EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $499.9 million.

Net income of $47.6 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $49.3 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.59

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $163.6 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $2.0 billion.

Net income of $166.5 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $177.1 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $2.10.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $656.0 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"The EchoStar team finished 2022 with a solid performance, continuing to optimize operations and asset yields," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "In the near term, we remain focused on operating the business in an efficient manner and preparing for the launch of our upcoming EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER 3 satellite as a catalyst for new growth. We have also made tangible strides toward expanding our future capabilities as we begin construction on a global S-band mobile satellite service network."

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Additional Information:

Consolidated revenue increased year over year. Higher equipment sales of $33.1 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers was offset by lower service revenues of $31.9 million, primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.5% or $4.0 million year over year.

Net income increased $127.7 million year over year. The increase was primarily due to higher operating income of $16.0 million, a favorable change in net interest expense of $17.0 million, a favorable change in investments of $42.5 million, and $55.3 million related to the impairment of our Dish Mexico equity investment that occurred in 2021. These items were partially offset by higher net income tax expense of $12.7 million.

Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,228,000, declining 57,000 from September 30, 2022. Our current capacity limitations and increased competitive pressures are impacting our consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America, subscriber levels were also impacted by adverse economic conditions and capacity allocation to Community Wi-Fi and enterprise opportunities.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, approximately 42% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our enterprise customers, increasing from 35% in the same period last year. The increase supports our strong focus on our enterprise business and diversification objectives.

Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.

The JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite is expected to be launched during the second quarter of 2023.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the three months

ended December 31,

For the twelve months

ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenue















Hughes

$ 491,075

$ 491,154

$ 1,966,587

$ 1,956,226 EchoStar Satellite Services

6,228

$ 4,871

20,533

$ 17,679 Corporate and Other

2,553

$ 2,619

10,973

$ 11,815 Total revenue

$ 499,856

$ 498,644

$ 1,998,093

$ 1,985,720

















Adjusted EBITDA















Hughes

$ 182,467

$ 178,218

$ 726,752

$ 790,469 EchoStar Satellite Services

4,757

$ 2,704

14,416

$ 9,185 Corporate & Other:















Corporate overhead, operating and other

(24,235)

$ (20,675)

(86,502)

$ (82,615) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

561

$ (723)

1,320

$ 1,892 Total Corporate & Other

(23,674)

$ (21,398)

(85,182)

$ (80,723) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 163,550

$ 159,524

$ 655,986

$ 718,931

















Net income (loss)

$ 47,580

$ (80,083)

$ 166,548

$ 62,721 Expenditures for property and equipment

$ 76,517

$ 86,427

$ 325,891

$ 438,430

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended December 31,

For the twelve months

ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Net income (loss)

$ 47,580

$ (80,083)

$ 166,548

$ 62,721 Interest income, net

(21,223)

(5,887)

(50,900)

(22,801) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

14,045

15,664

57,170

95,512 Income tax provision (benefit), net

15,308

2,579

66,675

65,626 Depreciation and amortization

110,397

122,465

457,621

491,329 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

1,767

3,735

10,503

10,154 EBITDA

167,874

58,473

707,617

702,541 (Gains) losses on investments, net

964

43,450

(47,107)

(69,531) Impairment of long-lived assets

—

—

711

245 Impairment loss on equity method investment

—

55,266

—

55,266 Litigation Expense

—

—

—

16,800 License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests

—

(233)

—

(941) Loss on Debt Repurchase

—

—

—

1,938 Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net

(5,288)

2,568

(5,235)

12,613 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 163,550

$ 159,524

$ 655,986

$ 718,931

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2022 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using this online form.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





As of December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 704,541

$ 535,894 Marketable investment securities

973,915

1,010,496 Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

236,479

182,063 Other current assets, net

210,446

198,444 Total current assets

2,125,381

1,926,897 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

2,237,617

2,338,285 Operating lease right-of-use assets

151,518

149,198 Goodwill

532,491

511,086 Regulatory authorizations, net

462,531

469,766 Other intangible assets, net

15,698

13,984 Other investments, net

356,705

297,747 Other non-current assets, net

317,062

338,241 Total non-current assets

4,073,622

4,118,307 Total assets

$ 6,199,003

$ 6,045,204









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 101,239

$ 109,338 Contract liabilities

121,739

141,343 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

199,853

209,442 Total current liabilities

422,831

460,123 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

1,496,777

1,495,994 Deferred tax liabilities, net

424,621

403,684 Operating lease liabilities

135,932

134,897 Other non-current liabilities

119,787

136,426 Total non-current liabilities

2,177,117

2,171,001 Total liabilities

2,599,948

2,631,124









Commitments and contingencies





























ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2022 and December 31,

2021

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares

authorized, 58,604,927 shares issued and 35,291,616 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 58,059,622 shares issued and

