies on the system's confidence in the inferences it makes, and more and better data improve that confidence. "Our radar design needs to allow for higher levels of the solution stack to direct radar operation, to confirm or clarify elements of the operating environment and drive higher probabilistic confidence for improved decision and actuation."

Of course automation goes beyond consumer-level mobility into industry and robotics, but we'll learn more about Echodyne's applications there when the time is ripe.

The $135 million C round (the company has raised $195 million total since 2017) will allow the company to grow beyond the relatively safe markets of defense and federal contracts it has happily subsisted on during the pandemic. "Our product team needs to grow and mature and we have global sales and marketing expansion to plan for and get right. All of this takes time and money," Frankenberg said.

The round was co-led by Bill Gates and Baillie Gifford, with participation from Northrop Grumman (converting customers to investors is an occasion to celebrate), NEA, Madrona Ventures, Vulcan Capital, and Vanedge Capital.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's AirPods Max are back on sale for $449

    Amazon knocks $100 off Apple's AirPods Max headphones, bringing them down to $449.

  • Google software engineer claims tech giant’s artificial intelligence tool has become ‘sentient’

    Blake Lemoine says LaMDA has talked about ‘personhood’ and ‘rights’

  • Google Engineer On Leave After He Claims AI Program Has Gone Sentient

    Artificially intelligent chatbot generator LaMDA wants “to be acknowledged as an employee of Google rather than as property," says engineer Blake Lemoine.

  • Google engineer put on leave after saying AI chatbot has become sentient

    Blake Lemoine says system has perception of, and ability to express thoughts and feelings equivalent to a human child

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • SwingTrader Watch List

    Ever wonder what stocks we're looking at for SwingTrader ideas? The SwingTrader watch list will let you sneak a peek.

  • Crypto crash gathers steam over weekend, bitcoin falls to 18-month low as inflation takes toll

    Bitcoin was trading just below $26,000 on Sunday as cryptocurrency investors continued to sell across the space following worse-than-expected inflation numbers.

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • What Does The Rest Of 2022 Have In Store For The NFT Market?

    It’s been an ugly year for NFTs so far due to poor economic/macro conditions, but industry trends remain resoundingly positive.

  • Japan govt, central bank reiterate concern over sharp falls in yen

    Tokyo is concerned about sharp falls in the yen currency and stands ready to "respond appropriately" if needed, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday, issuing a fresh warning to markets. The remark echoed Friday's joint statement by the government and central bank, but failed to avert a plunge in the yen to 135.22 against the dollar, the currency's lowest level since October 1998. Matsuno declined to comment on whether Tokyo would intervene to curb the sharp slump in the yen, however.

  • Key Signal Shows It’s Time to Worry About Junk Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- A key indicator in Europe’s credit market is signaling that there’s trouble ahead for junk bonds.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe extra cost to protect against default for Europe’s risky c

  • Mortgages vs. Home Equity Loans: What’s the Difference?

    Mortgages and home equity loans are both borrowing methods that use your home as collateral, but there are important differences between the two.

  • DHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable

    Logistics giant DHL will charge private customers more for parcel deliveries from July 1 as labour and transport costs have made price increases unavoidable, said the company on Monday. DHL, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, will increase the price to ship a parcel abroad by between 1 euro and 3.50 euros, excluding those bound for the United States, which, depending on the parcel size, will nearly double in price. "The company is only partially passing on to customers what are in some cases steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad to Deutsche Post DHL for delivering merchandise items," it said.

  • Can You Use a 401(k) to Buy a Home?

    Applying for a mortgage loan means lenders will take a close look at your financial situation to gauge your creditworthiness. One thing lenders consider is your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, or how much of your income goes to debt repayment each … Continue reading → The post Do 401(k) Loans Affect Mortgage Applications? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tumbles Below $27K Amid Heightening Inflation Concerns

    Ether and other major altcoins underperform BTC as investors continue to steer away from riskier assets; is there a case for inflation?

  • Striking S.Korean truckers say they may block coal to power plant

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Striking South Korean truckers are considering blocking shipments of coal to a power plant if the government rejects their demands for minimum pay guarantees, a senior trade union official said on Monday. The Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union, on strike for a seventh day, is weighing several options to press its demands, including stopping coal to generate electricity and shutting down petrochemical complexes by blocking their shipments in and out. "We are thinking of a complete blockade," union leader Kim Jae-gwang told Reuters, referring to coal shipments to a power plant in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province that he did not name, which uses trucks for its coal.

  • Rivian Truck Reservation Holders Will Have To Wait Longer For Deliveries: Report; Is RIVN Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Traders Supercharge Selloff on Bets for Supersized Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- “Sell everything but the dollar” is resounding across trading desks as investors reprice the risk that the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates more aggressively than previously thought. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Wit

  • Bitcoin, crypto coins plummet in intensifying selloff

    Bitcoin lost 13.49% in the last 24 hours, coming in at $25,655.95 on Monday morning.

  • Fed Meeting, Oracle and Adobe Earnings, May Inflation Data, and More to Watch This Week

    The FOMC is expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday. Plus, earnings and investor days from Oracle, Adobe, Kroger, New York Times, and NextEra.