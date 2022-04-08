ECN Capital Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital") confirmed today that the seven nominees listed in its management information circular (the "Circular") dated March 1, 2022 were elected as directors at today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders of ECN Capital (the "Meeting"). There were 183,844,725 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (representing 74.47% of the issued and outstanding common shares of ECN Capital). The voting results for the Meeting held earlier today by virtual meeting are set out below.

At the Meeting, the following seven individuals nominated to serve as directors of ECN Capital were elected by ballot. Proxies and votes received at the Meeting were as follows:



For Withheld William Lovatt 95.66% 4.34% Steven Hudson 99.33% 0.67% Paul Stoyan 90.95% 9.05% Pierre Lortie 99.94% 0.06% David Morris 99.79% 0.21% Carol Goldman 97.92% 2.08% Karen Martin 99.86% 0.14%

At the Meeting, the following resolutions as set out in the Circular, were passed as ordinary resolutions of ECN Capital's shareholders by ballot. Proxies and votes received at the Meeting were as follows:

Resolutions For Withheld Re-appointment of Auditors 99.81% 0.19%

For Against Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote 90.30% 9.70% Option Plan Resolution (as defined in the Circular) 92.69% 7.31% DSU Plan Resolution (as defined in the Circular) 96.47% 3.53% Unit Plan Resolution (as defined in the Circular) 91.58% 8.42%

The results of these matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) on April 7, 2022.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$31 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our "Partners"). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Triad Financial Services, Source One Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Story continues

SOURCE ECN Capital Corp.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c6156.html