U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.97
    -65.90 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,030.11
    -530.49 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,669.96
    -190.15 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.36
    -50.38 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.92
    +0.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.40
    +32.30 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.69 (+3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0088 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2271
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3600
    -1.1000 (-0.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,368.49
    -623.55 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.01
    -19.93 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

ECN Capital Reports US$0.02 in Adjusted Net Income per Common Share in Q4-2022

ECN Capital Corp.
·5 min read
ECN Capital Corp.
ECN Capital Corp.

Review of Strategic Alternatives Initiated to Maximize Long-Term Growth and Value

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, ECN Capital reported Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders from continuing operations of $4.1 million or $0.02 per share (basic) versus $11.8 million or $0.05 per share (basic) for the previous three-month period and net loss of $.5 million or $0.00 per share (basic) for the same period last year. For the twelve-month period, the Company reported Adjusted net Income applicable to common shareholders of $30.7 million or $0.12 per share (basic) versus $0.9 million or $0.00 per share (basic) for the same period last year.

“As a result of expressed interest in ECN, we initiated a Board approved review of strategic alternatives in Q1 designed to maximize long-term growth and value for shareholders,” said Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital Corp. “ECN’s operating businesses continue to produce tremendous franchise value through the origination and management of unique credit assets of behalf of funding partners including lifecos, credit investors, pensions banks and credit unions. ECN has been able to take considerable share, building premier national platforms in manufactured housing, marine & RV and inventory finance offering credit buyers the only source for these assets in scale and across a range of products.”

Originations for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 were $506.8 million, versus $679.5 million in the previous three-month period and $300.0 million for the same period last year. Originations for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 include $323.2 million of originations from our Manufactured Housing Finance segment and $183.6 million of originations from our Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance segment.

Managed Assets as at December 31, 2022 were $4.4 billion versus $4.1 billion as at September 30, 2022 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 was $24.6 million versus $31.4 million for the previous three-month period and $11.6 million for the same period last year.

Operating Expenses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 were $27.9 million versus $26.6 million for the previous three-month period and $23.3 million for the same period last year.

Net (Loss) Income attributable to common shareholders for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 was ($7.9) million versus $6.3 million for the previous three-month period and $913.3 million for the same period last year. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 the Company reported net income of $10.9 million versus $955.0 million for the same period last year.

Conference Call

As a result of the previously announced Review of Strategic Alternatives ECN will not hold its usual conference call to review the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results.

Dividends Declared

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.01 per outstanding common share to be paid on April 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2023. These dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.4960625 per outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series C (TSX: ECN.PR.C) to be paid on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 21, 2023. These dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and the accounting policies we adopted in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that certain Non-IFRS Measures can be useful to investors because they provide a means by which investors can evaluate the Company’s underlying key drivers and operating performance of the business, exclusive of certain adjustments and activities that investors may consider to be unrelated to the underlying economic performance of the business of a given period. Throughout this Press Release, management used a number of terms and ratios which do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other organizations. A full description of these measures can be found in the Management Discussion & Analysis that accompanies the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

ECN Capital’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and is available under the investor section of the Company’s website (www.ecncapitalcorp.com).

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed assets of US$4.4 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and institutional investors (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and recreational vehicle and marine) loans and commercial (inventory finance or floorplan) loans. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits, term insurance or other liabilities. These services are offered through two operating segments: (i) Manufactured Housing Finance, and (ii) Recreational Vehicles and Marine Finance.

Contact

John Wimsatt
561-389-2334
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding ECN Capital and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of ECN Capital’s management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include those relating to the future financial and operating performance of ECN Capital, the strategic advantages, business plans and future opportunities of ECN Capital and the ability of ECN Capital to access adequate funding sources, identify and execute on acquisition opportunities and transition to an asset management business. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting ECN Capital, including risks regarding the equipment finance industry, economic factors, and many other factors beyond the control of ECN Capital. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in ECN Capital’s December 31, 2022 MD&A and 2021 AIF Disclosure Document dated March 30, 2022 which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and ECN Capital does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Medical Properties (MPW): Should You Buy?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Medical Properties (MPW) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on Two U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor indicates that more than 60% of Comerica and U.S. Bancorp deposits are uninsured.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • First Republic shares fall sharply as Yellen says Treasury will not insure all deposits

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -As beleaguered First Republic Bank considers its options, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday there is no discussion on insurance for all deposits, making a "bull case" scenario more difficult for the stock. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among the banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares, which dropped 15.5% to end at $13.33 on Wednesday.

  • The Fed Has Overseen a Remarkable Transfer of Wealth From Bondholders to Taxpayers

    The same dynamics that have left some banks reeling have handed taxpayers a windfall. The Fed will have to navigate them, David Beckworth writes.

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and 5.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply lower after Powell warns inflation fight continues

    Wall Street gyrated to end sharply lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector. The three major U.S. stock indexes, which were mostly directionless prior to the Fed announcement, jumped higher then deflated as investors digested the accompanying statement and Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent Q&A session. "The market was encouraged when it heard that the Fed had considered pausing completely and then it was disappointed when Powell clarified that their hands weren’t tied and that they can keep raising rates if they need to," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Should You Chase the Semiconductor Stocks in 2023?

    The semiconductor stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 this year. Is it too late to get in?

  • DWAC Stock Falls As Digital World Fires CEO; Trump Grand Jury Delayed

    Digital World ousted its chief executive as Trump's legal challenges approach a critical juncture. DWAC stock fell Wednesday.

  • Ford Inches Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t

  • How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends?

    Dividends are payments that some companies make to shareholders to reward them for investing in them. Dividends can provide regular, predictable income to investors who also preserve the chance of profiting from price appreciation. Dividends can qualify for advantageous capital … Continue reading → The post How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Harley-Davidson Got Crushed as Bank Stocks Slid. Now It’s ‘Too Inexpensive.’

    The stock was trading at 7.9 times its fiscal 2023 earnings on Tuesday versus its historical five-year average of 10.7, data on FactSet shows.

  • U.S. Bancorp Dispels Doom Scenarios

    The regional bank says it's not facing a bank run as investors fear risk of contagion after Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Dow Jones Falls 530 Points As Banks Lead Fed Sell-Off; Apple, 5 Titans Mask Market Weakness

    The major indexes fell sharply despite the Fed signaling just one more rate hike. Apple and other titans have masked weak market breadth in recent weeks.

  • Nvidia Is Less Than $10 Billion Away From Passing Berkshire as Market’s 5th Largest Stock

    Nvidia ‘s latest rally has the stock less than $10 billion away from passing Berkshire Hathaway to become the fifth largest by market capitalization. At that point Nvidia stock had fallen 62% from the start of 2022 through its low on Oct. 14, leaving it with a market cap of just $279.6 billion, as worries about the chip sector and valuation weighed on the shares. Berkshire, on the other hand, dropped 12% through its own low on Oct. 12, when it was valued at $588.5 billion.

  • Strength Seen in Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Can Its 9.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.