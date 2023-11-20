This Eckoh Insider Increased Their Holding By 63% Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Eckoh plc's (LON:ECK ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eckoh

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director David Coghlan bought UK£44k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.35 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.39. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Eckoh share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. David Coghlan was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Eckoh

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Eckoh insiders have about 2.8% of the stock, worth approximately UK£3.1m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eckoh Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Eckoh shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Eckoh insiders bought more shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Eckoh, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

