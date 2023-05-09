U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,666.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,338.00
    -14.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.00
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.86
    -0.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    2,030.90
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5210
    +0.0750 (+2.18%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    -0.21 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2614
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1180
    +0.0810 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,753.09
    -828.66 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.25
    -8.37 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,133.80
    +183.92 (+0.64%)
     

EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

PR Newswire
·13 min read

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)
EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $439.6 million.

  • Net income of $27.8 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $29.0 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.35.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $135.0 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"In the first quarter of 2023, the EchoStar team performed as planned, with a focus on optimizing our existing assets and market opportunities efficiently," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "The business continues to pursue new avenues of growth, laying the operational foundation to drive increased revenues once our upcoming EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER™ 3 satellite enters into service and taking tangible steps toward fulfilling our vision of a global 5G network in the S-band."

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - Additional Information:

  • Consolidated revenue decreased 12.3% or $61.9 million year over year. The decrease was driven by lower service revenues of $41.3 million partially due to fewer broadband customers. Equipment sales decreased $20.7 million, primarily due to lower sales to both domestic and international enterprise customers.

  • Net income decreased $61.1 million year over year. The decrease was due to lower operating income of $16.8 million and an unfavorable change in investments of $87.8 million due to $80.7 million of gains that occurred in 2022. These items were partially offset by a favorable change in interest income of $22.2 million and lower net income tax expense of $21.3 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 18.6% or $30.9 million year over year.

  • Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,177,000, declining 51,000 from December 31, 2022. Our current capacity limitations, increasing bandwidth usage by approximately 15% year on year on average by our existing U.S subscribers, and competitive pressures are impacting our consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America, subscriber levels were tempered by our focus on more profitable consumer segments and by our allocation of capacity to enterprise opportunities.

  • For the three months ended March 31, 2023, approximately 37% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our enterprise customers, increasing from 36% in the same period last year.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2023.

  • The JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite is currently expected to be shipped to the launch site in June and subsequently launched at the first window that SpaceX can allocate to it, which is subject to preemption by certain higher-priority government launches.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended  March 31, 2023 and 2022 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):



For the three months ended
March 31,



2023


2022






Revenue





Hughes


$         431,195


$         494,106

EchoStar Satellite Services


5,997


$             4,474

Corporate and Other


2,405


$             2,954

Total revenue


$         439,597


$         501,534






Net income (loss)


$           27,820


$           88,945






Adjusted EBITDA





Hughes


$         154,164


$         184,287

EchoStar Satellite Services


4,655


$             2,691

Corporate & Other


(23,832)


$          (21,089)

Total Adjusted EBITDA


$         134,987


$         165,889






Expenditures for property and equipment, net of refunds and other receipts


$           44,071


$         112,138

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):




For the three months ended
March 31,



2023


2022






Net income (loss)


$           27,820


$           88,945

Interest income, net


(28,596)


(6,422)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


13,286


14,973

Income tax provision (benefit), net


11,460


32,782

Depreciation and amortization


102,858


120,436

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests


1,221


2,488

EBITDA


128,049


253,202

(Gains) losses on investments, net


7,109


(80,686)

Impairment of long-lived assets


3,142


License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests



(233)

Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net


(3,313)


(6,394)

Adjusted EBITDA


134,987


165,889

 

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP.  EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance.  Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com.  To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using an online form found at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI60954a97734841e7aa2eaffe6e4ad436.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




