ECISD administrative assistant trains frontline staff nationwide

Apr. 22—The training and leadership she received at Ector County ISD is what prompted Kash-unta Thurman to start KT Executive Services LLC.

Thurman has been with ECISD for nine years and is the administrative assistant to Chief Technology Officer Kellie Wilks.

KT Executive Services is now in its second year.

Thurman added that she has worked with some phenomenal people in leadership for the majority of the time she has been with the district.

"It was through (that) leadership, and sometimes the lack of (that) leadership, that helped grow me and grew me into being able to take the initiative and step out and do what I'm doing now," Thurman said.

The frontline roles are often overlooked and people in those roles are sometimes invisible, but they are one of the most important aspects of an organization.

"I want to shine a light on those individuals," Thurman said.

KT Executive Services will host a workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College. The cost is $85 per participant. Register here.

Breakfast will be provided and there will be a question-and-answer session with executives at the end of the session to offer some feedback and conversation.

Her business is about two years old and began in the midst of COVID. The most important aspects of any organization are the secretaries, administrative assistants, receptions, custodians and groundskeepers.

"They have more contact with the public than anybody and oftentimes they are one of the first ones. If you have an issue or concern you don't talk to the president from (the) jump. You go through about five to six different individuals," Thurman said.

"I focus on training those individuals on how to handle all situations, all circumstances so that it may not have to get to the president or the superintendent or the principal or the executive. So that's what we do with KT, we focus on the foundation," she added.

"We focus on the frontline staff. Most of the time when you think of training, mentorship and professional development, you look at your executives; you look at your leadership team. I'm with the district, you want to train the teachers, the counselors, but your frontline staff, they are the foundation of the organization," Thurman said.

She keeps the seminars at under 60 people because she wants to offer attendees one-on-one mentorship.

Customer service is a big part of the training, but they also offer professional development, time management, active listening, effective communication skills.

The training can be customized, as well.

"I've worked with a lot of the local organizations around town. I've done time management seminars. I've done relaxation. During one of my seminars, we are having a mental break, so I'm working with some of the psychologists so there are just different aspects of what KT offers," Thurman said.

She is working with the Odessa Chamber of Commerce; she'll be working with LULAC this summer; and with Dr. Deitrick Gorman for her relaxation conference.

Thurman's business offers face-to-face, group and virtual help, even out of state. She'll be traveling to Atlanta this summer.

"I'm working with the district in Corpus right now where I work with the district once a month and then I work with two individuals on campus once a month. So again, my services are customized to what the organization is in need of," Thurman said.

She added that this training is something everyone can use regardless of title.

"We can all improve in some area and these ... are some tools that, yes, I'm talking to you as far your career goes. But ... I teach life skills ... We go over hard and soft skills. We go over punctuality ... just ... little things like that," Thurman said.

This will be her first workshop in this area, so she's hoping it will open the eyes of organizations around town to think in a way they haven't thought before, or look at a situation in a different way.

"We're just here to motivate and inspire. We just want everyone to be better," Thurman said.

KT Executive Services has a team of four, including Thurman.

"My goal is to keep it small because I want to continue to be able to keep the personal aspect. I don't want to get so big that the right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing. I don't want to lose that personal touch," she said.

A lot of organizations offer customer service training and that ticks the box. But Thurman said her business goes a bit deeper to look at the people in the organization.

If someone is a little too abrupt when greeting people, or someone doesn't come into work on time or takes a longer lunch, for example, they'll take it up with that person alone rather than in front of a group.

Thurman said they will be adding other consultants, although they are only in their second year.

"But God is moving this thing forward and so I do have other consultants that I have reached out to as we grow and as the need comes, we will put those into play," she added.

Through the years, Thurman has worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in parole and in the oil and gas field.

She's worked with some amazing people and some who were not so great where she had to take the initiative and "do things on my own, not overstep my bounds, but I had to grow up in my position and mature because I like what I do.

"I appreciate what I do, and I've had people that valued me, and that taught me and groomed me, so this is what I want to offer to these individuals as well, to let them know that yes, somebody sees you. We appreciate you. You deserve to grow and be valued in your position and you too can be and do whatever it is you would like to do," Thurman said.

She added that she is content to be in the position she's in. She sees administrative assistant and secretary as a career, not just a job.

"It's a valued career. It's a very necessary career. If you think if you were to remove all of the secretaries, all of the administrative assistants, all of the personal assistants, how much can be done?"

Thurman will be married to her husband, Kirk Thurman, for 19 years in July and they have two sons.

He is currently assistant head football coach at Midland High School and head girls track coach.

They both graduated from what is now Legacy High School.

Stacy Johnson, superintendent of Banquete ISD who formerly worked in ECISD, has used KT Executive Services in her district and has been quite pleased with the results.

"Mrs. Thurman's professional development services have been an invaluable asset to our office staff here at Banquete ISD. Her dedication and expertise have not only supported our team as a whole but also provided personalized guidance to each member, helping them refine their skills and enhance productivity for the benefit of both staff and students. Mrs. Thurman's commitment to individualized growth plans ensures that each staff member receives the tailored support they need to excel. Her presence fills a crucial gap in the professional development area for support staff, and I wholeheartedly endorse both her and the exceptional services she provides," Johnson said.