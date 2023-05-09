EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $439.6 million.

Net income of $27.8 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $29.0 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.35.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $135.0 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"In the first quarter of 2023, the EchoStar team performed as planned, with a focus on optimizing our existing assets and market opportunities efficiently," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "The business continues to pursue new avenues of growth, laying the operational foundation to drive increased revenues once our upcoming EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER™ 3 satellite enters into service and taking tangible steps toward fulfilling our vision of a global 5G network in the S-band."

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - Additional Information:

Consolidated revenue decreased 12.3% or $61.9 million year over year. The decrease was driven by lower service revenues of $41.3 million partially due to fewer broadband customers. Equipment sales decreased $20.7 million, primarily due to lower sales to both domestic and international enterprise customers.

Net income decreased $61.1 million year over year. The decrease was due to lower operating income of $16.8 million and an unfavorable change in investments of $87.8 million due to $80.7 million of gains that occurred in 2022. These items were partially offset by a favorable change in interest income of $22.2 million and lower net income tax expense of $21.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 18.6% or $30.9 million year over year.

Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,177,000, declining 51,000 from December 31, 2022. Our current capacity limitations, increasing bandwidth usage by approximately 15% year on year on average by our existing U.S subscribers, and competitive pressures are impacting our consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America, subscriber levels were tempered by our focus on more profitable consumer segments and by our allocation of capacity to enterprise opportunities.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, approximately 37% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our enterprise customers, increasing from 36% in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2023.

The JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite is currently expected to be shipped to the launch site in June and subsequently launched at the first window that SpaceX can allocate to it, which is subject to preemption by certain higher-priority government launches.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the three months ended

March 31,



2023

2022









Revenue







Hughes

$ 431,195

$ 494,106 EchoStar Satellite Services

5,997

$ 4,474 Corporate and Other

2,405

$ 2,954 Total revenue

$ 439,597

$ 501,534









Net income (loss)

$ 27,820

$ 88,945









Adjusted EBITDA







Hughes

$ 154,164

$ 184,287 EchoStar Satellite Services

4,655

$ 2,691 Corporate & Other

(23,832)

$ (21,089) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 134,987

$ 165,889









Expenditures for property and equipment, net of refunds and other receipts

$ 44,071

$ 112,138

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months ended

March 31,



2023

2022









Net income (loss)

$ 27,820

$ 88,945 Interest income, net

(28,596)

(6,422) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

13,286

14,973 Income tax provision (benefit), net

11,460

32,782 Depreciation and amortization

102,858

120,436 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

1,221

2,488 EBITDA

128,049

253,202 (Gains) losses on investments, net

7,109

(80,686) Impairment of long-lived assets

3,142

— License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests

—

(233) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net

(3,313)

(6,394) Adjusted EBITDA

134,987

165,889

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using an online form found at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI60954a97734841e7aa2eaffe6e4ad436.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





As of



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



(unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 920,105

$ 704,541 Marketable investment securities

755,169

973,915 Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

251,871

236,479 Other current assets, net

252,596

210,446 Total current assets

2,179,741

2,125,381 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

2,175,861

2,237,617 Operating lease right-of-use assets

147,707

151,518 Goodwill

532,858

532,491 Regulatory authorizations, net

461,556

462,531 Other intangible assets, net

15,151

15,698 Other investments, net

364,954

356,705 Other non-current assets, net

315,960

317,062 Total non-current assets

4,014,047

4,073,622 Total assets

$ 6,193,788

$ 6,199,003









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 85,772

$ 101,239 Contract liabilities

129,292

121,739 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

163,109

199,853 Total current liabilities

378,173

422,831 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

1,496,981

1,496,777 Deferred tax liabilities, net

430,957

424,621 Operating lease liabilities

131,881

135,932 Other non-current liabilities

112,534

119,787 Total non-current liabilities

2,172,353

2,177,117 Total liabilities

2,550,526

2,599,948









Commitments and contingencies





























ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares

authorized, 59,303,237 shares issued and 35,989,926 shares

outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 58,604,927 shares issued and

35,291,616 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022

59

59 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

48

48 Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both March 31,

2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022

—

— Additional paid-in capital

3,376,169

3,367,058 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(166,931)

(172,239) Accumulated earnings (losses)

862,558

833,517 Treasury shares, at cost, 23,313,311 at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(525,824)

(525,824) Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,546,079

3,502,619 Non-controlling interests

97,183

96,436 Total stockholders' equity

3,643,262

3,599,055 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,193,788

$ 6,199,003

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





For the three months ended

March 31,



2023

2022









Revenue:







Services and other revenue

$ 377,527

$ 418,811 Equipment revenue

62,070

82,723 Total revenue

439,597

501,534 Costs and expenses:







Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

135,372

141,129 Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

51,662

69,114 Selling, general and administrative expenses

110,061

118,170 Research and development expenses

8,255

7,617 Depreciation and amortization

102,858

120,436 Impairment of long-lived assets

3,142

— Total costs and expenses

411,350

456,466 Operating income (loss)

28,247

45,068 Other income (expense):







Interest income, net

28,596

6,422 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(13,286)

(14,973) Gains (losses) on investments, net

(7,109)

80,686 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(551)

(1,714) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

3,313

6,394 Other, net

70

(156) Total other income (expense), net

11,033

76,659 Income (loss) before income taxes

39,280

121,727 Income tax benefit (provision), net

(11,460)

(32,782) Net income (loss)

27,820

88,945 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

1,221

2,488 Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock

$ 29,041

$ 91,433









Earnings (losses) per share:







Basic

$ 0.35

$ 1.07 Diluted

$ 0.35

$ 1.06

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited)





For the three months ended

March 31,



2023

2022









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 27,820

$ 88,945 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided

by (used for) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

102,858

120,436 Impairment of long-lived assets

3,142

— Losses (gains) on investments, net

7,109

(80,686) Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

551

1,714 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

(3,313)

(6,394) Deferred tax provision (benefit), net

6,521

25,538 Stock-based compensation

2,592

1,860 Amortization of debt issuance costs

204

191 Other, net

(24,078)

(2,528) Changes in assets and liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

(14,041)

(8,480) Other current assets, net

(27,153)

(3,340) Trade accounts payable

(13,797)

7,046 Contract liabilities

7,553

(3,142) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(28,257)

(27,033) Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net

(1,286)

(9,774) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

46,425

104,353









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities

(238,585)

(88,578) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

457,776

492,812 Expenditures for property and equipment

(59,071)

(112,138) Refunds and other receipts related to capital expenditures

15,000

— Expenditures for externally marketed software

(6,962)

(5,093) India JV formation

—

(7,892) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

168,158

279,111









Cash flows from financing activities:







Payment of finance lease obligations

—

(85) Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(1,834)

(1,444) Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock

Purchase Plan

1,098

2,367 Treasury share repurchase

—

(33,307) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(736)

(32,469)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

1,659

3,480 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

215,506

354,475 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

705,883

536,874 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 921,389

$ 891,349

