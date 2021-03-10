U.S. markets closed

E-Validation SaaS Leader Adds Executive Support to Propel Growth

·4 min read
LIMERICK, Ireland, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX-V: KSI) ("Kneat or the company") is pleased to announce it has appointed accomplished marketing executive, Ms. Laura Sweet, as its Vice President of Marketing.

kneat.com, inc. (CNW Group/kneat.com, inc.)
kneat.com, inc. (CNW Group/kneat.com, inc.)

Kneat, creator of the leading digital validation software platform, strengthened its leadership by adding Ms. Sweet as Vice President of Marketing. Her appointment further supports the company's growth, evident in our recently announced fiscal year 2020 financial results.

Ms. Sweet is an accomplished marketing and growth executive who has spent her last fourteen years focussed on the IT, financial, and B2B SaaS industries. This strong track record of success was clearly demonstrated in her most recent executive position as VP of Marketing at global enterprise SaaS success-story, Assent Compliance. Here, Ms. Sweet built the company's marketing function from the ground up - developing a new emerging category and Assent into a leading global brand.

At Kneat, Ms. Sweet will be responsible for all aspects of marketing strategy and implementation, including lead generation and customer targeting.

"As evidenced by revenue growth during 2020, Kneat's customers are beginning to accelerate their use of our software platform," said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "Laura will lead our marketing efforts as we drive growth by targeting a wider array of customers. We're pleased to welcome Laura to our executive management team and look forward to reporting on sales and additional customer wins."

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform ("Kneat Gx"). Multiple business processes can be configured on Kneat Gx from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management.

Kneat Gx allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects, and processes world-wide.

Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information, includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020 and the ongoing and developing resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and even though the company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations, any potential impact on our future is difficult to understand or measure at this time.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE kneat.com, inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/10/c1651.html

