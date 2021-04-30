U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

Eclipse Ventures has $500 million more to digitize old-line industries and bring them up to speed

Connie Loizos
·6 min read

Two years ago, we talked with Lior Susan, the founder of now six-year-old Eclipse Ventures in Palo Alto, Ca. At the time, the outfit believed that the next big thing wasn't another social network but instead the remaking of old-line industries through full tech stacks -- including hardware, software and data -- capable of bring them into the 21st century.

Fast forward, and nothing has changed, not inside of Eclipse anyway. While the world has gone through a dramatic transformation owing to the coronavirus pandemic -- never has the U.S.'s crumbling infrastructure been so apparent to so many - Eclipse is backing exactly the same kinds of companies that it always has and with the same size fund. Indeed, after closing its second and third funds with $500 million, the firm quietly closed its fourth vehicle earlier this month with $500 million in capital commitments from predominantly endowments.

This morning, we talked with Susan about Eclipse's focus on revitalizing old industries that remain largely untouched by tech, and why the pitch of Lior and the rest of Eclipse's team has never been more powerful. Excerpts from that conversation follow, edited lightly for length and clarity.

TC: Because of where Eclipse focuses, you were long aware of the coming supply chain crises that the pandemic brought to the fore. Have your priorities changed at all as an investor? Did you have a to-do list going into 2020 and has that changed?

LS: Not really. We've been saying from inception that the infrastructure that we are living in is 50 to 60 years old across the board. We've been all of this time in those social software and fintech, new ideas and consumer trends. But we don't live in the internet, we actually live in the physical world. And the physical world is not [receiving investment] at all. But much of that innovation can be applied to the world in which we are living, and what we want to do is bring that $65 trillion backstage economy into the digital age.

TC: In this go-go market, not a lot of funds are raising the same amounts as they have previously. Why did you choose to do so?

LS: We have a very specific strategy. We only lead early-stage investments in around 22 companies per fund, we [want] 20% to 25% with our initial check, and we double down on companies that we think are breaking out and try to lead two or three rounds in a row. And we know how to run the spreadsheets and we know how to make an assumption [about] what is the enterprise value we need to create in order to deliver alpha returns, and [that math leads us to] $500 million.

TC: The last time we'd talked, Eclipse had also helped created and funded a company, Bright Machines, which primarily develops software for robotic systems inside of manufacturing companies. Have you launched any other companies in the last couple of years? I remember you don't like the word 'incubate.'

LS: We call it venture equity internally, but basically, we are very thesis oriented, so a lot of our investments start with us [circling around] an investment thesis and an area that we believe is getting really interesting. I'm right now working on a thesis around insurance in the manufacturing space [that will cover] working comp, facilities, assets . . . It [always] will start with a one-page thesis and we'll talk inside the firm about it, and we'll go hunt. But we don't find what we like in a lot of cases. This is where we're like, 'Okay, we come from operating backgrounds. Why not roll up our sleeves and figure out how we can go and build these companies?'

You're right that we did Bright Machines. We've also done Bright Insight (an IoT platform for biopharma and medtech that just raised $101 million in Series C funding led by General Catalyst), Chord (a commerce-as-a-service software for direct-to-consumer brands that just raised $18 million in Series A funding), and Metrolink (a new company that helps organizations design and manage their data flows). We've done [this model] a [few] times where we didn't just invest in the company but we're part of the founding team or we're carving out assets. We're trying to keep it very flexible.

TC: Interesting that you couldn't find an insurance company focused on the manufacturing industry that you like.

LS: We have a lot of theses like that. We see a lot of horizontal business models and tech that [could work well] in the verticals where we're playing and that we know need solutions. So, can you do a Slack for construction, or can you find the right people to build a Lemonade for manufacturing, or can you find the Shopify for industrial assets or spare parts?

TC: What size checks are you writing?

LS: I'd say $3 million to $4 million initial checks and up to $20 million or $25 million in a Series B, but you will find a lot of our companies where we invested $150 million plus over the lifetime of the company.

TC: Which company has attracted the most from Eclipse?

LS: I'd guess Cerebras [Systems, which reportedly makes the world’s largest computer chip].

TC: What do you make of what we're hearing from the new administration in the U.S. on the infrastructure front. Do you think it's talking about pouring money into the right verticals?

LS: I was on a call with the manufacturing task force on Monday, and I will tell you -- without getting into politics at all, because that's above my pay grade -- that the current administration is going to pour hundreds of billions of dollars, if not trillions of dollars, into upgrading the infrastructure of this country. And it's going to be semiconductors, batteries, manufacturing, industrial infrastructure as a whole . . .

[I think last year's ventilator shortage made clear] that we'd lost 100% of the manufacturing capabilities of this country and Western countries as a whole. And I think everyone now understands that you're going to see a massive swing of investment in infrastructure and the only way to do it is through technology, because we actually don't have a million people here that want to [work on an assembly line]. We actually need automation lines and software and computer vision and machine learning and everything that Silicon Valley is really good at.

TC: You have insight into what's happening on the semiconductor front through Cerebras and other bets. There's obviously a huge chip shortage that's impacting everyone, including the auto industry. How long will it take for supply to catch up to demand?

LS: I think we're going to see some big changes, but it's going to take many, many, many years. This is not software, we cannot bring everything up [to speed overnight] as you actually need fabs and cleaning rooms and assets. It's pretty complicated.

It's going to get worse in the next couple of quarters. It's good for some of our companies that are working on the problem, but overall, as an economy, it's pretty bad news.

  • Police investigating after ‘hangman’s noose’ found at Amazon distribution centre construction site

    Connecticut’s NAACP chapter has called these incidents ‘terrorist acts’ that should not be taken lightly

  • Exclusive-Bundesbank expects chip bottlenecks in German industry to worsen in Q2

    The chip supply bottlenecks in German industry will likely worsen in the second quarter and lead to an overall weaker recovery of Europe's largest economy this year, the Bundesbank's chief economist told Reuters on Friday. Shortages of semiconductors and other industrial components have led to production cuts in manufacturing, forcing executives and policymakers to rethink supply lines and try to reduce reliance on a handful of Asian and U.S. suppliers. Automakers and electronics producers are being hit hard by delivery delays of chips, caused by factory closures during the first COVID-19 wave last year and a spike in demand for semiconductors in an increasingly digitised world.

  • Warren Buffett will provide a visible clue on his succession strategy at annual meeting

    The presence of Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain offers a symbolic look toward the company's future and a chance for shareholders to interact with the company's next generation of leaders, Buffettologists told Yahoo Finance.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures retreat after S&P 500 logs new record high

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Thursday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with strong earnings results and more encouraging economic data helping support the latest leg higher in risk assets.

  • Basildon to Bergamo: Euronext data move seen as headache for traders

    Euronext's decision to move its huge data centre from Britain to Italy because of Brexit could mean a costly headache for banks and other stock traders who measure competitiveness in nanoseconds. The pan-European bourse said on Thursday it would move its data centre from Basildon, a town east of London, to Bergamo near the Italian financial capital of Milan in the second quarter of 2022. Bergamo is where Borsa Italiana has a disaster recovery site, and Euronext completed its acquisition of the Milan exchange on Thursday and is keen to show Italy the takeover's benefits.

