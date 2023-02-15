The Eclipse Foundation Announces the Automotive Open Source Summit for 2023

Eclipse Foundation Canada

The industry’s first and only conference on Automotive Open Source Software is taking place on June 6th in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source foundations, in conjunction with the Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group , today announced the launch of the Automotive Open Source Summit, the industry’s first and only conference focused on open source software (OSS) and collaboration-based innovation for the automotive industry. The primary goal of the summit is to help drive the future of automotive development towards an open source and community-friendly approach. Taking place on June 6th, 2023 at the Hotel Königshof in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, this exclusive conference will provide an intimate venue for automotive executives and tech leaders to come together and discuss the business of automotive-grade open source software, to network with like-minded individuals, and to learn about the organisational and cultural challenges in automotive software development. Interested parties can find out more here - https://automotive-oss.org/



“The Eclipse SDV Working Group is experiencing an unprecedented level of momentum, reflecting the industry’s desire and deep interest in achieving economic and technological benefits by collaborating to develop and utilize open source software,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Market leaders such as Bosch, Cariad (VW Group), Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation, ZF, and over 25 other organizations have come aboard to add their expertise to this journey. Based on this demand, we recognized a subject matter gap in conferences today. We believe our new summit will fill that gap and then some.”

Designed explicitly for automotive business and technology senior managers, executives, thought leaders, senior architects, high level officials (C-level & VP) from OEMs and suppliers, as well as tech companies interested in automotive, the Summit features speakers from Eclipse automotive initiatives as well as organizations and leaders from outside the Eclipse community. The Eclipse Foundation intends for the event to become the go-to-event of all high profile open source and open specification initiatives in the automotive industry.

Objectives of the summit include:

Bringing together senior automotive experts and business leaders to openly discuss and collaborate on the future of the connected & autonomous driving experience.

Allowing automotive initiatives from multiple open source and open specification communities to engage and collaborate in a transparent and neutral manner

Establishing the requirements for an automotive-grade open source software stack targeted towards in-series production



Topics to covered at the summit include:

Automotive and Open Source – Cultural and Organizational Challenges

The Automotive-Grade Open Source Software Stack

Why Support Open Source Software from a Commercial Standpoint

Legal and Regulatory Considerations for Open Source Software in the Automotive Industry

About the Eclipse SDV Working Group

The Eclipse SDV WG is the global center of gravity for software-defined vehicle innovation and collaboration. Industry leaders from diverse industries define our membership (Bosch, Cariad, Mercedes, ZF, Microsoft, etc.). Our code-first approach is generating innovation the industry uses today. We deliver a level playing field for all sizes of companies to contribute. Anyone interested in becoming a member can find out more here - https://sdv.eclipse.org/membership/

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ResearchEclipse, @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org .

