EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

·15 min read

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)
EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $499.9 million.

  • Net income of $47.6 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $49.3 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.59

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $163.6 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $2.0 billion.

  • Net income of $166.5 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $177.1 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $2.10.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $656.0 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"The EchoStar team finished 2022 with a solid performance, continuing to optimize operations and asset yields," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar.  "In the near term, we remain focused on operating the business in an efficient manner and preparing for the launch of our upcoming EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER 3 satellite as a catalyst for new growth.  We have also made tangible strides toward expanding our future capabilities as we begin construction on a global S-band mobile satellite service network."

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Additional Information:

  • Consolidated revenue increased year over year. Higher equipment sales of $33.1 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers was offset by lower service revenues of $31.9 million, primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.5% or $4.0 million year over year.

  • Net income increased $127.7 million year over year. The increase was primarily due to higher operating income of $16.0 million, a favorable change in net interest expense of $17.0 million, a favorable change in investments of $42.5 million, and $55.3 million related to the impairment of our Dish Mexico equity investment that occurred in 2021. These items were partially offset by higher net income tax expense of $12.7 million.

  • Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,228,000, declining 57,000 from September 30, 2022. Our current capacity limitations and increased competitive pressures are impacting our consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America, subscriber levels were also impacted by adverse economic conditions and capacity allocation to Community Wi-Fi and enterprise opportunities.

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2022, approximately 42% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our enterprise customers, increasing from 35% in the same period last year. The increase supports our strong focus on our enterprise business and diversification objectives.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.

  • The JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite is expected to be launched during the second quarter of 2023.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):



For the three months
ended December 31,


For the twelve months
ended December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021










Revenue









Hughes


$   491,075


$   491,154


$ 1,966,587


$ 1,956,226

EchoStar Satellite Services


6,228


$       4,871


20,533


$     17,679

Corporate and Other


2,553


$       2,619


10,973


$     11,815

Total revenue


$   499,856


$   498,644


$ 1,998,093


$ 1,985,720










Adjusted EBITDA









Hughes


$   182,467


$   178,218


$   726,752


$   790,469

EchoStar Satellite Services


4,757


$       2,704


14,416


$       9,185

Corporate & Other:









Corporate overhead, operating and other


(24,235)


$   (20,675)


(86,502)


$   (82,615)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net


561


$        (723)


1,320


$       1,892

Total Corporate & Other


(23,674)


$   (21,398)


(85,182)


$   (80,723)

Total Adjusted EBITDA


$   163,550


$   159,524


$   655,986


$   718,931










Net income (loss)


$     47,580


$   (80,083)


$   166,548


$     62,721

Expenditures for property and equipment


$     76,517


$     86,427


$   325,891


$   438,430

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):



For the three months
ended December 31,


For the twelve months
ended December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021










Net income (loss)


$     47,580


$   (80,083)


$   166,548


$     62,721

Interest income, net


(21,223)


(5,887)


(50,900)


(22,801)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


14,045


15,664


57,170


95,512

Income tax provision (benefit), net


15,308


2,579


66,675


65,626

Depreciation and amortization


110,397


122,465


457,621


491,329

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests


1,767


3,735


10,503


10,154

EBITDA


167,874


58,473


707,617


702,541

(Gains) losses on investments, net


964


43,450


(47,107)


(69,531)

Impairment of long-lived assets




711


245

Impairment loss on equity method investment



55,266



55,266

Litigation Expense





16,800

License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests



(233)



(941)

Loss on Debt Repurchase





1,938

Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net


(5,288)


2,568


(5,235)


12,613

Adjusted EBITDA


$   163,550


$   159,524


$   655,986


$   718,931

 

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items.  EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2022 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com.  To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using this online form.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




As of December 31,



2022


2021

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$           704,541


$           535,894

Marketable investment securities


973,915


1,010,496

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net


236,479


182,063

Other current assets, net


210,446


198,444

Total current assets


2,125,381


1,926,897

Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net


2,237,617


2,338,285

Operating lease right-of-use assets


151,518


149,198

Goodwill


532,491


511,086

Regulatory authorizations, net


462,531


469,766

Other intangible assets, net


15,698


13,984

Other investments, net


356,705


297,747

Other non-current assets, net


317,062


338,241

Total non-current assets


4,073,622


4,118,307

Total assets


$        6,199,003


$        6,045,204






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable


$           101,239


$           109,338

Contract liabilities


121,739


141,343

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


199,853


209,442

Total current liabilities


422,831


460,123

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt, net


1,496,777


1,495,994

Deferred tax liabilities, net


424,621


403,684

Operating lease liabilities


135,932


134,897

Other non-current liabilities


119,787


136,426

Total non-current liabilities


2,177,117


2,171,001

Total liabilities


2,599,948


2,631,124






Commitments and contingencies















 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none
issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2022 and December 31,
2021



Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:





Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares
authorized, 58,604,927 shares issued and 35,291,616 shares
outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 58,059,622 shares issued and
38,726,923 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021


59


58

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both
December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021


48


48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both
December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2022
and December 31, 2021



Additional paid-in capital


3,367,058


3,345,878

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(172,239)


(212,102)

Accumulated earnings (losses)


833,517


656,466

Treasury shares, at cost, 23,313,311 and 19,332,699 shares at
December 31, 2022
and 2021, respectively


(525,824)


(436,521)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity


3,502,619


3,353,827

Non-controlling interests


96,436


60,253

Total stockholders' equity


3,599,055


3,414,080

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$           6,199,003


$           6,045,204

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)




For the years ended December 31,



2022


2021


2020








Revenue:







Services and other revenue


$             1,623,931


$             1,715,287


$             1,682,304

Equipment revenue


374,162


270,433


205,603

Total revenue


1,998,093


1,985,720


1,887,907

Costs and expenses:







Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)


569,755


551,679


577,943

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)


292,318


231,975


166,435

Selling, general and administrative expenses


455,234


461,705


474,912

Research and development expenses


32,810


31,777


29,448

Depreciation and amortization


457,621


491,329


525,011

Impairment of long-lived assets


711


245


1,685

Total costs and expenses


1,808,449


1,768,710


1,775,434

Operating income (loss)


189,644


217,010


112,473

Other income (expense):







Interest income, net


50,900


22,801


39,982

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


(57,170)


(95,512)


(147,927)

Gains (losses) on investments, net


47,107


69,531


(31,306)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
affiliates, net


(5,703)


(5,170)


(7,267)

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net


5,235


(12,613)


6,015

Other-than-temporary impairment losses on
equity method investments



(55,266)


Other, net


3,210


(12,434)


195

Total other income (expense), net


43,579


(88,663)


(140,308)

Income (loss) before income taxes


233,223


128,347


(27,835)

Income tax benefit (provision), net


(66,675)


(65,626)


(24,069)

Net income (loss)


166,548


62,721


(51,904)

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to
non-controlling interests


10,503


10,154


11,754

Net income (loss) attributable to
EchoStar Corporation common stock


$                177,051


$                  72,875


$                 (40,150)








Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B
common stock:







Basic


$                       2.10


$                       0.81


$                     (0.41)

Diluted


$                       2.10


$                       0.81


$                     (0.41)

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)




For the years ended December 31,



2022


2021


2020








Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)


$                166,548


$                  62,721


$                 (51,904)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to
cash flows provided by (used for) operating
activities:







Depreciation and amortization


457,621


491,329


525,011

Impairment of long-lived assets


711


245


1,685

Losses (gains) on investments, net


(47,107)


(69,531)


31,306

Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net


5,703


5,170


7,267

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net


(5,235)


12,613


(6,015)

Deferred tax provision (benefit), net


21,430


37,664


18,147

Stock-based compensation


11,546


7,699


8,887

Amortization of debt issuance costs


783


2,381


4,324

Other-than-temporary impairment losses
on equity method investments



55,266


Other, net


(3,711)


19,740


(12,501)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net


(50,959)


(2,334)


2,237

Other current assets, net


(6,456)


(7,303)


(12,984)

Trade accounts payable


8,825


(15,599)


(12,339)

Contract liabilities


(19,604)


36,774


3,509

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


(3,649)


(84,621)


42,822

Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net


(6,841)


80,012


(15,064)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities


529,605


632,226


534,388








Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities


(1,067,461)


(1,651,608)


(2,799,838)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities


1,136,594


2,321,560


2,110,336

Expenditures for property and equipment


(325,891)


(438,430)


(408,798)

Expenditures for externally marketed software


(23,105)


(33,543)


(38,655)

India JV formation


(7,892)



Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate


2,000



Sale of unconsolidated affiliate


7,500



Purchase of other investments



(50,000)


(5,500)

Sales of other investments


3,070


10,951


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities


(275,185)


158,930


(1,142,455)








Cash flows from financing activities:







Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes



(901,818)


Payment of finance lease obligations


(120)


(670)


(811)

Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations


(2,988)


(2,214)


(1,554)

Proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised



408


855

Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the
Employee Stock Purchase Plan


9,306


9,471


10,109

Treasury share repurchase


(89,303)


(261,436)


(43,458)

Contribution by non-controlling interest holder



9,880


18,241

Other, net



(966)


998

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities


(83,105)


(1,147,345)


(15,620)








Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents


(2,306)


(3,749)


(1,390)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


169,009


(359,938)


(625,077)

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts,
beginning of period


536,874


896,812


1,521,889

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts,
end of period


$                705,883


$                536,874


$                896,812

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echostar-announces-financial-results-for-the-three-and-twelve-months-ended-december-31-2022-301753876.html

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

