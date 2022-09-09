U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.11
    +2.57 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    +7.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.33 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0049
    +0.0047 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1588
    +0.0086 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6280
    -1.4590 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,266.26
    +1,900.91 (+9.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

ECN Capital Announces Intention to Renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares and Series C Preferred Shares

ECN Capital Corp.
·3 min read
ECN Capital Corp.
ECN Capital Corp.

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN, ECN.PR.C) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed notices of intention with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to renew its normal course issuer bid (the “Common Share Bid”) for its common shares (“Common Shares”) and a normal course issuer bid (the “Series C Preferred Share Bid” and, together with the Common Share Bid, the “Bids”) for the Company’s Cumulative 5-year Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C (“Series C Preferred Shares”).

If these notices are accepted by the TSX, the Bids would permit the Company to repurchase for cancellation, at its discretion during the 12 months following such acceptance, up to 10% of the “public float” of each of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares and Series C Preferred Shares (calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX). All purchases of Common Shares and Series C Preferred Shares under the Bids will be made on the open market or as otherwise permitted subject to the terms and limitations to be applicable to each Bid.

The actual number of Common Shares, if any, that may be repurchased under the Bids, and the timing of any such repurchases, will be determined by ECN Capital, subject to the limitations imposed by the TSX. There cannot be any assurance as to how many Common Shares or Series C Preferred Shares, if any, will ultimately be acquired by ECN Capital.

The Company believes that the Bids will be in the best interest of the Company and constitute a desirable use of its funds. ECN Capital’s intention to renew the Common Share Bid reflects the Company’s desire to manage the total number of Common Shares outstanding and to be able to acquire Common Shares when it believes the Common Shares are undervalued in relation to the Company’s business and its future business prospects. ECN Capital’s intention to renew the Series C Preferred Share Bid reflects the Company’s belief that purchasing the Series C Preferred Shares will be accretive to earnings and value per Common Share. All Common Shares and Series C Preferred Shares purchased under the Bids will be cancelled.

ECN Capital previously sought and received approval of the TSX to purchase up to 22,455,925 Common Shares, 384,210 Cumulative 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) and 371,040 Series C Preferred Shares in normal course issuer bids (the “Previous Bids”) which commenced on September 17, 2021 and will expire on September 16, 2022. Under the Previous Bids, the Company purchased 653,976 Common Shares at the average purchase price of $6.57 per Common Share, 0 Series A Preferred Shares and 0 Series C Preferred Shares on the open market. On December 31, 2021, the Company redeemed all of its 49,100 issued and outstanding Series A Preferred Shares for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series A Preferred Share.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$31 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Triad Financial Services, Source One Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact:

John Wimsatt
647-649-4634
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding ECN Capital and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of ECN Capital’s management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include those relating to future purchases of Common or Series C Preferred Shares under the Bids. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting ECN Capital, including risks regarding the equipment finance industry, economic factors, and many other factors beyond the control of ECN Capital. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in ECN Capital’s June 30, 2022 MD&A and 2021 AIF Disclosure Document dated March 30, 2022 which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and ECN Capital does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Why Peloton Stock Jumped on Friday

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares beat the market on Friday as the stock gained 11% by 1 p.m. ET compared to a 1.2% increase in the S&P 500. Shares have been reeling in recent months as Peloton struggled to boost sales of its exercise platforms or membership subscriptions to its services.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up

    All week long, trading in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been strong. After opening lower following the long holiday weekend, shares of the semiconductors-for-gaming leader have notched three straight days of stock price gains -- including this morning, with Nvidia stock up 2.2% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can probably thank sustained buying by Cathie Wood for that.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • Is Trending Stock AT&T Inc. (T) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Oil prices had a 'fake-out breakout' to the downside: Strategist

    BullsEyeOption.com Chief Market Strategist Alan Knuckman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss energy markets and how Europe's energy crisis could impact both the U.S. and China.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Popped Friday Morning

    A couple of catalysts drove the crypto trading specialist higher, including an upgrade by a Wall Street analyst and news it plans to fund a court battle challenging a U.S. Treasury Department decision. Daiwa analyst Carlton Lai upgraded Coinbase to buy from outperform (weak buy), while maintaining his price target of $100. Furthermore, after "years of delay," he views the upcoming debut of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) The Merge as "one of the crypto industry's biggest events this year."

  • FuelCell (FCEL) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) posts wider-than-expected fiscal Q3 loss. FCEL's backlog remains strong and the company continues to deliver modules and meet customer needs through clean energy generation.

  • Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Afternoon

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were up 7.4% as of 2:02 p.m. ET on Friday following management's comments at the Roblox Developers Conference. Worries over Roblox's decelerating growth in revenue and bookings has weighed on a stock that has shed more than half its value year to date. Roblox's user base has more than doubled over the last three years, but average spending per user on virtual currency (Robux) continues to trend down.

  • BofA Thinks These 7 Chip Stocks Can Weather Current Market Downturn

    Wall Street firm BofA Securities on Friday identified seven semiconductor stocks that it believes can withstand the current market downturn.

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to ‘Warren Buffett of Brazil’

    This article discusses the top 5 stock picks of billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann’s 3G Capital at the end of the second quarter. If you want to skip the fund’s history, recent performance and details about its overall portfolio, please check out 3 Best Stocks to Buy According to ‘Warren Buffett of Brazil’. Swiss-Brazilian billionaire Jorge […]

  • VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $12.34, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day.

  • These 2 Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

    Let's examine two companies worth buying before the next bull market: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) and Block (NYSE: SQ). As its name suggests, Tandem Diabetes Care focuses on the diabetes market. At the moment, Tandem's most important product is the t:slim X2 insulin pump.

  • FuboTV's (FUBO) Fubo Gaming Launches Sportsbook in New Jersey

    FuboTV's (FUBO) leading live sports TV streaming platform, Fubo Gaming, announces the launch of its Sportsbook in New Jersey via an agreement with Caesars Entertainment Inc.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Top Funds Bet Over $1 Billion On Five Stocks, Including Apple

    See how to gauge demand and strength in Apple, Nasdaq and other stocks on the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds.