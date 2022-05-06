U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.75
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,844.00
    -66.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,822.50
    -35.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.40
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.76
    +0.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.40
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +5.78 (+22.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2356
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5960
    +0.4160 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,483.67
    -3,240.66 (-8.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.24
    -70.87 (-7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,850.53
    +32.00 (+0.12%)
     

ECN Capital Schedules Q1-2022 Conference Call

ECN Capital Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ECNCF
ECN Capital Corp.
ECN Capital Corp.

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 after markets close on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast

https://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20220512.html

Toll-free dial in

North America 1-800-319-8560
International 1-604-638-5345

Presentation slides

http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations


A telephone replay of the conference call may also be accessed until June 12, 2022 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 8596#.


About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$31 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Triad Financial Services, Source One Financial Services and The Kessler Group.


Contact

John Wimsatt
561-389-2334
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com


