U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,620.39
    +44.87 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,207.12
    +251.23 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,589.58
    +234.67 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,125.77
    +47.71 (+2.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.18
    -1.78 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.20
    -23.60 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.30 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1086
    +0.0097 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3890
    -0.0880 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8550
    -1.0190 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,473.69
    -225.59 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.05
    +4.68 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

ECN and PremiumMedia360 Partner to Catch and Fix Campaign Discrepancies In-Flight

·4 min read

Agencies working with ECN can immediately turn on campaign tracking through PremiumMedia360 CLIR Flight to verify that commercials are scheduled and airing correctly.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiumMedia360, the advertising data automation company, and Entertainment Communications Network, Inc., (ECN) the trusted choice to manage commercials and instructions, announced a new partnership to enable real-time auditing of advertiser campaigns. PremiumMedia360 CLIR Flight™ cross-checks station logs against buy and ECN traffic data, confirming commercial placement. Detailed discrepancy notices are sent to media companies and agency buyers for immediate action, giving both parties the ability to easily fix errors in-flight. The partnership offers a major step forward for reliable, error-free broadcast advertising.

Today, scheduling errors prohibit ads from reaching the target audience and the resulting "makegoods" drive up costs and operational burdens for agencies and media companies. For instance, traffic instruction errors typically cause movie studio promotions to run out of sequence or leave agencies with unexpected talent fines when actors mistakenly air in ads outside contract windows. By combining the industry-trusted instructions from ECN with the verification and course-correction provided by CLIR Flight, the two companies provide a path for creatives to run correctly nearly 100% of the time.

Now, when agencies send traffic instructions via ECN—which tell media companies which commercials to schedule and when and where to air them—those instructions will auto-deliver to PremiumMedia360 CLIR Flight airings management software. CLIR Flight verifies that media companies have accurately scheduled commercials based on agency instructions, and immediately alerts both sides to any discrepancies and empowers them to resolve discrepancies early in-flight instead of waiting for the invoice.

"Our partnership with ECN completes the picture of broadcast traffic instruction data," explained Cordie De Pascale, Chief Strategy Officer of PremiumMedia360. "Automating and integrating ECN data enables a holistic view of in-flight campaign delivery, reconciling in-flight issues before station invoices are received, providing agencies and advertisers the solution they demand. We are thrilled to partner with ECN to enable the future of in-flight broadcast verification."

"Agencies can now receive daily in-flight analysis of what was ordered, scheduled and actually aired for a specific campaign using their traffic data managed by ECN," says Angela Tietze, President/CEO ECN. "APEX Exchange was an early adopter of ECN's traffic system, and we're pleased to be partnered with PremiumMedia360 to bring additional solutions to their team."

"PremiumMedia360 sends us clean and accurate campaign data with analysis of what was scheduled vs. what aired, and their dashboard has easy communication tools to resolve discrepancies directly with our media companies," says Norman Lane, SVP Local & Performance Video Investment APEX Exchange. "We have worked with ECN for many years and are leveraging our existing traffic workflows to automate analysis of overnight logs, enabling our team to work at the speed of digital with busy linear TV buys."

About PremiumMedia360

PremiumMedia360 helps media agencies and sellers buy, sell, and partner more effectively—by letting them take control of the data that guides their interactions. Its reporting and collaboration tools dramatically reduce the time and resources it takes to understand 6where campaigns stand—from order to invoice—and readies media companies to conduct business across new formats and standards such as TIP. The result: airings records stop being bottlenecks, and start being the source of business insight they should be. Learn more at www.PremiumMedia360.com.

About Entertainment Communications Network

ECN is the trusted traffic partner of the world's leading advertising agencies, managing commercial instructions for more than 90 of the top 100 Advertisers. ECN streamlines commercial scheduling with its pioneering use of xml automated traffic, and has remained at the nexus of the advertising industry for the past two decades. For more information visit www.ecnmedia.com.

About APEX Exchange

APEX Exchange (APEX) is a distinct next-generation trading entity within Publicis Media that identifies and invests in emerging market trends to benefit Publicis clients. APEX develops innovative offerings through direct partnerships and principal investments that allow clients of all size to benefit from custom solutions that best fit their business challenges in an increasingly complex media environment. Clients opt into solutions outside the agency's core services that offer tangible benefits including guaranteed outcomes, increased flexibility, and advantageous pricing. For more information visit www.apxexchange.com.

