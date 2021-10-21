U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

ECMOHO Limited Announces Partnership with Vision Care Brand Bausch + Lomb for Sales & Marketing on Pinduoduo

ECMOHO Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced today that it has reached strategic cooperation agreement with the renowned U.S. vision care brand Bausch + Lomb to promote and sell its products and services on the Chinese e-commerce website Pinduoduo. Through the partnership, ECMOHO provide consumer and Chinese family with high-quality eye care products and family health solution to satisfy the rising demand for eye health.

Bausch + Lomb has been a leading vision care company for more than 160 years, and is a global innovation leader who sets the quality standards in this field. As the brand that introduced contact lenses to China, and as the first manufacturer to sell contact lens in China to have passed the ISO (International Organization for Standardization) medical device quality system certification, Bausch + Lomb has become synonymous with contact lenses. Bausch + Lomb has a rich product line, from transparent contact lenses, colored contact lenses, to contact lens care solutions, that fully meet the needs of consumers for achieving clearer vision and improvement in their quality of life.

Pinduoduo, as one of China’s largest e-commerce platforms, has relied upon the concept of communication and sharing as the basis for its unique, new social e-commerce business. Through this cooperation between ECMOHO and Bausch + Lomb on the Pinduoduo platform, ECMOHO and Bausch + Lomb will be able to empower each other with the unique strength respectively. In the future, while bringing more diversified, affordable, and better eye health products to Chinese consumers, the cooperation will also allow brands and platforms to gain deeper operational and sales knowledge to better understand consumer health demands and needs.

Ms. Zoe Wang, Chairman and CEO of ECMOHO, commented: “As a leading online retail service provider in the field of healthcare and medical equipment in China, ECMOHO has been deeply involved in healthcare, medical equipment and other health-related industries since its establishment. International and domestic brands such as Puritan’s Pride, Centrum, Caltrate, Harbin Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Sperry, Haier Biomedical, Abbott, Omron, and now Bausch + Lomb, have established in-depth strategic partnerships with ECMOHO, where our Company provides invaluable professional health content services, health key opinion leaders (KOL) and key opinion consumers (KOC) professional matrices, as well as, through continuous exploration, in-depth operation of new media and new traffic, which together helps to empower our partner brands’ business growth in China.”

About ECMOHO Ltd.

ECMOHO is a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China. The company curates and sells the best global brands and quality products to Chinese health-conscious consumers. Our technology, network and expertise in marketing and distribution empower us to connect families with advanced health supplements, nutrition and food items, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other wellness products. Through over ten years of operation, ECMOHO has established an ecosystem of trusted products and relationships to provide customized solutions which promote health regeneration, impart therapeutic benefits, and increase longevity to our devoted consumers to sustain health. For more information, please visit http://ir.ecmoho.com/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ECMOHO Ltd.
Investor Relations
Email: IR@ecmoho.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, such as the performance of Bausch + Lomb, the Company’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of Bausch + Lomb’s product and the effectiveness of the Company’s targeted marketing of Bausch + Lomb, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.