  • Lufthansa, Heathrow Airport See Delayed Rebound as Virus Flares

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG reined in capacity plans and London’s Heathrow airport lowered passenger forecasts as new waves of coronavirus infections dent prospects for a travel rebound by the start of summer.Lufthansa now expects to offer only 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity for 2021 as a whole, according to a statement Thursday, a figure that’s below the level it has said is needed to generate positive cash flow. Heathrow cut its outlook to as few as 13 million passengers, less than the number it attracted last year.Airlines and the hubs they serve are wrestling with an uncertain outlook as governments work toward reopening travel while the virus surges in countries such as India. Europe remains in the grip of the pandemic amid a sluggish vaccine rollout, with the International Air Transport Association forecasting that the region will be the slowest worldwide to reduce losses this year.Lufthansa shares were trading down 1% as of 9:03 a.m. in Frankfurt. The German airline, Europe’s biggest when flying a full schedule, posted a first-quarter operating loss of 1.1 billion euros loss ($1.3 billion). Closely held Heathrow had an adjusted pretax loss of 329 million pounds ($459 million).Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said that with travel restrictions still in place in most parts of the world, a “significant market recovery” won’t come until the second half as inoculation programs progress, with only a gradual pickup in demand expected before then.The group’s individual carriers, which include Austrian Airlines and Swiss, will therefore ramp up flights later than previously planned to reflect the delayed lifting of curbs, he said. The full-year capacity estimate is at the bottom end of a previous 40% to 50% range.Long-Haul HitHeathrow, which is heavily reliant on the long-haul flights worst hit by the crisis, said it’s expecting a passenger tally somewhere between 13 million and 36 million, compared with a previous estimate of 37.1 million issued Feb. 24.The hub handled 22 million passenger in 2020, buoyed by three months of near-normal operations before the virus led flights to be grounded, and 81 million in 2019.European operators are closely monitoring plans to resume flights in the U.K., usually the region’s biggest aviation market.Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said it’s vital Britain restarts international travel from May 17 as announced. Though the government plans to say how far flights will be reopened early next month, there’s concern that only a handful of destinations will be on a “green list” where no quarantine is required.Airbus GloomHeathrow’s investors including Spanish builder Ferrovial SA, the Qatar Investment Authority, private-equity firm Alinda Capital Partners and China Investment Corp.Planemaker Airbus SE CEO Guillaume Faury said Thursday that the first quarter showed “the crisis is not yet over for our industry,” adding that the market “remains uncertain.”Lufthansa reduced its monthly cash drain to 235 million euros in the first three months, though that was aided mainly by strong cargo demand, and sees a drop to 200 million euros this quarter. Spohr reiterated that he expects a lower operating loss for the full year.The group was able to offer only 21% of its 2019 seating level in the first quarter, when its airline brands flew 3 million people, down 90% on the pre-crisis number. Heathrow’s tally of 1.7 million passengers was 91% lower.(Updates with Heathrow outlook throughout, adds shares in fifth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Germany's financial watchdog warns crypto exchange Binance over "stock tokens"

    Germany's financial regulator BaFin warned that Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, risked being fined for offering its securities-tracking digital tokens without publishing an investor prospectus. On Monday, Binance said it would offer "stock tokens" denominated in the exchange's own cryptocurrency giving investors exposure to MicroStrategy Inc, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc.

  • Euro area bonds "next shoe to drop" as vaccinations accelerate

    (Reuters) -Euro area government bonds have notched up their worst monthly performance against U.S. Treasuries in a year and investors are bracing for a bigger sell-off over coming months as the pace of vaccination finally picks up across the bloc. Ten-year U.S. Treasuries' yield premium over equivalent German bonds, a gauge often used to measure differences in economic outlook, shrank in April by the most since last March. The divergence is partly down to a Treasury rally that knocked U.S. yields off 14-month highs.

  • Global Chip Drought Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In a dizzying 12-hour stretch, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan; BMW AG cut shifts at factories in Germany and England; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the scarcity of chips it sees extending into next year. Caterpillar Inc. later flagged it may be unable to meet demand for machinery used by the construction and mining industries.Now, the very companies that benefited from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are feeling the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.“It’s a fight out there and you have to be in daily contact with your suppliers. You need to make sure that you’re important to them,” Nokia Oyj Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “When there is a shortage in the market, it is things like how important you are in the big picture, how strong your relationships are and how you manage expectations.”Meanwhile, companies that supply chips are reporting surging sales and pledging to invest billions to expand capacity as they struggle to keep up with demand. Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, said demand for handsets is surging back as life returns to normal in some markets that had been locked down by the Covid-19 pandemic.STMicroelectronics NV, a key chip supplier for carmakers, said profit for its auto and power unit jumped 280% in the first quarter. CEO Jean-Marc Chery credited a surprise rebound in demand as well as the industry’s adoption of new, digital features that require more chips for the latest wave of supply chain constraints.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that component shortages will contribute to a slide in revenue and profit this quarter at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of manufacturers idling factories.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, the dearth of chips threatens to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter, aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery. A shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, CFO John Lawler said on a call with reporters. The carmaker expects a $2.5 billion hit to earnings due to scarce chip supplies.Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk earlier this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Updates with Caterpillar in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Biden's families plan would make Obamacare permanently cheaper for millions

    The American Families Plan would extend recently enacted ACA subsidies beyond 2022.

  • Morgan Stanley’s China Partner Seeks to Sell Stakes in Ventures

    (Bloomberg) -- China Fortune Securities Co. is seeking buyers for stakes in two ventures with Morgan Stanley, paving the way for the U.S. bank to take further control of the businesses.The Chinese firm is seeking 569.6 million yuan ($88.1 million) for a 39% stake in a securities venture it has with the U.S. bank, and will retain 10%, according to a filing in Shanghai. It also proposed to sell its entire 36% holding in a fund venture for 389.3 million yuan.The move comes as China last year allowed foreign banks to gain full control of their local ventures. The nation is opening its $54 trillion financial market to more foreign competition to attract capital and instill more discipline in its investment banking industry.Foreign banks have aggressive plans to expand in China. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are vying to become the first Wall Street bank to achieve full ownership of securities operations on the mainland. UBS Group AG, the first foreign bank to win approval for majority control of its China securities venture, is planning to buy another 16% stake, raising its holding to 67%.Morgan Stanley currently has a 51% stake in its China joint venture.A spokesman at Morgan Stanley declined to comment. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Reins In the Treasury Market’s Angst with Dovish Message

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell helped send Treasury yields lower on Wednesday by making clear that the central bank doesn’t foresee a need to remove policy accommodation any time soon.Ten-year Treasury yields fell to the day’s lowest levels after the Fed’s decision to keep policy unchanged, as forecast, with an extra dose of dovishness from Powell adding to the market move. In remarks to reporters, he said the recovery has been faster than expected but “it remains uneven and far from complete” and the economy “is a long way from our goals.”The 10-year yield initially rose to approach 1.66% on the release of the Fed’s decision, then sank back as Powell spoke in a post-meeting press conference, to hover around 1.61%, down roughly 1 basis point. In his answers to reporters, he reaffirmed that officials aren’t ready to start discussing plans to taper their massive bond-buying program.Powell’s emphasis that the Fed “was taking some time to achieve substantial progress on their policy goals” helped send yields lower, said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors. “And then he was resolute on that it was not time to talk about talking about tapering” asset purchases.The Fed held its main policy rate near zero and vowed to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly pace.The Fed meeting came amid a revival this week of bets on quicker inflation after a string of strong economic numbers and as President Joe Biden continues to lobby for an aggressive next round of fiscal stimulus.The 10-year breakeven rate, a proxy for where investors see annual inflation rates over the next decade, reached nearly 2.43% Wednesday -- the highest since April 2013. The move came even as officials again stressed that the recent jump in actual inflation will prove transitory.“We want inflation to run higher than it has been running over the last quarter century,” Powell said. And for that we need inflation expectations “that are really well anchored at 2%, and we really don’t see that yet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • UPDATE 2-Emergent hopes to answer U.S. FDA on Baltimore plant within days

    Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Thursday it hopes to respond to U.S. regulators within days on how to resolve the problems at its Baltimore plant, which have forced Johnson & Johnson to largely halt U.S. manufacturing of their COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stopped J&J's vaccine production at the plant earlier this month while it investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent had to toss a batch of the J&J vaccine in March after it became contaminated with part of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine, which it was also making at the plant.

  • Stocks Climb in Volatile Trading on GDP, Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to a record as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings and data that showed the American economy gained steam in the first three months of the year.Amazon.com climbed after hours on a better-than-estimated revenue forecast, while Twitter sank amid a lackluster outlook. In regular trading, Apple wiped out its gains on concern that the iPhone maker may not sustain growth after a blockbuster quarter as it faces a tightening supply of chips. Weak earnings dented Ford and EBay. Facebook held its post-earning gains, surging to a record after its sales dwarfed estimates.The S&P 500 briefly turned negative in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 broke a two-day losing streak. The volatility came as investors continued to assess major corporate results that overshadowed signs of a resurgence in the economy. Data released Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, while applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low.“It looks like it’s a tug-of-war between those that think the good earnings results we’ve seen are just the beginning of a longer economic and corporate earnings boom and those that believe we are at peak growth and markets are unlikely to go higher from here,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.While the GDP figures may support the Federal Reserve’s strong assessment of the economy, the central bank is in no mood to halt aggressive support as it looks for even further progress in employment and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday dismissed worries about price surges or anecdotes of labor shortage, implying policy makers are prepared to run the economy hot for a while. President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending plan targeted at American families, adding to the economic optimism.With their plans, the Fed and Biden have delivered a boost to investor sentiment that has see-sawed in recent days between optimism over a string of robust economic data and caution amid high valuations and speculation about stimulus tapering by year-end.“All evidence still points to continued support from both fiscal and monetary policy against a backdrop of accelerating corporate earnings,” said Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer. “This reinforces our view that markets can advance further, with cyclical parts of the market -- such as financials, energy, and value stocks -- likely to benefit most from the global upswing.”Crude oil rose on a confident outlook on demand from OPEC and its allies, despite the threat from India’s Covid-19 crisis.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The MSCI World index rose 0.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2128The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3950The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 108.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.19%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $65 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Tokens From Crypto Exchange Binance Draw BaFin Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- A push by Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, to offer tokens tied to the performance of popular U.S. stocks is drawing the attention of Germany’s financial regulator.Binance may have violated securities rules when it issued tokenized shares of Tesla Inc., MicroStrategy Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc., BaFin said Wednesday. The exchange doesn’t appear to have filed a prospectus before offering the assets, according to a statement on the watchdog’s website.The synthetic shares allow investors around the world to reap the economic gains of a company’s stock performance and dividends, according to Binance. Investors in the tokens, which the exchange said are backed by actual stock, don’t get to vote in corporate matters. None of the companies on which the synthetic shares are based sponsor the tokens, which allow investors to purchase the equivalent of fractions of an underlying share.The tokens have quickly grown in popularity even as Binance says that investors in the U.S., China and some other jurisdictions aren’t able to purchase them because of regulatory restrictions. BaFin’s notice raises the possibility that investors in Europe may face similar restrictions.“Binance takes its compliance obligations very seriously and is committed to following local regulator requirements wherever we operate,” spokeswoman Jessica Jung said in an emailed statement. “‘We will work with regulators to address any questions they may have.”The regulatory scrutiny is the latest for Binance, which says it doesn’t have a single corporate headquarters but operates through a number of entities spread around the world. Last month, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was investigating the firm over concerns that it allowed Americans to place wagers that violated U.S. rules.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What an Increasingly Booming Economy Means for Bitcoin

    What macro role does bitcoin play as GDP and consumer confidence grow?

  • Novavax Vaccine Results Will Put 1,190% Stock Surge to Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The upcoming release of Novavax Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine trial results may not only help provide additional pandemic relief across the globe, it could also validate investor support that buoyed the stock by 1,190% over the past year.The biotech firm said in March its shot could get cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use as early as May. To hit its May target, Novavax may need to submit data to the FDA within the next week or so. It may take regulators then several weeks to review the results and decide on whether to grant an authorization, based on timelines of previous U.S. Covid-19 vaccine clearances.If that materializes, the company will have the fourth Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. in addition to shots from Pfizer Inc. with its German partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.Novavax representatives declined to comment on the upcoming results and timeline for the release of trial data.Novavax may have lost the race on vaccinating millions of Americans with more than 230 million doses administered stateside but a successful trial can still help developing nations like India and Brazil where shots are in high demand as infections hit record levels. U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that upcoming vaccines, including one from Novavax, could be shared with other countries.Novavax’s shares skyrocketed last summer when it became one of the front-runners in the race to develop an inoculation against the coronavirus. But it has since trailed behind U.S. market leaders both on production and on a valuation standpoint.Moderna, which secured an emergency authorization in December, now trades at roughly four times Novavax’s market value of about $17.6 billion, while Germany’s BioNTech is worth $43 billion. CureVac N.V., another vaccine hopeful that’s also been buoyed by its ties to Tesla Inc., has a valuation of about $21 billion.Encouraging OutlookVaccine results outside of the U.S. have shown promise. In a 15,000 person U.K. trial, Novavax’s shot demonstrated 89.7% effectiveness in preventing symptoms of the disease. And with the rise of resistant variants, the bar for the upcoming North American trial has been set lower, where 80% effectiveness would be a “home run,” according to Sam Fazeli, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.“What’s very encouraging is the efficacy of 96.4% versus the previous versions of the virus and 86.3% against the U.K.-prevalent B.1.1.7 variant -- 57% of infections in the trial. There were five cases of severe Covid-19 in the final analysis, suggesting the vaccine has 100% efficacy similar to other vaccines being rolled out, which is not surprising given its success against milder disease,” Fazeli said.Novavax fell 2.8% to $237.53 on Thursday, after closing at a high of $319.93 in early February. The shares had six buy ratings, one hold and zero sell recommendations among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Expectations for further gains in the stock has added pressure on short sellers who have more than $1.1 billion worth of outstanding bets against the company as of April 29, according to S3 Partners data. So far this year Novavax short sellers have lost more than $800 million, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analytics.“Price strength will probably force even more shorts out of their positions,” Dusaniwsky said in an interview.(Updates with closing share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.