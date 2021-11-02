U.S. markets closed

ECN Capital Schedules Q3-2021 Conference Call

ECN Capital Corp.
·1 min read
TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 after markets close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20211110.html

Toll-free dial in

North America 1-800-319-8560
International 1-604-638-5345

Passcode:

437234 #

Presentation slides

http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

A telephone replay of the conference call may also be accessed until December 10, 2021 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 8055#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$33 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt
561-389-2334
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com


