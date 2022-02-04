U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.75
    +8.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,910.00
    -61.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,607.75
    +115.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.70
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.58
    +1.31 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1467
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.29
    +3.20 (+14.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9500
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,898.33
    +1,449.99 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.82
    +33.77 (+3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.13
    +16.29 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

eClinical Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Delivery Mode, By Development Phase, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read

eClinical Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (eCOA, CTMS, EDC & CDMS), By Delivery Mode (Web-hosted, Licensed Enterprise, Cloud-based), By Development Phase, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "eClinical Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Delivery Mode, By Development Phase, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227103/?utm_source=GNW

eClinical Solutions Market Growth & Trends

The global eClinical solutions market size is expected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing R&D activities by biopharma and pharma companies, application of software solutions in clinical trials, and expanding customer base are anticipated to fuel market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical laboratories experienced high demand for COVID-19 tests. eClinical solutions, such as the clinical data management systems assisted these laboratories to seamlessly manage the huge influx of specimens daily. Technological advancements such as electronic data capture and Wi-Fi connectivity are projected to drive the market in the forthcoming years.

As the demand for tracking and analyzing clinical data increases, the need for effective clinical solutions rises.Unmet needs to manage efficient clinical development processes are poised to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, digital transformation in the field of clinical trials and preference for data-centric approaches are providing a tremendous push to the market. Demand for integrated clinical IT solutions is increasing due to the massive volume of data generated during clinical development processes. eClinical solutions offer a single source of information that helps optimize the cost by eliminating redundant data entry and by reducing on-site verification and source data verification. Rising awareness regarding these advantages is projected to propel the market.

Increasing adoption of eClinical workflows in trials offers enormous potential in clinical development processes.These solutions can facilitate decision-making in each stage of development.

It also helps reduce cost and time between the development phase by utilizing seamless designs and by identifying failing compounds.In addition, it offers rapid access to data and patient safety information, which helps make quick decisions.

Market players engage in new product development and strategic alliances including partnership agreements, promotional activities, and acquisitions to keep market rivalry high. For instance, in October 2020, Oracle entered into collaboration with FHI Clinical Inc. for improving clinical trial efficiency and to get therapies to market faster.

eClinical Solutions Market Report Highlights
• CTMS led the product segment in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of around 21% owing to benefits of the product such as centralized end-to-end management of clinical trial activities, elimination of reliance on manual processes, real-time status tracking, and maintenance of multiple databases, which cumulatively improve the overall efficiency of clinical trials
• The cloud-based systems segment is anticipated to exhibit an exponential CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period owing to integrated features such as flexibility, high accessibility, negligible handling costs, and easy data backup. Real-time data is available through these systems, which enables users to take quick decisions and provide high-quality information for risk-based monitoring
• The CROs segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2021. The segment is projected to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period owing to the growing inclination of pharmaceutical companies to reduce overall expenditure
• Key companies engage in various business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and new product development to gain greater market share
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227103/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • U.S. heating oil, diesel stocks dwindle as demand rises

    U.S. supplies of fuels such as diesel and heating oil have dwindled and refiners are having trouble replenishing that supply, which could keep prices elevated for months. Demand for diesel, heating oil and other products has been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels for months. As of Thursday, heating oil futures were priced at $2.83, the highest price in seven years.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture Global LNG began producing liquefied natural gas at its Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana, solidifying the U.S.’s position as the world’s top producer of the superchilled fuel.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Why Shares in Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and Schlumberger Surged in January

    It's been a super start to the year for the oil sector and the oil services sector in particular. For example, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, oil services stock Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) rose 14% in January, while Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) gained 34.4% and 30.5%, respectively, in the month. Furthermore, on a three-year basis, these stocks have massively underperformed the S&P 500, with only Baker Hughes up around 11% during the period.

  • Unity Software Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher For 2022

    Video game and animation software maker Unity Software beat Wall Street's fourth quarter targets and guided higher for the year ahead.

  • Ford Posts $17.9 Billion in Full-Year Net Income, Gives Upbeat Outlook

    The U.S. auto maker’s results benefited from several special items, including an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in startup Rivian Automotive.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • Analysis-OPEC+ meets quickly, sticks to script, dodges debate on geopolitics

    After a month in which oil prices surged 15% and geopolitical tensions seethed around the world, OPEC and its allies took a record-quick 16 minutes to decide that they would stick to their previously planned output increase. Apparently, there were no lengthy discussions at Wednesday's meeting about member nations of the producer group failing to hit their production targets or about one of the busiest months on the geopolitical front in years, featuring: a potential war between Russia and Ukraine; rare unrest in Kazakhstan; hints of progress in nuclear talks progress between the United States and Iran; and repeated Houthi drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates. They instead chose to complete their regular monthly meeting in record time, avoiding any thorny discussions.

  • Activision Earnings Miss Estimates After Microsoft Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. reported earnings and revenue that missed analysts’ estimates just weeks after Microsoft Corp. announced its $69 billion acquisition of the video game publisher. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Ro

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • The truth about management in Silicon Valley: It doesn't exist

    The tech industry is home to some of the world’s greatest innovators, most profitable and valuable companies, and incredible startup success stories. There may be talk about objectives and key results in tech companies, but often these goal-setting frameworks are just words without any teeth.

  • Activision Blizzard misses on Q4 earnings as 'Call of Duty' bookings fall

    Activision Blizzard missed on the top and bottom line in Q4, as sales of 'Call of Duty' fell year over year.

  • Oil extends gains above $90/bbl as winter storm sweeps through United States

    Oil prices climbed on Friday, extending sharp gains in the previous session as frigid weather swept across large swathes of the United States, threatening to further disrupt oil supplies. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $90.79 a barrel, having gained $2.01 the previous day to settle above $90 for the first time since Oct. 6, 2014. "WTI crude surged over the $90 level after an Arctic blast made its way to Texas and disrupted some oil production in the Permian Basin," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.