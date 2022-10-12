U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,607.00
    +7.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,292.00
    +26.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,877.00
    +32.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.70
    +2.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.68
    -0.67 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.70
    -8.30 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.38 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9706
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9600
    +0.0210 (+0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    33.84
    +1.39 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1046
    +0.0071 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7300
    +0.9310 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,072.38
    -81.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.14
    +1.83 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,837.68
    -47.55 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Eclipse Corporation Takes Another Step into the Future

·2 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Corporation makes history by changing their logo for the first time in almost 20yrs! This logo change also comes with a complete website make over, and new features to their product DocOrigin. As a leading provider in the enterprise document software industry, we take pride in continuing to grow and evolve internally as well as externally.

Eclipse Corporation
Eclipse Corporation

Welcome to the Eclipse Customer Center!

We are excited to announce Eclipse's new public documentation website. This website is designed to help our customers from designers to developers find all the information they need about DocOrigin software and Eclipse web applications in one place. We have consolidated our existing documentation as well as created new hands-on training material for all your DocOrigin documentation needs. The website has four main sections:

Reference Manual

This is the current documentation with a new, more modern look but the exact same content.

User's Guide

A new collection of hands-on training material for all of our software and web applications. It is divided into sections for each major DocOrigin component. The Design section is especially robust and has downloadable samples for many Design features as well as information on migrating forms to DocOrigin.

Pane Talk

This is our "technical" blog featuring advanced topics for more experienced users. (This is not the same as the marketing blog on the Eclipse website.)

Videos

Our best training and demonstration videos.

We hope you enjoy using this site, our new website, and our new logo! If you have any feedback, we would love to hear from you at support@eclipsecorp.us. Or come see us in person at Oracle Cloud World in Las Vegas, NV October 18-20th in BOOTH 394 located in the Finance Community.

Contact: Marti Rodda
Marketing Manager
346428@email4pr.com 
1-205-753-8266

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eclipse-corporation-takes-another-step-into-the-future-301646324.html

SOURCE Eclipse Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Meta announces new Quest Pro headset, Microsoft partnership

    Tech reporter Allie Garfinkle details Meta's latest VR headset it showcased in its Microsoft partnership, pushing for at-home virtual workspaces.

  • Michigan suspends Carvana dealership, PayPal stock tanks, BeReal tops 53 million installs

    Notable business headlines include the suspension of a Carvana dealership in Michigan due to violations of state law, shares of PayPal plunging, and social media platform BeReal topping 53 million installs worldwide.&nbsp;

  • Intel CEO Pushes to Further Separate Chip-Design, Production Arms

    Intel plans to create greater decision-making separation between its chip designers and chip-making factories as part of Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s bid to revamp the company and boost returns. The new structure, which Mr. Gelsinger disclosed in a letter to staff on Tuesday, is designed to let Intel’s network of factories operate like a contract chip-making operation, taking orders from both Intel engineers and external chip companies on an equal footing. Intel has historically used its factories almost exclusively to make its own chips, something Mr. Gelsinger changed when he launched a contract chip-making arm last year.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't knock the potential of the "metaverse." It's already here and doing some interesting things.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Intel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is planning a major reduction in headcount, likely numbering in the thousands, to cut costs and cope with a sputtering personal-computer market, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine La

  • Nike to Crack Down on Sneaker-Buying Bots, Dealing a Blow to Resale Market

    The sneaker giant is adding restocking fees and account suspensions as possible penalties for shoppers who buy goods with the intent to flip them.

  • Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ redux sale ends today — and these are the 20 best deals, from KitchenAid stand mixers to Apple MacBook Air laptops

    Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is underway and today is your last chance to cash in on the online retailer’s early holiday savings event. There are great deals to be found — primarily on Amazon-branded products, with up to 70% off Amazon devices including the Echo ($59.99) and Echo Dot ($17.99), Echo Show ($69.99), Kindle Paperwhite ($134.99) and Fire TVs (starting at $299.99).

  • Meta Wants You to Work in Virtual Reality. Here’s What That’s Like

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has made it clear that it wants to infiltrate the business world with virtual reality technology. So I tested the premise on Tuesday morning, joining the company’s Connect developer conference via an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear M

  • New Report Shows PC Shipments Down -- Here Are My Thoughts

    Today's video focuses on the preliminary PC shipment results for the third quarter from International Data Corporation (IDC) and what the data could tell us about companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in October

    The cloud and the companies that operate there are alive and well, whether a recession strikes or not.

  • Meta’s new VR headset will cost $1,500 as Zuckerberg sets up battle with Apple

    Meta Platforms Inc. introduced a new virtual-reality headset with a price tag more than three times the price of its predecessor, as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a likely donnybrook with nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Sitting on Gold. They Need to Mine It.

    Social-media giant Facebook will showcase its new mixed-reality headset on Oct. 11. But something else is key to its resurgence.

  • Meta’s Facebook Takes Aim at Workers’ PCs With New VR Headset

    The company also announced partnerships with Microsoft and Zoom to improve hybrid work for professionals.

  • Intel, Google Cloud Introduce Co-Developed Chip

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient. The E2000 chip, code-named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the primary computing, Reuters reports. It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, the report quoted Google's VP of enginee

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • It's painful how hellbent Mark Zuckerberg is on convincing us that VR is a thing

    At Meta Connect 2022, the company's annual developer conference for its VR efforts and Oculus hardware platform, the company announced a lot of stuff — but what it communicated more effectively than anything else was just how incredibly thirsty — one might even say desperate — Mark Zuckerberg is for his metaverse bet to pay off. No one's disputing that, but Zuck's overscripted and overproduced dev event keynote today was easily the hardest sell for not just a product or a platform, but the premise upon which it's based, I can ever recall seeing in a decade in tech. The presentation basically kicked off with Mark assuring us that VR is bigger than ever, though almost entirely in relative terms.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Blink Charging Launches Blink Network and Blink Charging Mobile App For Next-Generation EV Charging Experience

    Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) (NASDAQ: BLNKW), an owner and operator of electric vehicle charging equipment and services launched its entirely rebuilt Blink Network. What Happened? Blink launched its redesigned new Blink Charging Mobile App to boast a user-centric design and experience, providing more real-time information to EV drivers. The new Blink Charging mobile app aimed to meet the needs of the more than 6.6 million EV drivers worldwide, whether charging in the United States, Europe, o

  • Dynatrace's Disruptive New Product Threatens Splunk

    Cloud computing is a game changer in software technology. One such niche is data analytics. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has been the market share leader in this department for many years, but it was late to make its own transition to the cloud.