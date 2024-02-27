ECISD Children's Center earns Four-Star state rating

Feb. 26—Ector County ISD announced Monday the ECISD Children's Center at Zavala Elementary has earned the Four-Star Texas Rising Star certification from the Texas Workforce Commission. The Texas Rising Star program certifies licensed childcare centers throughout the state on a scale of two to four stars, the Four-Star rating being the highest designation. Texas Rising Star programs meet a level of quality that exceeds Childcare Regulations standards.

"I am extremely proud of the effort of the staff at the ECISD Childcare Center," Assistant Superintendent for Student and School Support Alicia Syverson said in a news release. "The team went the extra mile to meet the criteria and demonstrate to the appraisers they are serving families at a Four-Star level. We are one of only three Texas Rising Star Four-Star childcare centers in this area. We are making an IMPACT."

ECISD's Children's Center currently serves 95 children, ages 0 to 5, whose parents are either employees of the school district or are students in the Teen Parent Services program. There are 23 staff members at the center.

Research has shown that children who attend higher-quality early learning programs are more prepared for starting school than children who do not.

District leaders want to thank the dedicated childcare staff for their devotion to providing the highest quality early childhood education at the ECISD Children's Center, the release said.