Media Contact: Larry Shiels, larrys@premiummedia360.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecn-and-premiummedia360-partner-to-catch-and-fix-campaign-discrepancies-in-flight-301513072.html

SOURCE PremiumMedia360

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest Airlines brings baggage to the Supreme Court

    At issue is a decades-long dispute over the meaning of a clause in the FAA. Lawyers for the Dallas-based airline go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to assert that its baggage loaders and supervisors can be required to undergo arbitration when they file employment complaints.

  • Retirement-Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House is ready to vote on H.R. 2954, also known as SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • FedEx taps Raj Subramaniam as CEO as Fred Smith steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that FedEx CEO Frederick Smith is stepping down and will be replaced by the company's current COO Raj Subramaniam.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • FTC sues Turbo Tax parent Intuit for deceiving customers with ads for 'free' tax filing product they cannot use

    The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it is filing a suit against Turbo Tax maker Intuit Inc. for deceiving customers with ads for a "free" tax filing product that they could not use. "In addition, to prevent ongoing harm to consumers rushing to file their taxes, the Commission also filed a federal district court complaint asking a court to order Intuit to halt its deceptive advertising immediately, the agency said in a statement. Intuit has engaged in years of marketing a free product that

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas flows to Germany?

    Russia's demand that some buyers pay for its gas in roubles has raised concerns in Germany, which relies on Russian fuel, that the payment dispute could escalate and disrupt supplies. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021. Although that figure fell to 40% in the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • Kimberly-Clark spinoffs reunite, eye $65M in annual savings in deal to create one of Georgia's largest public companies

    The boards of both specialty materials manufacturers have each unanimously approved the deal, which was announced today and expected to close in the second half of 2022.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When investors hear the name Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), e-commerce probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Since its inception, Wix has been best known for its no-code, drag-and-drop platform that allows anyone to quickly and easily build a website. Over the last several years, Wix has been expanding its available tools for users and building out the necessary functionality to run a business online.

  • Rivian to hire 'dozens of local workers' at Upper Westside location

    Rivian's planned service center adds to the development boom on the Upper Westside, once known as an industrial hub.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Nike's women's shoe sales see challenge by rival's new model

    One analyst's data shows the U.S. women’s running retail market grew 24% while Nike’s only grew 3%.

  • Laurie Nordquist, Wells Fargo Minnesota's CEO, stepping down

    Laurie Nordquist has spent 32 years at Wells Fargo, the last several as the bank's lead for the Midwest region. Her replacement will be based in Texas, not Minnesota.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • The SEC's New Proposal to Redefine 'Dealer' Could Spell Bad News for DeFi

    A new proposal by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to redefine what it means to be a securities dealer – a move industry experts say could cripple the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.

  • You could be getting the wrong Social Security benefit check – here’s how to fix it

    Want to get the most out of your Social Security retirement benefits? Retirement Tip of the Week: Look over your Social Security statements to ensure your information is correct, including your wage history and personal details. When earnings history is incorrect, beneficiaries may see a reduced amount in their monthly Social Security checks.

  • FTC Sues Intuit Over TurboTax’s Marketing Practices

    Tax filings via TurboTax are generally free for people who have simple returns. but people with more complex ones have to pay.

  • Chinese Developers’ Accounts Under Scrutiny as More Auditors Resign

    Auditors have resigned from a series of Chinese property companies, reflecting the challenges of verifying these businesses’ financial health after a punishing sector-wide downturn.

  • Can Teenagers Invest in Roth IRAs?

    People of any age can fund a Roth IRA if their earned income covers the contributions. Teens can earn decades of compound interest by investing early.

  • Why Tencent Could Bounce Back in the Second Half of 2022

    Perhaps the highest-quality Chinese tech stock is Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) which sold off after its recent earnings report. Uncertainty across Tencent's businesses, from gaming to social media to fintech, is causing investors to avoid the stock now. If they do, then Tencent sure looks like a bargain.

  • Exxon mines bitcoin with excess energy from fossil fuels, report claims

    The company is said to be considering plots full of thousands of crypto miners in Alaska, Nigeria, Argentina, Guyana and Germany