38,726,923 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

59

58 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

48

48 Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2022

and December 31, 2021

—

— Additional paid-in capital

3,367,058

3,345,878 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(172,239)

(212,102) Accumulated earnings (losses)

833,517

656,466 Treasury shares, at cost, 23,313,311 and 19,332,699 shares at

December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively

(525,824)

(436,521) Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,502,619

3,353,827 Non-controlling interests

96,436

60,253 Total stockholders' equity

3,599,055

3,414,080 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,199,003

$ 6,045,204

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the years ended December 31,



2022

2021

2020













Revenue:











Services and other revenue

$ 1,623,931

$ 1,715,287

$ 1,682,304 Equipment revenue

374,162

270,433

205,603 Total revenue

1,998,093

1,985,720

1,887,907 Costs and expenses:











Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)

569,755

551,679

577,943 Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)

292,318

231,975

166,435 Selling, general and administrative expenses

455,234

461,705

474,912 Research and development expenses

32,810

31,777

29,448 Depreciation and amortization

457,621

491,329

525,011 Impairment of long-lived assets

711

245

1,685 Total costs and expenses

1,808,449

1,768,710

1,775,434 Operating income (loss)

189,644

217,010

112,473 Other income (expense):











Interest income, net

50,900

22,801

39,982 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(57,170)

(95,512)

(147,927) Gains (losses) on investments, net

47,107

69,531

(31,306) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

affiliates, net

(5,703)

(5,170)

(7,267) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

5,235

(12,613)

6,015 Other-than-temporary impairment losses on

equity method investments

—

(55,266)

— Other, net

3,210

(12,434)

195 Total other income (expense), net

43,579

(88,663)

(140,308) Income (loss) before income taxes

233,223

128,347

(27,835) Income tax benefit (provision), net

(66,675)

(65,626)

(24,069) Net income (loss)

166,548

62,721

(51,904) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to

non-controlling interests

10,503

10,154

11,754 Net income (loss) attributable to

EchoStar Corporation common stock

$ 177,051

$ 72,875

$ (40,150)













Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B

common stock:











Basic

$ 2.10

$ 0.81

$ (0.41) Diluted

$ 2.10

$ 0.81

$ (0.41)

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands)





For the years ended December 31,



2022

2021

2020













Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ 166,548

$ 62,721

$ (51,904) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to

cash flows provided by (used for) operating

activities:











Depreciation and amortization

457,621

491,329

525,011 Impairment of long-lived assets

711

245

1,685 Losses (gains) on investments, net

(47,107)

(69,531)

31,306 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

5,703

5,170

7,267 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

(5,235)

12,613

(6,015) Deferred tax provision (benefit), net

21,430

37,664

18,147 Stock-based compensation

11,546

7,699

8,887 Amortization of debt issuance costs

783

2,381

4,324 Other-than-temporary impairment losses

on equity method investments

—

55,266

— Other, net

(3,711)

19,740

(12,501) Changes in assets and liabilities, net:











Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

(50,959)

(2,334)

2,237 Other current assets, net

(6,456)

(7,303)

(12,984) Trade accounts payable

8,825

(15,599)

(12,339) Contract liabilities

(19,604)

36,774

3,509 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(3,649)

(84,621)

42,822 Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net

(6,841)

80,012

(15,064) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

529,605

632,226

534,388













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of marketable investment securities

(1,067,461)

(1,651,608)

(2,799,838) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

1,136,594

2,321,560

2,110,336 Expenditures for property and equipment

(325,891)

(438,430)

(408,798) Expenditures for externally marketed software

(23,105)

(33,543)

(38,655) India JV formation

(7,892)

—

— Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate

2,000

—

— Sale of unconsolidated affiliate

7,500

—

— Purchase of other investments

—

(50,000)

(5,500) Sales of other investments

3,070

10,951

— Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(275,185)

158,930

(1,142,455)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes

—

(901,818)

— Payment of finance lease obligations

(120)

(670)

(811) Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(2,988)

(2,214)

(1,554) Proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

—

408

855 Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the

Employee Stock Purchase Plan

9,306

9,471

10,109 Treasury share repurchase

(89,303)

(261,436)

(43,458) Contribution by non-controlling interest holder

—

9,880

18,241 Other, net

—

(966)

998 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(83,105)

(1,147,345)

(15,620)













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(2,306)

(3,749)

(1,390) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

169,009

(359,938)

(625,077) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts,

beginning of period

536,874

896,812

1,521,889 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts,

end of period

$ 705,883

$ 536,874

$ 896,812