As of



March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022



(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$           920,105


$           704,541

Marketable investment securities


755,169


973,915

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net


251,871


236,479

Other current assets, net


252,596


210,446

Total current assets


2,179,741


2,125,381

Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net


2,175,861


2,237,617

Operating lease right-of-use assets


147,707


151,518

Goodwill


532,858


532,491

Regulatory authorizations, net


461,556


462,531

Other intangible assets, net


15,151


15,698

Other investments, net


364,954


356,705

Other non-current assets, net


315,960


317,062

Total non-current assets


4,014,047


4,073,622

Total assets


$        6,193,788


$        6,199,003






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable


$             85,772


$           101,239

Contract liabilities


129,292


121,739

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


163,109


199,853

Total current liabilities


378,173


422,831

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt, net


1,496,981


1,496,777

Deferred tax liabilities, net


430,957


424,621

Operating lease liabilities


131,881


135,932

Other non-current liabilities


112,534


119,787

Total non-current liabilities


2,172,353


2,177,117

Total liabilities


2,550,526


2,599,948






Commitments and contingencies















 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 


Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none
issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:





Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares
authorized,  59,303,237 shares issued and 35,989,926 shares
outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 58,604,927 shares issued and
35,291,616 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022


59


59

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both
March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


48


48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both March 31,
2023 and December 31, 2022



Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2023 and
December 31, 2022



Additional paid-in capital


3,376,169


3,367,058

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(166,931)


(172,239)

Accumulated earnings (losses)


862,558


833,517

Treasury shares, at cost, 23,313,311 at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022


(525,824)


(525,824)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity


3,546,079


3,502,619

Non-controlling interests


97,183


96,436

Total stockholders' equity


3,643,262


3,599,055

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$           6,193,788


$           6,199,003

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)




For the three months ended
March 31,



2023


2022






Revenue:





Services and other revenue


$              377,527


$              418,811

Equipment revenue


62,070


82,723

Total revenue


439,597


501,534

Costs and expenses:





Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)


135,372


141,129

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)


51,662


69,114

Selling, general and administrative expenses


110,061


118,170

Research and development expenses


8,255


7,617

Depreciation and amortization


102,858


120,436

Impairment of long-lived assets


3,142


Total costs and expenses


411,350


456,466

Operating income (loss)


28,247


45,068

Other income (expense):





Interest income, net


28,596


6,422

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


(13,286)


(14,973)

Gains (losses) on investments, net


(7,109)


80,686

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net


(551)


(1,714)

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net


3,313


6,394

Other, net


70


(156)

Total other income (expense), net


11,033


76,659

Income (loss) before income taxes


39,280


121,727

Income tax benefit (provision), net


(11,460)


(32,782)

Net income (loss)


27,820


88,945

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests


1,221


2,488

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock


$                29,041


$                91,433






Earnings (losses) per share:





Basic


$                     0.35


$                     1.07

Diluted


$                     0.35


$                     1.06

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)




For the three months ended
March 31,



2023


2022






Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss)


$                27,820


$                88,945

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided
by (used for) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


102,858


120,436

Impairment of long-lived assets


3,142


Losses (gains) on investments, net


7,109


(80,686)

Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net


551


1,714

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net


(3,313)


(6,394)

Deferred tax provision (benefit), net


6,521


25,538

Stock-based compensation


2,592


1,860

Amortization of debt issuance costs


204


191

Other, net


(24,078)


(2,528)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:





Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net


(14,041)


(8,480)

Other current assets, net


(27,153)


(3,340)

Trade accounts payable


(13,797)


7,046

Contract liabilities


7,553


(3,142)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


(28,257)


(27,033)

Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net


(1,286)


(9,774)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities


46,425


104,353






Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable investment securities


(238,585)


(88,578)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities


457,776


492,812

Expenditures for property and equipment


(59,071)


(112,138)

Refunds and other receipts related to capital expenditures


15,000


Expenditures for externally marketed software


(6,962)


(5,093)

India JV formation



(7,892)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities


168,158


279,111






Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of finance lease obligations



(85)

Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations


(1,834)


(1,444)

Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock
Purchase Plan


1,098


2,367

Treasury share repurchase



(33,307)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities


(736)


(32,469)






Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents


1,659


3,480

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


215,506


354,475

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period


705,883


536,874

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period


$              921,389


$              891,349

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echostar-announces-financial-results-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2023-301818807.html

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation