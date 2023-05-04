Multi-year agreement supporting eCloudvalley's new innovation lab developing cloud-based industry solutions, and establishing a new Cloud Center of Excellence to train more than 1000 employees on AWS

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eCloudvalley Digital Technology (ECV), a leading global cloud solutions provider with a strong presence in ASEAN, and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS. ECV is a cloud-native partner that has gone all-in on AWS and will leverage the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud to expand to Australia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help their customers accelerate digital transformation.

eCloudvalley Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to Drive Global Expansion and Business Growth. MP Tsai, CEO of eCloudvalley (Left), Corrie Briscoe, Head of Partner Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan at AWS (Right)

Under the SCA, combining AWS's global training resources and ECV's local cloud expertise, both parties aim to accelerate the delivery of cloud solutions to startups, small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprises. To meet the digitalization needs of customers, ECV plans to further expand its Migration and Modernization Practice and provide differentiated services to build, migrate, manage, operate, and optimize customers' AWS infrastructure and applications. The agreement supports ECV to develop a vertical specialization in Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Retail, and further expand its global footprint from its current presence of 10 offices worldwide, including Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and United States.

The collaboration seeks to enable ECV to set up a new innovation lab with AWS with a focus on launching new services about Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Data Analytics, and cloud security to meet industry demands. The lab aims to develop new industry-focused cloud solutions at scale, helping ECV's customers navigate their digital transformation. In August 2021, ECV was the first ASEAN partner to achieve the AWS Machine Learning (ML) Competency, which recognizes its expertise delivering ML solutions on AWS. ECV and AWS plan to collaborate to broaden ECV's data and analytics and AI/ML practices, leveraging the best practices of each organization. ECV can drive efficiency and scale by building on customers' existing, and future data requirements and capabilities.

Story continues

With the digital transformation of businesses and government agencies accelerating around the world, demand for advanced digital workers will remain strong in the coming years. According to latest Gallup and AWS research, 76% of Asia Pacific employers surveyed reported they were seeking to fill openings that require digital skills, but 72% said it is challenging to find the talent they need. The SCA supports ECV to establish a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) and strengthen its AWS Competencies. The CCoE plans to upskill more than 1000 ECV employees, deepening the AWS Cloud skills of its technical and sales teams. Raising digital competency levels can help ECV centralize knowledge, scale specialized advisory services, and make solutions available quickly and easily across regions and to customers.

Since starting its collaboration with AWS in 2014 and becoming an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in 2017, ECV has become a comprehensive digital technology provider offering robust cloud solutions to more than 5,000 businesses globally. These have provided improvements and efficiencies for customers, such as reduction in transactional times for data transformation by 75% for Singapore-based Red Dot Payment, an online payment services; lowering the costs of running on SAP with leading banks like UnionBank in the Philippines by 30%; completing nationwide deployment of multiple cloud solutions across 4000+ stores for Jollibee, the largest fast food chain in the Philippines; accelerating mobile digital content platform Puretech Global's building of AI models in Malaysia from six months to six weeks; and reducing total cost of ownership by 20% of Honda Vietnam's IT infrastructure.

ECV is a committed partner of AWS demonstrating its strong cloud capabilities and dedication to its customers across the region. This year, ECV won three categories at the AWS ASEAN Partner Awards – including ASEAN Services Partner of the Year, AWS Partner of the Year in Malaysia, and AWS Partner of the Year in the Philippines. ECV has won the ASEAN Services Partner of the Year award and Partner of the Year for the Philippines for three consecutive years and Partner of the Year of Malaysia for two consecutive years.

MP Tsai, CEO of eCloudvalley, said, "ECV is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. We are thrilled to embark on this next stage of growth with AWS, built on years of trust and collaboration with AWS as a Premier Tier Services Partner. Entering a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS can enable our startups, SMBs, and enterprise customers to more quickly access and effectively adopt cloud technology to address industry challenges, scale, and drive business growth, while developing the necessary cloud talent to meet industry demand."

Corrie Briscoe, Head of Partner Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan at AWS, said, "I am delighted that AWS is expanding our relationship with ECV to drive innovation, boost cloud capabilities, and help more businesses globally digitally transform. The strategic collaboration agreement is an affirmation of AWS's long-term commitment to partners like ECV, and our joint customers, and we look forward to combining ECV's deep industry and market segment experience with AWS to enable customers to leverage innovative solutions and transform their businesses."

About eCloudvalley

eCloudvalley is a leading global cloud solution provider. As a born-in-the-cloud partner focused entirely on AWS, eCloudvalley is a one-stop shop for cloud solutions, including Cloud consulting, Cloud migration, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Native Application Development, Cloud Managed Services, DevOps, and Automation. We have over 650 employees with geographic presence worldwide, including Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and United States.

Learn about eCloudvalley : https://www.ecloudvalley.com/en/p/about-ecloudvalley

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ecloudvalley-signs-strategic-collaboration-agreement-with-amazon-web-services-to-drive-global-expansion-and-business-growth-301815660.html

SOURCE eCloudvalley Digital Technology