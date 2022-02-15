U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    +13.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,527.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,316.50
    +63.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.20
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.03
    -0.43 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.50
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4020
    -0.1480 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,533.21
    +1,714.46 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.75
    +40.54 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.66
    -72.93 (-0.27%)
     

ECMOHO Increases Digital Marketing Efforts To Drive Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ECMOHO Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MOHO
ECMOHO Limited
ECMOHO Limited

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced today that it will increase digital marketing efforts to achieve continuous positive marketing outcomes and profits.

ECMOHO has partnered with B2C and B2B companies across industries and sectors to build brands, grow market share and increase loyalty and customer value with the right digital capabilities. ECMOHO has fully participated in Douyin to gain attention of younger audience. Through short video and live broadcasting, ECMOHO is benefiting from their strong fan base for disseminating health information and science, helping domestic and foreign health brands gain more recognition among young consumer groups, and continuously improving its user conversion rate.

Recent Development.

Recently, ECMOHO entered into a cooperation agreement with Vitamin World, pursuant to which ECMOHO will be responsible for the marketing and sales of Vitamin World products on China’s top e-commerce websites, JD platform and Tmall. ECMOHO will cater the health needs of consumers in China by providing Vitamin World’s premium vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbs at a great value.

Founded in 1977, Vitamin World is a popular U.S-based brand well-known by its innovation and professional service. It offers a large selection of quality vitamins as well as a full line of sports nutrition products. Vitamin World owns and operates over 400 retail stores nationwide and has grown to serve over 140 countries around the globe. Vitamin World has won the "USA Consumer Satisfaction Award" six times and received a superior 90% recommendation rate from customers according to the leading global market research firm Ipsos.

Ms. Zoe Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of ECMOHO, commented: “As a leading online retail service provider in the field of healthcare and medical equipment in China, ECMOHO has been deeply involved in healthcare, medical equipment and other health-related industries since its establishment. We collaborate with Vitamin World to reaffirm our commitment to expand healthcare product offerings. Looking forward, we will continue to refine supply chain, operation, consumer insights analysis to introduce premium products and bring integrated health benefit solutions to satisfy household’s demand.”

About ECMOHO Ltd.

ECMOHO is an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China. The company curates and sells the best global brands and quality products to Chinese health-conscious consumers. Our technology, network and expertise in marketing and distribution empower us to connect families with advanced health supplements, nutrition and food items, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other wellness products. Through over ten years of operation, ECMOHO has established an ecosystem of trusted products and relationships to provide customized solutions which promote health regeneration, impart therapeutic benefits, and increase longevity to our devoted consumers to sustain health. For more information, please visit http://ir.ecmoho.com/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
ECMOHO Ltd.
Investor Relations
Email: IR@ecmoho.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, such as the Company’s partnership with Vitamin World, the Company’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of Vitamin World, and the effectiveness of the Company’s targeted marketing of Vitamin World, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Sensonics: Despite FDA Approval, Expectations Are Too High, Says Raymond James

    At long last, following a year of Covid delays, Sensonics (SENS) received the FDA’s nod of approval for its long-lasting continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM). The Diabetes device maker’s Eversense E3 (180-Day sensor) has now been given the go ahead and should be available to patients in the U.S. via Ascensia Diabetes Care, the company’s worldwide commercial partner, starting in 2Q22. Despite the approval’s delay – mainly on account of backlogs at the FDA and in-line 2021 results - the lone

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases

  • Shale King Harold Hamm Is Passing Billions to His Heirs Tax-Free

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm executed one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history last week, handing each of his five children a stake worth about $2.3 billion in Continental Resources Inc., the shale drilling company he founded more than 50 years ago.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Betwe

  • Elon Musk gave 5 million Tesla shares to charity after teasing possible donation to fight world hunger

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man.

  • Seven High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Block Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock jumped by as much as 6% today and is still up by 3.8% this afternoon. Block has been expanding its focus to the cryptocurrency and blockchain spaces recently; hence, its name change from Square to Block back in December. Intel's new chip is lightning fast.

  • AMD CEO on chip shortage: 'It will get better in second half of 2022'

    AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMD's acquisition of Xilinx and how it will benefit their customers in the strong demand for PCs, as well as the supply challenges in the chip market.