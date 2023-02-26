U.S. markets closed

EClinical Solutions Market to register growth worth USD 23.37 Billion by 2029, Development Scenario and Regional Insights

Exactitude Consultancy
·5 min read

As a result, researchers are increasingly turning to novel eClinical Solutions that increase clinical trial efficiency, improve site performance, and simplify research burden at a lower cost than traditional approaches

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the EClinical Solutions Market.

Global EClinical Solutions Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2029). Growing at a CAGR of 14.45%, the market value is expected to reach US 23.37 Billion by 2029-end.

EClinical Solutions Market Demand Analysis and Growth in upcoming years

Clinical trial data management, processing, and analysis are done using technology-enabled tools and systems, or "EClinical Solutions." These options include clinical trial management systems (CTMS), electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), and electronic data capture (EDC). EClinical Solutions are gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to their ability to streamline clinical trial procedures, reduce costs, and increase data quality.

Due to a variety of variables, including the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the rising number of clinical trials, and the need to shorten trial duration and expense, it is anticipated that demand for EClinical Solutions will increase in the coming years. Additionally, as the industry moved towards virtual and remote clinical trials, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the uptake of EClinical Solutions.

Here are some key points about EClinical Solutions:

  • Clinical trial data management, processing, and analysis are performed using technology-enabled tools and systems known as EClinical Solutions.

  • These solutions include electronic data capture (EDC), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), and others.

  • EClinical Solutions are gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to their ability to streamline clinical trial processes, reduce costs, and improve data quality.

  These options include clinical trial management systems (CTMS), electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), and electronic data capture (EDC).

  EClinical Solutions are gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to their ability to streamline clinical trial procedures, reduce costs, and increase data quality.

Attributes

Value

EClinical Solutions market Share (2022)

US$ 9.06 Billion

EClinical Solutions market Projected Size (2029)

US$ 23.37 Billion

EClinical Solutions market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029)

14.45%

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global EClinical Solutions Market covered in this report are: Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions, Inc. (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), BioClinica, Inc. (US), Signant Health (US), Datatrak International, Inc. (US), ERT (US), eClinical Solutions, Inc. (US), MaxisIT Inc. (US), Bio-Optronics, Inc. (US), Merge Healthcare Incorporated (US), and OmniComm Systems, Inc. (US), and others.

Recent Developments

In 2021, The Tasmanian government teamed with Oracle Corporations to handle the Covid-19 immunization campaign using Oracle’s health management system.

In 2021, With the latest version of SmartSignalsTM eConsent, Signant Health announced the debut of electronic informed consent services and increased capabilities. Sponsors now have more flexibility over gaining electronic informed consent and recon sent for any research design thanks to key product feature upgrades and tiered license options.

Browse the fulleClinical Solutions Market by Product (CDMS, EDC, CTMS, eCOA, RTSM, ETMF, Analytics, Integration, Safety), Delivery Mode (Web-based, On demand, On premise, Cloud), End user (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, CROs) and Region (Asia-pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast from 2023 to 2029Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7898/eClinical-solutions-market/#table-of-content

Report Segmentation

The market is primarily segmented based on product, application, type, and region.

   by Product

by End User

  • CDMS

  • EDC

  • CTMS

  • ECOA

  • RTSM

  • ETMF

  • Analytics

  • Integration

  • Safety

  • Pharma & Biotech

  • Hospitals

  • Cros

Regional Insights:

Here are some regional insights about the eClinical Solutions market:

North America: Because of the region's high rate of adoption of healthcare IT solutions and its abundance of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, North America is the region with the biggest market for eClinical Solutions. In the region, the market for eClinical Solutions is expanding as a result of higher government funding for clinical research. 

Europe- Due to the high demand for clinical trials and the expanding use of healthcare IT solutions, Europe is a major market for eClinical Solutions. The area is witnessing a shift towards cloud-based solutions, which provide greater flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Asia Pacific: Due to the rising number of clinical trials taking place there and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the market for eClinical Solutions. A move toward cloud-based solutions and increased investments in healthcare IT infrastructure are also occurring in the area.

Middle East and Africa: The market for eClinical Solutions is expanding in the Middle East and Africa as a result of greater investment in the region's healthcare IT infrastructure. Additionally, the region is seeing an increase in government financing for clinical research, which is anticipated to fuel the market for eClinical Solutions even more.

Quantitative Analysis

  • Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

  • Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2029

  • Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

  • Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

  • Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

  • Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this eClinical Solutions Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive EClinical Solutions Market growth during the next Six years

  • Precise estimation of the eClinical Solutions Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

  • The growth of the eClinical Solutions industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eClinical Solutions Market vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is projected to reach USD 14.96 billion by 2029

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is expected to reach above USD 7.66 billion by 2028

Surgical Sutures Market is expected to reach above USD 6.23 billion by 2028

Process Liquid Analyzers Market is expected to reach above USD 2.75 billion by 2029

